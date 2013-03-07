Used 2013 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
- 129,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998$1,857 Below Market
AutoNation GMC Mendenhall - Memphis / Tennessee
Blind Spot Information System (Blis) Twilight Bronze Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Soft Beige; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BL9D1158622
Stock: D1158622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 73,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998$1,282 Below Market
Dublin Toyota - Dublin / California
Dublin Toyota is pleased to offer this 2013 Volvo XC70. 3.2 Premier Silver CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, ONE OWNER!, 16 x 7 Cecino Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. www.dublintoyota.com / www.dublinscion.com Outstanding selection New and used Vehicles and financing options avaliable serving Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Walnut Creek, Oakland, Hayward, Livermore, Tracy, San Jose and Contra Costa County, Alameda County, We can Finance almost anybody Please Call 925-829-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BLXD1162072
Stock: T33022B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 97,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$887 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto is pleased to be currently offering this Loaded 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon with only 97,778mi. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this Volvo, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Volvo XC70's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Volvo XC70 is so immaculate it is practically new. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon. This Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2013 Volvo XC70: Volvo has always set the bar high when it comes to safety, and the XC70 exemplifies that. With either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive available, buyers are able to choose the wagon that best suits their needs. Healthy output from both available engines adds performance appeal to the XC70, and with a smooth ride, plenty of cargo capacity and competitive pricing, the Volvo XC70 makes a strong case against rival wagons from BMW, Audi and Mercedes. Interesting features of this model are ample standard safety features, Smooth ride and handling, all-wheel-drive versatility, excellent turbocharged power in T6, and cargo room *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ5D1159343
Stock: P159343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 52,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,888$789 Below Market
Friendship Honda of Boone - Boone / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE AND ITS FEATURES:, AWD, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Radio: AM/FM High Performance w/Single CD/MP3, Rear seat center armrest, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 Ice White AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 DOHC Odometer is 28833 miles below market average!WHY BUY FROM FRIENDSHIP - Friendship Honda of Boone is your friendly used car volume leader** All Friendship Pricing assumes dealer financing at standard rate! All Friendship Pricing assumes dealer financing! Friendshiphonda.com and friendshipcars.comQUALITY PREOWNED INSPECTION -We examine every Friendship Car from top to bottom, inside and out, to make sure it's in top working condition. That way you'll know what you are purchasing. Our cars undergo professional appearance and mechanical reconditioning so our cars look fresh and ready.QUICK, EASY, AFFORDABLE FINANCING AVAILABLE-Friendship offers competitive financing plans from a variety of sources for almost any need. Most decisions are made within 30 minutes. 6 days a week. Good credit, bad credit, no credit...Friendship can helpVEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-Every Friendship car we sell comes with a vehicle history report for your peace of mind.CLEAN TITLE GUARANTEE-Friendship guarantees that every car has accurate mileage and has not ever been designated salvaged or flood damaged or we will buy it back.THREE-DAY EXCHANGE-If you're not 100% satisfied with your Friendship purchase, just bring it back in the same condition as you bought it, within 3 days and 100 miles, and Friendship will exchange it for one of equal or greater value.WORRY FREE 90-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY-Almost every Friendship Pre-Owned Car comes with a worry-free 90 day limited warranty. Ask a salesperson for details..WHAT IS CLEAR CHOICE?STEP 1: Receive your BEST price upfront. Everytime. Our Market Based prices
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ0D1167651
Stock: 6N0239A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,788$1,571 Below Market
Long Hyundai - Chattanooga / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BL6D1157962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,493 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$508 Below Market
MINI of Fairfield County - Darien / Connecticut
Ice White 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.2L I6 DOHC AWD. Beige Leather Interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ2D1148767
Stock: M19297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 50,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,387
Ganley Westside Subaru - North Olmsted / Ohio
Volvo XC70 2013 3.2 SUPER CLEAN!! Electric Silver Metallic ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Rare Vehicle!!!, Look At The Miles!!!, XC70 3.2 SUPER CLEAN!!, 4D Wagon, 3.2L I6 DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Electric Silver Metallic, Off-Black w/Textile Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 51531 miles below market average! For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Ganley Westside Imports offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too. Call or Stop by Ganley Westside Imports on 25600 Lorain Rd., To schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Cleveland Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ6D1167959
Stock: 32303T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 124,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,500
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
Ice White 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, All Wheel Drive/Four Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. 3.2L I6 DOHC**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ2D1147692
Stock: SS8864A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 108,332 miles
$15,497
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.2L inline-6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, All-Wheel Drive, 16-inch alloy wheels, Keyless entry, Keyless start, Blind spot monitor, Dual-zone climate control, Front and rear heated seats, Leather, Moonroof, This XC70 3.2 AWD is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. The Carfax report is flawless and contains the complete service history. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ4D1148155
Stock: D1148155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 104,718 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,824
Star Automall - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. With a gorgeous gold exterior and a beige interior, this vehicle is a top pick. This sleek vehicle comes with Beige leather upholstery. Call today and take this one out for a spin! STAR is the #1 Pre-Owned & Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Western PA! Most pre-owned vehicles are backed by Manufacture and/or Star Advantage Warranties. Click contact us to request information, set up a test drive or to inquire about financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ8D1159711
Stock: 50064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 133,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500
A-1 Motor Sales - Schaumburg / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ6D1163165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,499
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ0D1156373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
Wares Auto Sales - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ9D1162052
Stock: 26327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,182 miles
$17,701
Lovering Volvo Cars Concord - Concord / New Hampshire
The Lovering Guarantee; Our guarantees don't end when you get the keys. Our pre-owned vehicle selection also comes with the Lovering Guarantee: - 3-Day Money Back Guarantee and a 30-Day Exchange Policy. - Get your money back within 3 days of your purchase OR trade it back to us for the purchase price within 30 days or 1500 miles. No questions asked. Vehicles sold `as is`, over 7 model-years old, or with over 100,000 miles do not qualify.*Recent Arrival!**WWW.LOVERINGCONCORD.COM**.Clean CARFAX.2013 Volvo XC70 T6 4D Wagon Red 3.0L I6 Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic AWDAll vehicles at Lovering go through a rigorous inspection and come with the Lovering Guarantee- a 3 Day Money Back and 30 day exchange policy for all cars with less than 100K miles and 7 model years of age or less. Our #1 goal is that you leave here in LOVE with your car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ5D1160919
Stock: V21012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 97,559 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,208
Volvo Cars Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ6D1166986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,970 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,799
Alan Byer Volvo Cars - Syracuse / New York
2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 Premier Black Stone AWD Want to talk about cars?...Text us anytime @ 315-382-9230. We Deliver locally nationwide! Contact us for a sales appointment, acquisitions or to Sell Your Ride! Meg's Insight: Locally traded in is this clean 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWD with under 90,000 miles. Completely loaded with the popular Climat package too! Sunroof, heated front rear leather seats, City Safety, Bluetooth connectivity w/audio streaming and more! Call us today to schedule a test drive in this Black Stone XC70 AWD! Technician Comments: inquire to find out what was completed during our certified, 75-point mechanical check out. Check out the iPacket Vehicle Records above for the original Window Sticker, packages, options, original MSRP and much more! Packages Options You Want Need: AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 18/24 City/Highway MPG Text/call the Alan Byer Hotline anytime @ 315-382-9230 for questions, clarifications or to set up an appointment. Inquire about our affordable Alan Byer Worry-Free Driving Program to better continue the long lasting life of your new or quality pre-owned vehicle. Need a specific used vehicle, brand or a different color/package/trim? We can acquire it for you...just ask. We find and buy All Makes Models...including rare cars! Alan Byer is dedicated to sourcing high quality vehicles for you and your family. We focus on top condition, clean cars- with the best options, packages and maintenance history. Most units also have Factory Remaining Warranty or are eligible for extensions- inquire with an associate for details or to check what work we completed during our mechanical inspection. Need to sell your car? We pay top dollar for all makes/models and can help you with your Bank Payoff. Same day cash in hand! We make it easy...check with us before you trade somewhere else.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ2C1121244
Stock: Z1476A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 28,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,991
Kastner Honda - Napa / California
Come test drive one of our used vehicles today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ9E1185985
Stock: 91793A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 95,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**NICE LOCAL TRADE, **CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, 18" x 8" Zephyrus Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Driver Alert Control & Lane Departure Warning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Sideview Mirrors, Rain Sensor Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Technology Package, Traction control.Odometer is 16203 miles below market average!"BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo XC70 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ9C1130787
Stock: P56026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
