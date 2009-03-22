Used 2003 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

118 listings
XC70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  • 2004 Volvo XC70 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Volvo XC70

    171,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,428

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC70
    used

    2004 Volvo XC70

    191,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC70 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Volvo XC70

    126,557 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC70 in White
    used

    2004 Volvo XC70

    177,296 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    130,886 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,750

    $2,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    129,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,775

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    177,259 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    167,930 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,850

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    161,431 miles

    $4,895

    $406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    193,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    $233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    202,217 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    110,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    138,770 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    $4,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    125,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,499

    $3,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    101,443 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $3,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    186,724 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,975

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    177,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    125,426 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,300

    $653 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70

Overall Consumer Rating
4.355 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
253,400 miles and still in the passing
Chris from Norwood ,03/22/2009
253,400 miles and still in the passing lane! I love my 2003 XC70. I am almost at 300,000 miles and the engine's performance is that of a young and vibrant one - the car is absolutely safe, an easy to handle vehicle and I Love my Volvo XC 70!
