Vehicle overview

Whether you like it or not, SUVs have essentially made the traditional station wagon virtually obsolete for most consumers. Yes, most modern wagons now offer all-wheel drive and most folks don't need seven-passenger seating. But in our image-conscious society, a tough-looking SUV tends to trump a sedately styled wagon. Ah, but what if you made a wagon look more like an SUV? Well, you'd pretty much get the 2013 Volvo XC70.

The Volvo XC inherits the company's legacy of wagon design, and by and large it's a successful formula. With available all-wheel drive and a raised ride height, the XC70 provides a comfortable and sure-footed way to get to the trailhead or ski resort. Its SUV-like styling isn't just all flash, either; those lower body panels are dent-resistant, and underneath you'll find skid plates to protect the car on that washed-out dirt road to the cabin. The XC70 is also quite practical, with more available cargo space than most crossover SUVs. Finally, Volvo has given the XC the full gamut of safety equipment.

The biggest issue facing the Volvo XC70 is that it doesn't provide the dynamic advantages that you think a wagon would. Acceleration is mediocre with the base engine, and while the top-of-the-line turbocharged inline-6 engine is much quicker, it gets about the same fuel economy as much roomier crossovers like the Ford Flex. Another downside is its passenger package, as there just isn't the same kind of rear-seat room that you'll find in a more upright crossover. A wagon's assets are fuel-efficiency and easy cargo loading; a crossover is better as a people-hauler.

As such, we think your choices are pretty wide open at this price point. Top small luxury crossovers such as the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLK and the Volvo XC60 combine good people packaging with a surprisingly engaging driving experience. We're also fond of the Ford Flex given its greater interior room and Subaru Outback for its less expensive price. But if you want a midsize luxury wagon with some SUV attitude, the 2013 Volvo XC70 will work out well.