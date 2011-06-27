Vehicle overview

The 2012 Volvo XC70 is a family-friendly wagon with enough off-road agility to travel rugged backcountry roads or promote a higher level of confidence on the way to a remote ski resort. It shares robust SUV-like styling cues and also boasts Volvo's long list of safety features. The XC70 -- the XC stands for Cross Country -- seems to be the perfect alternative to a truck-based SUV.

Problem is, the Volvo XC70 hasn't developed much beyond its wagon heritage, and countless appealing crossover vehicles have hit the market since the XC was introduced just before the millennium. Even so, there's plenty to appreciate in this Swedish import, especially for owners who aren't afraid to leave the pavement. The suspension is slightly raised, giving the XC70 a more aggressive stance and 8.3 inches of ground clearance, which is more than the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLK crossovers. The XC70 also has dent-resisting lower body protection and fore and aft skid plates. It's built to take some punishment.

The XC70's shortcomings fall in the fuel economy, handling and interior space categories. The top-of-the-line turbocharged inline-6 engine may be impressively quick, but it gets about the same mileage as vastly more spacious crossovers like the Ford Flex, and worse than the similarly sized and much cheaper Subaru Outback. Volvo engineers have also softened up the suspension to articulate over rough terrain a little better, but now the XC70 tends to wallow a bit over twisty roads. A compact luxury SUV like the Audi Q5 is more rewarding to drive.

However, the XC70 still provides a comfortable, well-equipped interior, enhanced for 2012 with a more sensibly designed infotainment system that won't leave you scratching your head as the old one did. Safety is also not surprisingly paramount when you're talking about a Volvo. Besides a long list of standard features, Volvo also offers a tech package that includes advanced safety measures designed to help drivers reduce distractions and fatigue in the hope that accidents can be avoided before they happen.

The 2012 Volvo XC70 certainly has its appeal, but at the same time, it's a harder sell than it was a decade ago. It's facing stiff competition from a number of compact luxury crossovers (Audi Q5, Mercedes GLK, Volvo's own XC60, full-size family crossovers (Buick Enclave, Ford Flex, Mazda CX-9) and the only similarly sized wagon competitor, the Outback. Many offer equal or greater capability, often for less money. But the Volvo does excel in some areas like safety and capability, and sometimes those are the key selling points to buyers with active lifestyles.