Used 2012 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 Premier Black Stone AWD Meg's Insight: Locally traded in is this clean 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWD with under 90,000 miles. Completely loaded with the popular Climat package too! Sunroof, heated front rear leather seats, City Safety, Bluetooth connectivity w/audio streaming and more! Technician Comments: inquire to find out what was completed during our certified, 75-point mechanical check out. Check out the iPacket Vehicle Records above for the original Window Sticker, packages, options, original MSRP and much more! Packages Options You Want Need: AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 18/24 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4940BZ2C1121244

Stock: Z1476A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020