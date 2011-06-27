  1. Home
2013 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional seat comfort
  • numerous safety features
  • available integrated rear booster seats
  • ample cargo capacity
  • potent turbocharged engine.
  • Unimpressive handling
  • so-so fuel economy
  • disappointing braking distances.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For 2013, the Volvo XC70 receives minor standard feature adjustments. The T6 version now has a sport mode for its transmission.

Vehicle overview

Whether you like it or not, SUVs have essentially made the traditional station wagon virtually obsolete for most consumers. Yes, most modern wagons now offer all-wheel drive and most folks don't need seven-passenger seating. But in our image-conscious society, a tough-looking SUV tends to trump a sedately styled wagon. Ah, but what if you made a wagon look more like an SUV? Well, you'd pretty much get the 2013 Volvo XC70.

The Volvo XC inherits the company's legacy of wagon design, and by and large it's a successful formula. With available all-wheel drive and a raised ride height, the XC70 provides a comfortable and sure-footed way to get to the trailhead or ski resort. Its SUV-like styling isn't just all flash, either; those lower body panels are dent-resistant, and underneath you'll find skid plates to protect the car on that washed-out dirt road to the cabin. The XC70 is also quite practical, with more available cargo space than most crossover SUVs. Finally, Volvo has given the XC the full gamut of safety equipment.

The biggest issue facing the Volvo XC70 is that it doesn't provide the dynamic advantages that you think a wagon would. Acceleration is mediocre with the base engine, and while the top-of-the-line turbocharged inline-6 engine is much quicker, it gets about the same fuel economy as much roomier crossovers like the Ford Flex. Another downside is its passenger package, as there just isn't the same kind of rear-seat room that you'll find in a more upright crossover. A wagon's assets are fuel-efficiency and easy cargo loading; a crossover is better as a people-hauler.

As such, we think your choices are pretty wide open at this price point. Top small luxury crossovers such as the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLK and the Volvo XC60 combine good people packaging with a surprisingly engaging driving experience. We're also fond of the Ford Flex given its greater interior room and Subaru Outback for its less expensive price. But if you want a midsize luxury wagon with some SUV attitude, the 2013 Volvo XC70 will work out well.

2013 Volvo XC70 models

The 2013 Volvo XC70 is a five-passenger wagon available in two model designations -- 3.2 or T6. The 3.2 stands for the 3.2-liter inline-6 engine, while T6 stands for the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. The 3.2 is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the T6 is AWD only.

Standard equipment on the 3.2 includes 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, neoprene-like "Tricotec" upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The T6 adds a more powerful engine, standard all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry.

The Premier package adds leather upholstery, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry (3.2), a power passenger seat and rear privacy glass. The Premier Plus package adds to that active xenon headlights, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors and power-folding rear head restraints. The Platinum package adds a rearview camera, a navigation system and a premium audio system. The Climate package adds heated front and rear seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles and an air quality sensor. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, road sign information, automatic high beams and warning systems for impending collisions, distance alert, driver inattention, lane departure and pedestrian detection. Some of these systems allow the car to brake automatically in certain situations. Other options include a blind-spot warning system and integrated rear child booster seats.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Volvo XC70 is an agreeable luxury wagon but offers few advantages over more popular crossover SUVs.

Performance & mpg

Base engine for the 2013 Volvo XC70 is a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.

Volvo claims the XC70 3.2 will sprint to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, which would be a slow time compared to small luxury crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with front-wheel drive, and 18/24/20 with all-wheel drive.

The T6 AWD steps up to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, the T6 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, which is about a second quicker than the average small luxury crossover. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 17/23/20.

Safety

The 2013 XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, hill descent control, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and anti-whiplash front head restraints. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety feature that helps drivers avoid collisions with vehicles in front of them. Integrated rear booster seats and a blind-spot warning system are optional on every XC70.

The available Technology package adds warning systems for impending collisions, distance alert, driver inattention, lane departure and pedestrian detection. Some of those systems allow the car to brake automatically in certain situations. The Personal Car Communicator included with keyless ignition/entry warns the driver through the key fob if a heartbeat is detected inside the car.

In Edmunds brake testing, the XC70 T6 AWD came to a stop in 133 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average.

Driving

The 2013 Volvo XC70 has a refined, sophisticated ride befitting its premium status. However, light-effort steering, noticeable body roll and an elevated center of gravity leave us yearning for the tighter, nimbler ride associated with older, more traditional Volvo wagons. The base six-cylinder is sluggish while accelerating on the freeway and sounds coarse for a premium brand. Our preferred engine choice, the turbocharged T6 version, adds much-needed kick around town and remains potent even when driven at altitude.

Interior

Favorable first impressions come soon after you enter the 2013 Volvo XC70. If you choose the available matte-finish wood and leather trim, the cabin is a showcase of modern Swedish style, with Volvo's trademark "floating" center stack panel and artfully designed controls. Volvo's infotainment system allows drivers to manage audio, navigation and other functions from a 7-inch high-definition color monitor. Although its unorthodox interface is not quite as good as systems found in competitors, it works well enough once learned.

The front seats are among the best in the business, achieving a rare combination of chiropractor-approved comfort and body-hugging support. Legroom is a little tight in back, yet the seats seem to swallow up every body type with ease. The rear seat is also versatile, with its 40/20/40 split-folding design and the incredibly useful integrated child booster seats. Lay down the backseat and the XC70's total cargo room expands to more than 72 cubic feet. With the rear seat up, cargo is limited to 33 cubic feet. This is more than most small crossover SUVs. Due to its comparatively lower overall height, it's also a little easier to load recreational gear, such as kayaks and bikes, atop the XC70.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volvo XC70.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

T6 AWD Rocks!
greaves,07/03/2013
Got this car to replace my 2006 Highlander. What a difference. Great power, comfort and quality. Drove the car on a 4000 mile vacation and averaged 23.6MPG-much better than I had expected. The comfort of the front seats is exceptional. I like the understated design of the car. Friends and family were surprised by my purchase but once they rode in the car they were bowled over. I feel very secure in the car at high speeds.
Edmunds is wrong -- this is way better than an SUV
gregrasa,06/03/2014
We've had our XC70 a year-plus. Had a V70 before it. We love it! Car has understated luxury. Feels like it's build like a frickin' tank, as I'm sure it is. Turbo engine does well. Not what you'd call nimble for around-town driving, but fantastic seats and big-car driving dynamics make it an awesome road-trip car. Excellent stereo. Car looks classy, inside and out. We owned an SUV in the past -- and hated it. Hated the high, tippy feel, tight squeeze in parking spaces, bad mileage. The Volvo solved all that. We recently bought a 2014 Highlander for 7-seater carpool purposes, and while it's nice enough it's not as all-around great as the Volvo. Toyota's only advantage: 2 more seats.
A great car!, Solid and very comfortable
Steve reddy,04/05/2016
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I am very fussy about my car buying and was considering an S550 or a Mercedes e350 wagon. The Volvo is very practical, with the best front seats I've ever sat in. Decent power with the 300horse T6. I have the Platinum trim level with every option. I have 34,500 miles on the car now, never in the shop except for oil changes. I love the big car driving feel, I hate little cars so I feel like this was a very good choice for me. The deal breaker on the Eclass Mercedes is that the seat cushion doesn't adjust in the tilt, in other words it stays flat and I could never get comfortable in my 2013 E550. Updated after 15 months of ownership. I added IPD rear away bar, quad tip mufflers and replaced the factory wheels with lighter alloys with Dunlop Direzzas. Car handles much better, next upgrade will be Polestar flash tune. I still love the audio system, great seats!!
A wagon that runs and handles like a sports car.
Glenn,11/14/2017
3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Great car. Overseas delivery was a blast. If you buy one in stock you can save on packages and transportation costs.
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
