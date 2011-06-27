  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2008 Volvo XC70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2008 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb seat comfort, generous cargo capacity for a wagon, state-of-the-art safety features, strong brakes, excellent poor-weather vehicle.
  • Not much power for this price range, lackluster fuel economy, modest handling, minimal off-road capability despite raised suspension.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Volvo XC70 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$3,995 - $7,828
Used XC70 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though scoring high in terms of safety and comfort, the 2008 Volvo XC70 isn't the best choice for a premium midsize wagon.

Vehicle overview

Volvo has quite an enviable reputation. Just not in a "What a gorgeous car! No wonder Diddy rolls in one" sort of way. No, you won't see Volvos gracing the pages of "People" magazine with the flavor of the week behind the wheel. Volvo is known for traits decidedly lacking in automotive excitement or glamour, which involve building the safest cars possible and providing seats so comfortable we wish our offices and living rooms had them.

The first Volvo XC debuted a decade ago to fill what was then a hole in its product lineup. Based (as it is today) on the midsize V70 wagon, the V70 Cross Country (XC) featured a raised suspension, all-wheel drive and SUV-inspired design tweaks. Despite the skid plates and increased ride height, however, it wasn't a serious all-terrain vehicle. Regardless of that perceived shortcoming, this Volvo proved popular among those who realized a full-blown SUV, with its gluttonous fuel appetite and bulky dimensions, had capabilities far beyond what they'd ever use.

Eventually, this cash cow became known simply as the XC70 and continued to please buyers with its comfortable seats, compliant ride, generous cargo capacity, sure-footed nature in the snow and strong reputation for safety and durability.

Completely redesigned and enlarged somewhat for 2008, the Volvo XC70 maintains those hallowed characteristics. As before, it's essentially a V70 wagon, and both models have a lot of similarity to the latest S80 sedan. The XC70 stands out thanks to its SUV-like design elements, such as increased ground clearance (2.7 inches higher than the V70) and more rugged styling details that include cladding on the lower body sides and different front and rear fascias.

Other changes of note include the adoption of hill descent control, the industry's first height-adjustable child booster seats, an available blind-spot detection system and an optional Collision Warning System (which monitors following distance and alerts the driver and primes the brakes for action if the car gets too close). There's also a more powerful engine -- a normally aspirated 3.2-liter inline-6 that makes 235 horsepower (27 more than the previous turbo inline-5). Coupled to a new six-speed automatic, that's enough to get the XC70 to 60 mph in about 8.5 seconds, though it's still down on power compared to crossover wagon and SUV rivals.

The new XC70, like its predecessors, doesn't try to do everything. It's just a very sensible and safe Volvo wagon with a bit more path-finding machismo. And in that aspect, it succeeds brilliantly. But it would be in your best interest to shop around a little before settling on the XC70. For example, if you truly have your heart set on a raised suspension, all-wheel-drive wagon, the aforementioned Outback is a better value. And compared to the latest batch crossover SUVs, including the Buick Enclave, Mazda CX-9 and Nissan Murano, the 2008 Volvo XC70 offers no clear advantage other than slightly better on-road handling.

2008 Volvo XC70 models

An all-wheel-drive midsize wagon, the 2008 Volvo XC70 comes in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, skid plates, a roof rack, a power driver seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, faux wood trim, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio jack.

A handful of packages are available as well. The Premium Package adds leather upholstery, a power front passenger seat, real walnut trim and a sunroof. The Convenience Package includes front and rear park assist, a power tailgate, privacy glass, grocery bag hooks and an upgraded climate control system.

Other option highlights include keyless starting, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a navigation system, adjustable child booster seats, a 650-watt Dynaudio audio system with an in-dash CD changer, and a rear DVD entertainment system with dual headrest-mounted screens.

2008 Highlights

The Volvo XC70 is completely redesigned for 2008. Based largely on the new S80's platform, the 2008 XC70 is larger, has a new engine and boasts more safety features including hill-descent control and built-in child booster seats.

Performance & mpg

The XC70 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 with 235 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual-shift capability sends power to all four wheels in varying degrees, depending on available traction. Under normal conditions, 95 percent of the engine's power is routed to the front wheels for the sake of fuel economy. When slippage is detected, up to 65 percent is sent to the rear wheels.

Volvo claims the XC70 can sprint to 60 mph in about 8.5 seconds. The 2008 fuel economy estimates come in at 15 mpg city and 22 mpg highway, on par perhaps with midsize crossover SUVs but below many other wagons.

Safety

The 2008 Volvo XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, hill descent control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and Volvo's OnCall telematics.

Optional is a collision warning system that comes bundled with the adaptive cruise control. Should the XC70 get too close to a vehicle ahead of it and the driver not react, visual and audible warnings alert the driver, while the brakes are primed for immediate action. A blind spot information system (BLIS) is also available, which alerts the driver via a side mirror-mounted light that a vehicle is in one of the rear side blind spots. There is also the Personal Car Communicator included with keyless ignition entry, which sends a warning to the key fob should the car detect the heartbeat of an intruder inside the vehicle.

Driving

With its soft, forgiving suspension, the XC70 provides a smooth, isolated ride on all surfaces. Sharp handling isn't in the XC's repertoire, but light steering and a relatively small size make for easy maneuvering. The all-wheel drive is a boon in inclement weather, though the XC70 really isn't rugged enough for off-road adventures. On the move, the inline-6 is reasonably smooth and provides ample power, though most rivals offer a more spirited drive.

Interior

In standard trim, the 2008 Volvo XC70's cabin doesn't look or feel particularly luxurious, but leather upholstery is available for those who want a more upscale cabin. The front seats provide excellent comfort, and this year's redesign brings more legroom for rear passengers.

Interior ergonomics are generally good, although a few oddly placed controls take some getting used to, such as the stalk-mounted navigation system controls. A pair of height-adjustable child booster seats (an industry first) is available, though a third-row seat is not.

With the 40/20/40-split rear seats folded down, the XC70 has 71 cubic feet of cargo room available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volvo XC70.

5(50%)
4(35%)
3(7%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hold out for a T6!
lindsayg,05/06/2011
My 2008 XC70 was comfortable, reliable, safe, and VERY roomy. I liked it so much that I just bought a 2011 XC70 T6 (the Turbo model). My few "issues" with the 2008 were that the suspension was air-ride and was therefore unable to be customized for a tighter ride, the Tiptronic transmission was too slow to react and the brakes were too whimpy for the weight of the car. ALL those issues have been corrected in the 2011 as if they read my mind. However, with a good set of snow tires, my 2008 NEVER got stuck, and we had 2 winters of 2-6 foot snow storms. I went out on roads that hadn't been plowed, through plow piles at the end of my driveway, and it never hesitated. Better than my Jeep!
Mixed Bag... Love the car but...
Antrow,01/17/2008
The 08 XC70 is very comfortable and has some nice features such as the keyless entry and go, Blind Spot Warning System and power tailgate. It is a nice looking wagon although I am not a fan of the black plastic cladding on the sides. The interior is very comfortable and clean looking. My car started off with rattles and a clunking and popping sound coming from the front end. Most of the rattles were toned down by the service department. The front end issues has caused the car to be in the shop four times and it is currently there today. It is our first winter storm and I had to drive out Prius to work :-(. Volvo has been no help with the front end issue. I have 1900 miles on the car.
Great car
Shoop,08/17/2015
3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
Loved this car. Had it for 8 years. Still running well at 170k and going. Reading the reviews about leak of power in this engine- don't agree!!! Excellent engine, nice and smooth. Girlfriend loves it too! T6 much noisier. Volvo should continue 3.2L engine.
No Problem(s)
melalbert,12/27/2011
Purchased 3-year old 2008 XC-70 with only 39K on odometer and just absolutely love the vehicle. I have been able to transport my wife and I and two teens in absolute comfort all over the East Coast, racking up over 10K miles in six months. Everyone sleeps in comfort in their leather seats as I tool along smoothly over those miles. If this isn't my dream car yet, then don't wake me when it shows up.
See all 40 reviews of the 2008 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Volvo XC70 features & specs
More about the 2008 Volvo XC70

Used 2008 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2008 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volvo XC70?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volvo XC70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 is priced between $3,995 and$7,828 with odometer readings between 117771 and206250 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2008 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 117771 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2008 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,330.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,615.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,174.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,914.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC70 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Volvo XC70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles