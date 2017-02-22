Used 2012 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

118 listings
XC70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 3.2

    88,970 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,799

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 T6 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 T6

    95,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 T6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 T6

    69,897 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Red
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 3.2

    131,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 3.2

    152,030 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 T6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 T6

    119,358 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    85,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,451

    $3,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    129,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $1,857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    73,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    118,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,975

    $1,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    97,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,995

    $887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    52,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,888

    $789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    90,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,788

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    108,493 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    50,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,387

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    80,989 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    124,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Volvo XC70 3.2

    93,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo XC70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.48 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
After 3 Months...We're still in love!
Frank,02/22/2017
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought my 2012 XC70 T6 with 23,000 miles on it. I got it just in time, as Portland winter came and we were blanketed in snow and ice 4 times over 2 months. I put studded tires on the car and it has been a tank! Not one single slip or skid...even starting on a steep incline. The acceleration is amazing. This car flat out moves, which is pretty impressive considering it is not a light vehicle. The seats are amazingly comfortable! You can actually feel the seat cushion bounce a little as you go over bumps rather than your body absorbing the shock. We had reservations of purchasing a used Volvo over a new Subaru, but after driving both...the decision was easy. Hoping this girl keeps truckin' for many more years!
Report abuse
