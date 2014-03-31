Used 2014 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
- 28,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,991
Kastner Honda - Napa / California

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ9E1185985
Stock: 91793A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 60,902 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,010
Kempton Chevrolet Buick - Safford / Arizona
Brown 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L I6 Turbocharged AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 38814 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ4E1185103
Stock: 11843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,499
Gary Yeomans Pre-Owned Super Center - Daytona Beach / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BL2E1175991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,495
Wares Auto Sales - Traverse City / Michigan

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ6E1181053
Stock: 26334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,944$3,257 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902ND9F1188273
Stock: U54997A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 129,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998$1,857 Below Market
AutoNation GMC Mendenhall - Memphis / Tennessee
Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Twilight Bronze Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BL9D1158622
Stock: D1158622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 73,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998$1,282 Below Market
Dublin Toyota - Dublin / California
Dublin Toyota is pleased to offer this 2013 Volvo XC70. 3.2 Premier Silver CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, ONE OWNER!, 16 x 7 Cecino Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. www.dublintoyota.com / www.dublinscion.com Outstanding selection New and used Vehicles and financing options avaliable serving Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, Oakland, Hayward, Livermore, Tracy, San Jose and Contra Costa County, Alameda County, We can Finance almost anybody Please Call 925-829-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BLXD1162072
Stock: T33022B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 48,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,945$1,440 Below Market
Hunter Subaru - Hendersonville / North Carolina
We take great honor in being your choice dealership and your safety and well-being is our top priority. Each store, in addition to the normal cleaning schedule, are conducting hourly wipe downs with sanitizer throughout the entire dealership, vehicles are being cleaned and wrapped, and we have asked employees to suspend handshakes and physical contact with our guests. You can always visit our website and see all the steps we are taking to protect our employees and our customers. Hunter is offering Free Pick Up and Delivery for test drives and purchases - just give us a call to have a sanitized vehicle brought to you. Don't worry, smiles and great customer service are still here! *BLUETOOTH*, *LEATHER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *MOONROOF*, Located near Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville!!!, XC70 T5 Premier, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Ice WhiteRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Hunter Automotive Group's Purpose, Cause, and Passion is striving to improve the quality of life for everyone we touch by adhering to our core values. We will serve you with integrity. We will always strive for improvement and never settle for just good enough. We expect to work hard because it illuminates our character. We will serve you with a positive attitude and look for the opportunities in every situation. Hunter has been selling and servicing vehicles in Western North Carolina for over 77 years. Hunter has served more than 350,000 satisfied customers. Our Family and staff truly care about you and your experience.2015 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MBK4F1224217
Stock: A01093A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 97,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$887 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto is pleased to be currently offering this Loaded 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon with only 97,778mi. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this Volvo, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Volvo XC70's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Volvo XC70 is so immaculate it is practically new. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon. This Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2013 Volvo XC70: Volvo has always set the bar high when it comes to safety, and the XC70 exemplifies that. With either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive available, buyers are able to choose the wagon that best suits their needs. Healthy output from both available engines adds performance appeal to the XC70, and with a smooth ride, plenty of cargo capacity and competitive pricing, the Volvo XC70 makes a strong case against rival wagons from BMW, Audi and Mercedes. Interesting features of this model are ample standard safety features, Smooth ride and handling, all-wheel-drive versatility, excellent turbocharged power in T6, and cargo room *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ5D1159343
Stock: P159343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 52,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,888$789 Below Market
Friendship Honda of Boone - Boone / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE AND ITS FEATURES:, AWD, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Radio: AM/FM High Performance w/Single CD/MP3, Rear seat center armrest, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 Ice White AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 DOHC Odometer is 28833 miles below market average!WHY BUY FROM FRIENDSHIP - Friendship Honda of Boone is your friendly used car volume leader** All Friendship Pricing assumes dealer financing at standard rate! All Friendship Pricing assumes dealer financing! Friendshiphonda.com and friendshipcars.comQUALITY PREOWNED INSPECTION -We examine every Friendship Car from top to bottom, inside and out, to make sure it's in top working condition. That way you'll know what you are purchasing. Our cars undergo professional appearance and mechanical reconditioning so our cars look fresh and ready.QUICK, EASY, AFFORDABLE FINANCING AVAILABLE-Friendship offers competitive financing plans from a variety of sources for almost any need. Most decisions are made within 30 minutes. 6 days a week. Good credit, bad credit, no credit...Friendship can helpVEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-Every Friendship car we sell comes with a vehicle history report for your peace of mind.CLEAN TITLE GUARANTEE-Friendship guarantees that every car has accurate mileage and has not ever been designated salvaged or flood damaged or we will buy it back.THREE-DAY EXCHANGE-If you're not 100% satisfied with your Friendship purchase, just bring it back in the same condition as you bought it, within 3 days and 100 miles, and Friendship will exchange it for one of equal or greater value.WORRY FREE 90-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY-Almost every Friendship Pre-Owned Car comes with a worry-free 90 day limited warranty. Ask a salesperson for details..WHAT IS CLEAR CHOICE?STEP 1: Receive your BEST price upfront. Everytime. Our Market Based prices
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ0D1167651
Stock: 6N0239A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,988
Randall Noe Subaru - Terrell / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ****, AWD. Here at Randall Noe Subaru we pride ourselves on our wide selection of quality inventory at competitive prices. Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process to insure peace of mind to our customers. All of this combined with our top notch customer service helps us create customers for life, not just a day. Come see us and experience it first hand! Randall Noe Subaru 1501. E. Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 469-651-6333.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902NB1F1202391
Stock: 96774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 90,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,788$1,571 Below Market
Long Hyundai - Chattanooga / Tennessee

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BL6D1157962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,486$1,663 Below Market
Acura of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Seashell Metallic 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 Premier Plus AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L I6 Turbocharged, HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, TRACTION CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AWD, 18 x 7.5 Zephyrus Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM High Performance w/Single CD/MP3, Rain sensing wipers, Roof rack: rails only, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Recent Arrival!Call us at 423-855-5454 or take the short drive to 2131 Chapman Rd Chattanooga, TN 37421.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902NC2F1196996
Stock: 1067A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$1,363 Below Market
Bedard Group - Cheshire / Massachusetts
Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Volvo XC70 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/180 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Zephyrus Alloy, Volvo On Call Emergency Sos.* This Volvo XC70 Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: Advanced Quick Shift, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P235/50R18 Pirelli AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: You are invited to explore new roads and new destinations. Inside and out, the refined 2015 Volvo XC70 is designed around practicality and ease of use. Here, superior all-road and all-weather performance combines with iconic comfort and state-of-the-art supportive technology to encourage any escape. This is classic Volvo Scandinavian-inspired design. The XC70 has a large, unmistakable grille that screams the Volvo name. They have updated the running lights and tail lamps, and enlarged the skid plates to become more usable. In addition, the exterior boasts black protective moldings and silver matte accents to give it a more defined, confident look. Once inside, driver and passengers can enjoy ample room, ambient lighting systems and a TFT-based adaptive digital display. The driver is always in command in a Volvo; from the ergonomic seat design to the adaptive cruise control to the signature Volvo Sensus that can be upgraded to the Connected Touch where the seven-inch screen can be used even when the driver is wearing gloves. City Safety is standard in the XC70, utilizing its automatic braking system up to 31mph. Volvo designers endowed this car with numerous innovative features like hill descent control, all-wheel drive and 8.3-inch ground clearance. The engine is still six-cylinder (in-line or turbocharged) with a strong 240 or 300hp to boot. In addition, Volvo continues its safety streak with loaded airbags, whiplash protection, ISOFIX/latch system for car seats and optional integrated booster seats.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bedard Brothers, 391 S State Rd, Cheshire, MA 01225 to claim your Volvo XC70!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902NK3F1216857
Stock: V20-5361A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 108,493 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$508 Below Market
MINI of Fairfield County - Darien / Connecticut
Ice White 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 DOHC AWD. Beige Leather Interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ2D1148767
Stock: M19297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 65,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,981
Quantrell Cadillac - Lexington / Kentucky
Quantrell Auto Group is proud to offer this 2015 Volvo XC70. All smiles! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again.. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** Own the road at every turn* Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows... Come visit us and check out this and many other great vehicles at Quantrell Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902NK5F1224748
Stock: 4584P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 50,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,387
Ganley Westside Subaru - North Olmsted / Ohio
Volvo XC70 2013 3.2 SUPER CLEAN!! Electric Silver Metallic ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Rare Vehicle!!!, Look At The Miles!!!, XC70 3.2 SUPER CLEAN!!, 4D Wagon, 3.2L I6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Electric Silver Metallic, Off-Black w/Textile Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 51531 miles below market average! For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Ganley Westside Imports offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too. Call or Stop by Ganley Westside Imports on 25600 Lorain Rd., To schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Cleveland Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ6D1167959
Stock: 32303T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 124,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
Ice White 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, All Wheel Drive/Four Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. 3.2L I6 DOHC**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ2D1147692
Stock: SS8864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
