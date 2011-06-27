2015 Volvo XC70 models

The 2015 Volvo XC70 is a five-passenger wagon available in three trim levels: T5 Drive-E, 3.2 and T6. The T5 Drive-E has Volvo's all-new four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, whereas the 3.2 and T6 are powered by inline six-cylinder engines (the T6's is turbocharged) and have standard all-wheel drive. Depending on when your XC70 was built, standard and optional equipment will vary slightly. A few changes were made to XC70s produced after May 2014, which Volvo refers to as 2015.5 models. See the end of this section for details on how the 2015.5 model differs.

Standard equipment for the 2015 XC70 T5 Drive-E and XC70 3.2 includes: 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, front and rear underbody skid plates, roof rails, heated side mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an eight-way power driver seat, driver memory settings, power front passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, low-speed emergency automatic braking (Volvo's City Safety), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Moving to the T5 Premier trim adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a configurable instrument cluster display.

The Premier Plus package adds a power liftgate, a rearview camera, a folding front passenger seat and power-folding rear head restraints. The Platinum package for the T5 and 3.2 features all of the above, along with a navigation system, a premium audio system and interior accent lighting.

In addition to its more-powerful turbocharged six-cylinder, the XC70 T6 starts with the base models' standard equipment, but also includes as standard 18-inch wheels and what is essentially the equipment found in the Premier package. The contents of the Premier Plus and Platinum packages are the same for the T6 as for the other 2015 XC70 models.

The Climate package adds a heated windshield, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles and an air quality sensor. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam control, frontal collision warning, automatic braking for frontal collision crash mitigation, a driver inattention monitor and lane-departure warning.

Stand-alone options include a blind-spot warning system, active xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors and integrated rear child booster seats.

For the 2015.5 Volvo XC70 (those built after May 2014), there are a few changes worth noting. All XC70 models get the Volvo On Call and Sensus Connect systems. On Call adds an in-car WiFi hotspot, emergency roadside assistance and automatic crash notification, while Sensus Connect adds updated graphics for the touchscreen, improved voice commands and in-car apps such as Pandora and Yelp.

A few optional items have also changed on the 2015.5 models. For the T5 and 3.2 trim levels, the Premier package gets a navigation system but no longer includes keyless ignition and entry. The Premier Plus package has been replaced with the Proximity package, which includes keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate and a rearview camera.

New for 2015.5 is the Convenience package (available on all XC70s), which adds a cargo cover, power-folding rear headrests and a power-folding passenger seat. Front and rear parking sensors are no longer included with the Technology package (they're available as a stand-alone option). The Platinum package on these updated XC70s now includes the contents of the Technology package and the Convenience package as well.

Updated 2015.5 stand-alone options included the previously mentioned front and rear parking sensors, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.