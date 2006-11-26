Used 2005 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
118 listings
- 171,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,428
- 191,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 126,557 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 177,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 130,886 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750$2,097 Below Market
- 129,387 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,775$1,098 Below Market
- 177,259 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 167,930 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,850$306 Below Market
- 161,431 miles
$4,895$406 Below Market
- 193,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500$233 Below Market
- 202,217 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,990
- 110,491 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 138,770 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$4,520 Below Market
- 125,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,499$3,491 Below Market
- 101,443 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$3,690 Below Market
- 186,724 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,975
- 177,883 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 125,426 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300$653 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC70
Overall Consumer Rating4.743 Reviews
Drea88,11/26/2006
I have had so many problems with my 2005 XC70, that I am w/o a car more than I am with one. This is my 3rd Volvo and the worst one so far. From the driver door coming open while I was driving twice to gas shooting in my face due to a faulty gas line and cut off. I think I would have been better off with a car that is 20 years old. My car is now inactive again ( every month) because of a faulty trans. Do you think that Volvo or the Volvo dealership will take it back. NO! It is a lemon but of course in PA the lemon law is so crazy that I can't do anything with this car but to leave it in my driveway, due to the numerous times that it breaks down and put myself and my family at risk. So buyer beware
