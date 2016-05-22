Used 2007 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me

118 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XC70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    130,886 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,750

    $2,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    129,387 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,775

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Black
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    177,259 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    167,930 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,850

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    161,431 miles

    $4,895

    $406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    193,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    $233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    202,217 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo XC70 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Volvo XC70

    110,491 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    138,770 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    $4,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    125,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,499

    $3,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    101,443 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $3,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    186,724 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,975

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    177,883 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    125,426 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,300

    $653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    110,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    161,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    144,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Volvo XC70 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Volvo XC70

    171,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,428

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo XC70 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 118 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2007 Volvo XC70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo XC70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo XC70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.321 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
2007, The Best Year for XC70
Dave,05/22/2016
4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
My current 2007 XC70 is my second; the first was 2004. All prior model year problems (e.g. transmission) seem to have been fixed on the 2005-2007 model years and '07 was the last year before Ford made Volvo cost reduce the vehicle and substitute the problematic Mitsubishi OEM T6 engine for Volvo's bulletproof 2.5T. I now have 195K miles on this car and, after looking unsuccessfully to find a replacement that I like as well or better, decided to refurbish this unit with new strut assemblies, control arms and ball joints and CV axle assemblies in the front and new shocks in the rear. Prior repairs had been limited to replacing the steering wheel position sensor "clock spring" at 148K, fuel rail pressure sensor at around 160K, and the front oxygen sensor at 170K. I also completed a tune up with new plugs and coil packs and I replaced the engine temperature sensor and thermostat assembly because MPG readings were intermittently lower than the usual 19-20 city 25-26 highway. An easy, inexpensive project for us home gamer wanna be mechanics. Now, at almost 195K miles, the car starts, runs, and drives down the road as new. Seats still look practically new. The chassis is tight and free of rattles. All in all, a very solid and well built vehicle - very comfortable, big storage in back, and tight if not razor sharp European style handling. I particularly admire the 2.5T engine. Torque peak at 1,900 rpm is right at 55mph where you need it for passing. Light boost turbo maintains power at altitude, yet runs nicely on US regular 87 octane gas - unlike Mercedes, Audi, etc. Good sound system, comfortable seats, intuitive controls, great visibility, sure handling, and higher ride height that makes for easier in/out for us older guys plus eliminates annoying scrapes in front while parking (and you northerners don't plow snow with the front bumper unless it's well over six inches). My only niggle with this vehicle is road noise which can be an issue with most aggressive tread patterns. Pirelli's P7 AS plus and, just recently, Bridgestone's Turanza Serenity - both highly rated Grand Touring tires - are as quiet as they come with crisp handling and commendable grip in all conditions. However, I was disappointed in the durability of the Pirelli, the quieter of the two, so recently switched to the Bridgestone Serenity. We shall see how well they hold up as they age in terms of noise level. I've considered a newer xc70, but learned that about one in 25 of Volvo's 3.2 six cyl motors bought in from Mitsubishi experiences excessive oil burn, leading to ring & piston only (no cyl wall scoring) or total engine replacement. Volvo dealers might tell you that Volvo offers a 4yr/48K mile extended powertrain warranty if you buy a used unit from a dealer; otherwise, good luck. To those thinking about buying a 2005-2007 XC70 used, I would say this: Plan on spending $3-4 thousand in refurbishment cost at around 175-180k miles, including front suspension refresh and all the key sensors - fuel rail pressure, engine temp sensor (comes with thermostat assy as a kit), and both oxygen sensors in the exhaust string. With these preventive failure points covered, it will likely serve you well for a long time to come. Otherwise, you can buy a 2015.5 or 2016 XC70 with the award winning low boost 2.0L 4 cyl engine, which is based on Ford's 2.0 liter block. That is a Volvo engineered engine that I look forward to owning as soon as I can get the right 2016 xc70 unit for under $20K. Finally, if you read the owner blogs Dealers are often referred to as "the Stealership". I've found them capable but very expensive. Could be worse if you have a Mercedes or Audi. I've found an excellent Indy nearby who works with me by letting me source parts (OEM manufacturer without the Volvo label) myself from FCP Euro or Eeuroparts.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
XC70
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo XC70 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings