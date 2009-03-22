Used 2003 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

Kendall Toyota of Bend is pleased to be currently offering this 2004 Volvo V70 XC70 with 171,454mi. This Volvo is sold AS IS and inspection report can be provided. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2004 Volvo. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Volvo XC70 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1SZ59H741137659

Stock: X38760A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020