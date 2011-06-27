Vehicle overview

Volvo has quite an enviable reputation. Just not in a "What a gorgeous car! No wonder Diddy rolls in one" sort of way. No, you won't see Volvos gracing the pages of "People" magazine with the flavor of the week behind the wheel. Volvo is known for traits decidedly lacking in automotive excitement or glamour, which involve building the safest cars possible and providing seats so comfortable we wish our offices and living rooms had them.

The first Volvo XC debuted a decade ago to fill what was then a hole in its product lineup. Based (as it is today) on the midsize V70 wagon, the V70 Cross Country (XC) featured a raised suspension, all-wheel drive and SUV-inspired design tweaks. Despite the skid plates and increased ride height, however, it wasn't a serious all-terrain vehicle. Regardless of that perceived shortcoming, this Volvo proved popular among those who realized a full-blown SUV, with its gluttonous fuel appetite and bulky dimensions, had capabilities far beyond what they'd ever use.

Eventually, this cash cow became known simply as the XC70 and continued to please buyers with its comfortable seats, compliant ride, generous cargo capacity, sure-footed nature in the snow and strong reputation for safety and durability.

Completely redesigned and enlarged somewhat for 2008, the Volvo XC70 maintains those hallowed characteristics. As before, it's essentially a V70 wagon, and both models have a lot of similarity to the latest S80 sedan. The XC70 stands out thanks to its SUV-like design elements, such as increased ground clearance (2.7 inches higher than the V70) and more rugged styling details that include cladding on the lower body sides and different front and rear fascias.

Other changes of note include the adoption of hill descent control, the industry's first height-adjustable child booster seats, an available blind-spot detection system and an optional Collision Warning System (which monitors following distance and alerts the driver and primes the brakes for action if the car gets too close). There's also a more powerful engine -- a normally aspirated 3.2-liter inline-6 that makes 235 horsepower (27 more than the previous turbo inline-5). Coupled to a new six-speed automatic, that's enough to get the XC70 to 60 mph in about 8.5 seconds, though it's still down on power compared to crossover wagon and SUV rivals.

The new XC70, like its predecessors, doesn't try to do everything. It's just a very sensible and safe Volvo wagon with a bit more path-finding machismo. And in that aspect, it succeeds brilliantly. But it would be in your best interest to shop around a little before settling on the XC70. For example, if you truly have your heart set on a raised suspension, all-wheel-drive wagon, the aforementioned Outback is a better value. And compared to the latest batch crossover SUVs, including the Buick Enclave, Mazda CX-9 and Nissan Murano, the 2008 Volvo XC70 offers no clear advantage other than slightly better on-road handling.