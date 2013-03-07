Used 2013 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

118 listings
XC70 Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    129,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    $1,857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    73,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    97,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    52,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,888

    $789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    90,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,788

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    108,493 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    50,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,387

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    124,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    108,332 miles

    $15,497

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    104,718 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,824

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 T6

    133,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 T6

    138,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,499

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 3.2 in White
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 3.2

    117,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 T6
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 T6

    63,182 miles

    $17,701

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 T6

    97,559 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,208

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 3.2

    88,970 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,799

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo XC70 T6

    28,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,991

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 T6 in Silver
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 T6

    95,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70

Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
T6 AWD Rocks!
greaves,07/03/2013
Got this car to replace my 2006 Highlander. What a difference. Great power, comfort and quality. Drove the car on a 4000 mile vacation and averaged 23.6MPG-much better than I had expected. The comfort of the front seats is exceptional. I like the understated design of the car. Friends and family were surprised by my purchase but once they rode in the car they were bowled over. I feel very secure in the car at high speeds.
