Used 2013 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Trust Auto is pleased to be currently offering this Loaded 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon with only 97,778mi. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this Volvo, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Volvo XC70's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Volvo XC70 is so immaculate it is practically new. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon. This Volvo XC70 3.2L Platinum AWD Luxury Wagon is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2013 Volvo XC70: Volvo has always set the bar high when it comes to safety, and the XC70 exemplifies that. With either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive available, buyers are able to choose the wagon that best suits their needs. Healthy output from both available engines adds performance appeal to the XC70, and with a smooth ride, plenty of cargo capacity and competitive pricing, the Volvo XC70 makes a strong case against rival wagons from BMW, Audi and Mercedes. Interesting features of this model are ample standard safety features, Smooth ride and handling, all-wheel-drive versatility, excellent turbocharged power in T6, and cargo room

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4940BZ5D1159343

Stock: P159343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020