Used 2005 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

I have had so many problems with my 2005 XC70, that I am w/o a car more than I am with one. This is my 3rd Volvo and the worst one so far. From the driver door coming open while I was driving twice to gas shooting in my face due to a faulty gas line and cut off. I think I would have been better off with a car that is 20 years old. My car is now inactive again ( every month) because of a faulty trans. Do you think that Volvo or the Volvo dealership will take it back. NO! It is a lemon but of course in PA the lemon law is so crazy that I can't do anything with this car but to leave it in my driveway, due to the numerous times that it breaks down and put myself and my family at risk. So buyer beware

