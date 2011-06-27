  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2011 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wonderfully supportive seats
  • ample cargo capacity
  • plentiful safety features
  • available integrated rear booster seats.
  • Lackluster base engine
  • subpar fuel economy with turbo engine
  • dull handling
  • unintuitive navigation system.
List Price
$10,993
Used XC70 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

We generally prefer wagons to SUVs due to their superior fuel economy and handling, but the 2011 Volvo XC70 doesn't offer any such advantages when lined up against more modern and efficient crossovers.

Vehicle overview

Introduced more than a decade ago, the Volvo XC ("Cross Country") is essentially a Volvo V70 wagon with increased ground clearance, all-wheel drive and rugged SUV-like styling cues. In its younger days, the Volvo XC was a viable alternative for folks who wanted the foul-weather ability, cargo capacity and look of an SUV without the attendant hard-to-park exterior size, sloppy handling and appetite for fuel. These days, the 2011 Volvo XC70 will have a harder time winning over shoppers.

The XC70 hasn't changed much through the years, but even so, there's a lot to like about it. It offers 8.3 inches of ground clearance, more than the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLK crossovers, and it's available with a turbocharged, 300-horsepower inline-6. The latter, seen in the T6 trim level, gives the XC70 some welcome pep.

Cargo capacity is pretty impressive, and its total capacity of 72 cubic feet is about 11-15 cubes larger than a typical compact luxury crossover. And of course, safety is paramount when you're talking about a Volvo. Though no government or independent crash tests have been conducted as of this writing, the XC70 offers a wide variety of safety features, ranging from the practical (integrated rear booster seats) to the paranoid (a keyless entry system that alerts you to the heartbeats of potential attackers lurking in your backseat) and the preoccupied (driver inattention alert system).

With its combination of safety and style, not to mention available all-wheel drive and spirited turbocharged engine, the 2011 Volvo XC70 is very appealing, especially considering significant price reductions this year. But with a number of compact luxury crossovers (Audi Q5, Mercedes GLK, Volvo's own XC60), full-size family crossovers (Buick Enclave, Mazda CX-9) and wagons (Ford Flex, Subaru Outback) offering equal or greater capability often for less money, the Volvo XC70 is a harder sell than it was at the turn of the century.

2011 Volvo XC70 models

The 2011 Volvo XC70 is a five-passenger wagon available in 3.2 FWD and T6 AWD trim levels.

Standard equipment on the 3.2 includes 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear foglights, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, neoprene-like "Tricotec" upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat and wood trim. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are a stand-alone option.

The T6 AWD adds the content of the Premium package along with a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels and upgraded gauges.

For more equipment, you can select the Climate package that adds heated front seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles, automatic wipers and headlight washers. Heated rear seats are also included in this package unless the optional integrated booster seats are ordered. The Convenience package includes front and rear parking sensors, a power tailgate, rear privacy glass, power-folding rear headrests, a cargo cover and a trunk grocery bag holder. The Technology package ups the ante with adaptive cruise control, a collision warning system, a distance alert system, driver inattention alert system and a lane-departure warning system. The Multimedia package adds a navigation system, a rearview camera and a 12-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound stereo with rear seat headphone jacks and controls.

Stand-alone options include adaptive xenon headlights, integrated rear booster seats, a blind-spot warning system and keyless ignition/entry.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Volvo XC70 gets more horsepower, an available front-wheel-drive version and a minor shuffling of standard and optional features. Volvo also drops the XC70's price by several thousand dollars to make it more attractive against more modern and efficient crossover rivals.

Performance & mpg

Both front-wheel-drive and optional all-wheel-drive versions of the 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 come with a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 240 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque.

Volvo claims the XC70 3.2 AWD will sprint to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds -- about the same as full-size crossover SUVs. The T6 AWD features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque.

The 3.2 FWD rates respectable fuel economy at 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. The AWD version rates 18/24/20. The T6 AWD earns disappointing figures of 17/22/19.

Safety

The 2011 Volvo XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, hill descent control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and anti-whiplash front head restraints. Integrated rear booster seats are optional on both models.

Additional available safety features include a blind-spot monitor and Volvo's Personal Car Communicator (offers keyless lock/entry/ignition). The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, collision warning with "Auto Brake" (primes the brake system in anticipation of panic braking), a driver fatigue warning (monitors a variety of factors including the driver's face to determine whether he or she is dozing off) and lane-departure warning.

Driving

The 2011 Volvo XC70 has a smooth and refined ride befitting its premium status. It's not much fun, though, as its light steering, ample body roll and elevated center of gravity make it feel less nimble than past Volvo wagons. Nevertheless, the XC70 is markedly smaller than most crossover SUVs, so it feels more maneuverable in tight spots. Acceleration from the base six-cylinder engine is sluggish and rather coarse for a premium brand. The turbocharged power plant helps matters considerably, but carries with it a fuel economy penalty.

Interior

The available matte wood and leather trim really dresses up the XC70's otherwise austere cabin. In any form, though, the XC70's cabin is a showcase of modern Swedish style, with Volvo's trademark "floating" center stack panel and artfully designed controls. Sadly, the navigation system remains cumbersome because of an awkward interface that utilizes steering-wheel-mounted buttons and a handheld remote that duplicates those controls for the passenger.

The XC70's front seats are among the best in the business, achieving a rare combination of chiropractor-approved comfort and body-hugging support. The backseat is also comfortable, though perhaps a bit short on legroom. A 40/20/40-split-folding seatback enhances the XC70's versatility, as do the available integrated booster seats. With the seats folded flat, the XC70 can hold 72 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volvo XC70.

5(86%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.4
14 reviews
See all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sleeper T6
neilxc70,06/29/2011
A fine car. Comfy, functional, powerful, attractive, high quality, safe, and nearly a bargain compared with other "wagons". It replaced my wife's 1996 850 wagon- which I never liked-- and we bought it with European delivery for about $40k (with climate, convenience, incl taxes and license). We put about 3k mi on it in Europe and averaged, according to the display, 24.4 mi/gal. (But $140 fill ups are very painful). The mpg was a pleasant surprise considering the EPA rating (22 mpg hwy) and some of the reviews. Effortless cruising at 200 kph on the Autobahn. Overall, almost as impressive as my BMW 335i E92 but they're much different beasts.
I LOVE my T6!
lindsayg,05/06/2011
Volvo has read my mind- all my "issues" with my 2008 standard XC70 have been completely corrected in the 2011 T6 model. It is absolutely worth the extra $ for the turbo version. I traded in my 2008 and a 2008 BMW M3 on this Volvo and I don't miss the BMW at all because the new Volvo is so much fun to drive. The best of both worlds. Way to go, Volvo!
Consider the T6 if you're looking for an XC70
abmwfan,12/19/2010
I traded a 2009 XC70 3.2 AWD for a 2011 XC70 T6. The turbo engine significantly improves this vehicle: quieter, smoother, more than adequate acceleration and no noticeable reduction in mpg. The 3.2 is slow, buzzy/noisy and it gets lousy mpg (worst of all worlds). You're always aware of the engine working at the limits of its capacity to move this heavy vehicle. And, while the T6's base price is $6k higher, it comes standard with AWD and premium/leather package which are nearly always added to the 3.2, so the "base" sticker price of the T6 and 3.2 are essentially the same before other options. Why not get the bigger engine?
Very fun to dirve
hikerguy69,01/01/2011
I had a 2005 Subaru Forrester XT with 94K miles, and decided it was time for a new vehicle . I wanted a car that was fun to drive, yet able to carry me, my friends and camping gear up Idaho forrest roads. I looked at 2010 Forrester and Outback, but settled on the XC 70 T6. It is very fun to drive. I love the comfortable seat and the relatively quiet AWD. The handling was excellent and the turbo had loads of pickup. I've only had it a week, but I am very happy.
See all 14 reviews of the 2011 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volvo XC70 features & specs
More about the 2011 Volvo XC70

Used 2011 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2011 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

