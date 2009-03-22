Used 2003 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
118 listings
- 171,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,428
- 191,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 126,557 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 177,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 130,886 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750$2,097 Below Market
- 129,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,775$1,098 Below Market
- 177,259 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 167,930 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,850$306 Below Market
- 161,431 miles
$4,895$406 Below Market
- 193,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500$233 Below Market
- 202,217 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,990
- 110,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 138,770 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$4,520 Below Market
- 125,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,499$3,491 Below Market
- 101,443 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$3,690 Below Market
- 186,724 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,975
- 177,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 125,426 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300$653 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC70
Chris from Norwood, 03/22/2009
253,400 miles and still in the passing lane! I love my 2003 XC70. I am almost at 300,000 miles and the engine's performance is that of a young and vibrant one - the car is absolutely safe, an easy to handle vehicle and I Love my Volvo XC 70!
