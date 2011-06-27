1999 Volvo V70 Review
- Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
- High price, odd control placement.
List Price Estimate
$792 - $1,908
Edmunds' Expert Review
1999 Highlights
Volvo makes a number of performance, safety and styling upgrades to the V70 line. All cars benefit from a new engine management system and an improved brake system that includes four-channel ABS and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). In terms of safety, V70s now include head-protecting side airbags and dual-stage deployment for the front airbags. Stability and traction control is now standard on the T5, and all other front-drive models are equipped with traction control. On the cosmetic side, all V70s receive a new grille emblem and body-color side moldings, mirrors, door handles and bumpers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Volvo V70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
driver110,09/20/2011
We purchased this V-70 over a year ago. Yup, the tail gate cover was loose, but it was easy to fix. Oxygen sensor went out, a little pricy but another easy fix. Gets 22.7 city and 28.9 hwy which increased a bit with new plugs. Overall this is a great little car, I hope to run it to 300,000 which is where my last two Fords gave up the ghost.
slvrspcshp,03/06/2011
My previous car was a 1988 740 GLE. I put 365,000 miles on that, sold it for 700.00, and it is STILL someone's daily driver. The V70 has 186,000 on it, and I've been driving it for 4 years. In that time the only thing I've had to do that wouldn't be considered REGULAR USED CAR UPKEEP is have the throttle body assembly replaced (fully under warranty). I've replaced the plugs, changed the oil regularly, replaced one tie rod, had the brakes done once and fixed one of the fog lights.(NYC driver POTHOLES) I also bought a kit for 13 bucks to secure the inside panel of the tailgate. I love this car, and plan on getting a 2006/2007 model in a couple years, prob my last before having to go electric
joemama,03/23/2002
My car is very quick! No major problems at 50,000 miles.This is my third Volvo , and although it is not as heavy duty, I would still expect to get at least 300,000 miles as I did on my last Volvo.( Car is still running fine, I gave it to a friend.)
Dr Rick,06/04/2007
This black rocket is nearing the 200,000 mile mark, and I can't wait to get her 200K merit badge. Like any Volvo, I can ride for 12 hours and feel like it's just been 2. I've done every service recommended and find the car a tremendously economical vehicle. In fact, I went beyond that and replaced everything at 150,000, with the intention of keeping it for a long, long time. I am now doing routine services myself, which I am finding incredibly easy with the help of friendly folks on the Internet. A new heater blower cost me $100 (eBay) for a new one and 15 minutes -- seriously! -- of my time. Who needs a Volvo dealership?! I should have been doing this several Volvos ago!!!
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
246 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
