2015 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Light-duty off-road ability
  • supportive front seats
  • fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
  • numerous safety features
  • ample cargo capacity.
  • All-wheel drive tied to less efficient engines
  • disappointing handling and braking
  • mediocre rear seat room.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Volvo XC70 is an appealing luxury wagon that offers some nice advantages if you're planning on frequently using it in inclement weather or for recreational activities. But many crossover SUVs pretty much do the same thing, and have fresher designs.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Volvo XC70 is a tasteful and discreet luxury station wagon that can handle the latest snowstorm or bounce up to that vacation cabin without looking worse for the wear. To accomplish this, Volvo equips it with a raised suspension for extra ground clearance, front and rear underbody skid plates and lower body panels with material that resists hacks and scratches. Even with the upgrades, though, this is still a very practical vehicle. Its rear cargo area is roomier than those of many small luxury crossover SUVs, and you've got the wide gamut of safety features for which Volvo is known.

For 2015, the XC70 receives a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that boasts energetic acceleration and high fuel economy. Aiding the latter is an equally new eight-speed automatic transmission and a surprisingly refined automatic engine stop-start system. Unfortunately, this engine is available only on the front-wheel-drive XC70, whereas the old lineup of less efficient six-cylinder engines and six-speed automatic transmissions soldiers on with all-wheel drive. The difference in fuel economy is significant, as is acceleration with the laggardly 3.2 AWD model.

Luxury wagons that can handle the occasional dirt trail aren't exactly common. The XC70's closest competitor is the 2015 Audi Allroad. It's a nicer and more premium-feeling vehicle, but it's not as roomy inside. Of course, there's a wide selection of small luxury crossovers to consider, such as the 2015 Acura RDX or Volvo's own 2015 XC60; many of them are more enjoyable to drive. The 2015 Subaru Outback is another great choice if you want an off-road-themed wagon and don't need something with a luxury badge. Overall, the XC70 isn't really a standout in this group, but if the brand and the XC70's unique approach appeal to you, it's certainly worth a look.

2015 Volvo XC70 models

The 2015 Volvo XC70 is a five-passenger wagon available in three trim levels: T5 Drive-E, 3.2 and T6. The T5 Drive-E has Volvo's all-new four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, whereas the 3.2 and T6 are powered by inline six-cylinder engines (the T6's is turbocharged) and have standard all-wheel drive. Depending on when your XC70 was built, standard and optional equipment will vary slightly. A few changes were made to XC70s produced after May 2014, which Volvo refers to as 2015.5 models. See the end of this section for details on how the 2015.5 model differs.

Standard equipment for the 2015 XC70 T5 Drive-E and XC70 3.2 includes: 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear underbody skid plates, roof rails, heated side mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an eight-way power driver seat, driver memory settings, power front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, low-speed emergency automatic braking (Volvo's City Safety), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Moving to the T5 Premier trim adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a configurable instrument cluster display.

The Premier Plus package adds a power liftgate, a rearview camera, a folding front passenger seat and power-folding rear head restraints. The Platinum package for the T5 and 3.2 features all of the above, along with a navigation system, a premium audio system and interior accent lighting.

In addition to its more-powerful turbocharged six-cylinder, the XC70 T6 starts with the base models' standard equipment, but also includes as standard 18-inch wheels and what is essentially the equipment found in the Premier package. The contents of the Premier Plus and Platinum packages are the same for the T6 as for the other 2015 XC70 models.

The Climate package adds a heated windshield, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles and an air quality sensor. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam control, frontal collision warning, automatic braking for frontal collision crash mitigation, a driver inattention monitor and lane-departure warning.

Stand-alone options include a blind-spot warning system, active xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors and integrated rear child booster seats.

For the 2015.5 Volvo XC70 (those built after May 2014), there are a few changes worth noting. All XC70 models get the Volvo On Call and Sensus Connect systems. On Call adds an in-car WiFi hotspot, emergency roadside assistance and automatic crash notification, while Sensus Connect adds updated graphics for the touchscreen, improved voice commands and in-car apps such as Pandora and Yelp.

A few optional items have also changed on the 2015.5 models. For the T5 and 3.2 trim levels, the Premier package gets a navigation system but no longer includes keyless ignition and entry. The Premier Plus package has been replaced with the Proximity package, which includes keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate and a rearview camera.

New for 2015.5 is the Convenience package (available on all XC70s), which adds a cargo cover, power-folding rear headrests and a power-folding passenger seat. Front and rear parking sensors are no longer included with the Technology package (they're available as a stand-alone option). The Platinum package on these updated XC70s now includes the contents of the Technology package and the Convenience package as well.

Updated 2015.5 stand-alone options included the previously mentioned front and rear parking sensors, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Volvo XC70 gets an all-new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive models. Also added are the "2015.5" XC70s (models produced after May 2014), which get the updated Volvo On Call and Sensus Connect telematics systems as standard. Some other adjustments to standard and optional equipment have also been made to these later XC70s.

Performance & mpg

An all-new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is the standard engine for the 2015 XC70 T5 Drive-E. It develops 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It comes with an equally new eight-speed automatic. This powertrain drives the front wheels and, according to EPA fuel economy estimates, it will get 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway). Contributing to that impressive efficiency is an automatic engine stop-start system (it shuts off the engine while the vehicle is stopped to save gas) that is standard with this engine.

The XC70 3.2 comes with a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 240 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. Volvo says the XC70 3.2 will sprint to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, which is a slow time compared with that of most compact luxury crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is considerably worse, though: 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway).

The T6 offers the strongest performance, with its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine that generates 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic are again standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the T6 zipped from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.1 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy dips only slightly for the performance boost, to 20 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway).

Safety

The 2015 XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, hill descent control, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety feature, which can automatically apply the brakes in low-speed situations when a frontal collision seems imminent.

Integrated rear booster seats and a blind-spot warning system are optional for every XC70. The available Technology package adds frontal collision warning, adaptive cruise control, additional automatic braking for frontal collision crash mitigation, a driver inattention monitor and lane departure warning.

In Edmunds brake testing, an earlier XC70 T6 AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average.

Driving

The 2015 XC70 driving experience differs greatly depending on the trim (and hence, engine) that you get. The 3.2 AWD is slow and delivers unimpressive fuel economy; we'd recommend avoiding it. A better choice is the T5 Drive-E, as it delivers more energetic acceleration and excellent fuel efficiency, but you're stuck with front-wheel drive, which severely limits the functionality of this Volvo. The T6 AWD is arguably the best pick here, though again, it returns significantly lower fuel economy than the T5.

Where the XC70 shines is with its premium ride, which pleasantly eradicates the nastiest bumps and potholes and handles smaller road annoyances with a supple indifference, too. The too-light steering doesn't seem to match the controlled ride, though, and the XC70 corners less nimbly than many taller crossover SUVs.

Interior

Inside, the 2015 Volvo XC70 looks elegant and classy. The thin "floating" design of the center stack adds a distinctive touch you won't find on competitive models. For the most part, the gauges are easy to read and controls operate intuitively. The interface for the available navigation system in early 2015 models feels a few years behind rivals' systems in both its graphics and functionality, but the refreshed 2015.5 models have seemingly addressed that with several updated features and performance.

The XC70's front seats are remarkably comfortable and supportive. The rear seats are nearly as good, though tall passengers will likely wish for a bit more legroom. Practically speaking, the backseat's 40/20/40-split-folding design along with the available folding front passenger seat gives the interior an uncommon degree of flexibility in transporting passengers, cargo or some combination of the two. You'll find 33 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 72 cubic feet with those seats folded down. One benefit of the XC70's wagon design is that the vehicle is a few inches shorter than the typical crossover SUV, and that can make loading bikes, kayaks and other gear on rooftop racks easier.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volvo XC70.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent niche vehicle
neoskizzle,03/31/2014
Full disclosure: This is my 3rd XC70 and 5th Volvo. It's not that I'm a fanboi, they just best fit my current needs as family commuter and weekend sports equipment hauler. In fact, I shopped around A LOT before replacing my 2011 S60 T6 AWD with the 2015 XC70 T6 AWD. I'm not a fan of SUV looking vehicles but I require good rear leg room and ample cargo capacity. I also prefer more ground clearance than sedans+ as pot holes and high/steep curves have ruined my day in lower sitting cars. The wagon body-style is more popular in Europe and that suites me just fine. If you'd prefer a car but need more room and like the idea of extra ground clearance, you owe it to yourself to test drive an XC70.
Volvo has customer service issues
Andrian Kouznetsov,03/17/2015
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This is my fifth Volvo and the last one. I leased new XC70 2015 T6 AWD in and I have 15k miles on it. It is great car to some extend regardless of the price tag. It has unique combination of performance, luxury and utility and is well built. So what's the problem? Soon after I leased the car local dealership was closed and I learned that according to "Volvo's policies" I have to drive 200 miles distance to the next dealership to get scheduled maintenance. Is this reasonable? I tried working though Volvo customer service, but have been politely stonewalled, the company has no method of filing customer complaints. They all come back to the same person. March 2016 update The car behaves perfectly, after putting 20k miles on it, I like it more than right after the purchase. No mechanical issues or any issues. This car is really well built even comparing to previous Volvos that I had., Mileage 19 mpg in mixed city/freeway driving using premium gasoline. I changed oil three times and did tires balancing at about 17k miles. Further impressions - this is not performance "drivers car". But it got enough power to leave many "drivers cars" behind. You just use this power not for driving fun but for driving comfort. That's probably a good definition for this car - very comfortable. I decided to keep the car for a bit longer and bought out the lease. As for Volvo fixing customer service issues - there is no visible progress, they dropped all their customers after closing some dealerships. March 2017 update The car still is as good as new and I am liking it more with every month passing by. Still getting between 19 to 20 mpg and it is about 25k miles now. There is Volvo recall to upgrade the software for AWD system. Well now I do nave to drive 200 miles to closes dealership.
Plenty of Performance, Value and Luxery
Roger Pratt,11/03/2015
3.2 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Shop around for the best deal as prices continue to escalate on the XC70, first maintenance is at 10,000 miles, car is built solid and my only disappointment is the instrument cluster, which while functional, looks like it was lifted from the Ford Fusion. For me, this car provides sufficient power, great handling and comfort. It is full of metal and won't bend when you lean on it like my last Subaru Outback. I am surprised when auto reviewers say the engines are not adequate-I have to wonder why someone would buy and drive a station wagon like you would a performance sport car. Times have changed-driving is more self defensive and spent staying away from people texting and talking on their phones. This is a safe vehicle. It is fun to drive and easy to keep in the lanes. You will love it and it is easy/pleasurable to drive. I am getting decent gas mileage (23 mpg) overall and I haven't even broken it in yet. I highly recommend this car-it will put a smile on your face every time you get behind the wheel.
My Third XC70
Mike,10/10/2016
T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
One of the best overall packages available for people who like comfort, versatility and sport.
See all 12 reviews of the 2015 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
More about the 2015 Volvo XC70

Used 2015 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2015 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), T6 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A), T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 5/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volvo XC70?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volvo XC70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T5 Drive-E is priced between $16,977 and$16,977 with odometer readings between 73588 and73588 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 is priced between $23,900 and$23,900 with odometer readings between 64872 and64872 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,977 and mileage as low as 64872 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2015 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,923.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,910.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,939.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

