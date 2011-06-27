2000 Volvo V70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
- High price, odd control placement.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Volvo's V70 offers space and safety in addition to speed (in T5 guise) and snow-busting capability (Cross Country models).
Vehicle overview
Safe and sturdy describes the Volvo image. To be sure, Volvos are both safe and sturdy, boasting many standard safety features and feeling as though they've been cast from a single block of iron. But, there are other reasons to buy a Volvo.
Turbo power is one. The engine bogs a bit until the turbocharger gets spooled up, but once on boil, a Volvo will rocket forward quickly enough to force your body back into the seat. Brakes are outstanding and steering is firm and linear. All mechanical systems communicate clearly, allowing the driver to understand what the car is doing at all times.
Comfort is another big Volvo advantage. The seats in these Swedish cars are the best the world has to offer. You can drive a Volvo non-stop all day long, and not feel one bit of fatigue-unless of course you and Jose Cuervo visited a bit longer than you should have the night before.
These are the characteristics that keep Volvo buyers returning in droves for new versions of their favorite car, whether it's the S70 sedan or V70 wagon. They live with the minor ergonomic glitches and the staid styling, trading these blemishes for the comfort, performance and security a Volvo delivers.
Base models have a 2.4-liter, inline five-cylinder engine pumping 162 horsepower through either a five-speed manual or a new five-speed automatic transmission. The engine uses Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT), producing better fuel economy and reducing noise, vibration and harshness levels. GLT sedans and Cross Country AWD wagons are powered by a light-pressure turbocharged (LPT) version of the base engine, good for 190 horsepower. The only transmission available on Volvo cars with LPT engines is the four-speed automatic. T-5 designates the hot-rod front-wheel-drive edition, and it comes with a high-pressure turbocharged 2.3-liter, inline five-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower. The AWD R wagon gets this same engine.
For 2000, all North American models receive standard alloy wheels, a security system and WHIPS seat technology, which minimizes whiplash injuries in a rear-end collision. The seat itself moves back 15 degrees with the occupant after impact, preventing the person's body from snapping forward again. At the same time the headrest moves forward, providing extra support for the head and neck. While the V70 AWD and V70 T-5 have been discontinued, the V70R AWD and S70 T-5 receive Homelink standard. Twin, rear-integrated child-booster cushions are new this year and optional on the V70, Volvo V-Tex Vinyl upholstery is discontinued, and color options Blue/Green, Desert Wind and Sandstone Brown are replaced by Moondust and Venetian Red. All options have been consolidated into packages and are no longer available individually.
These Volvos have a lot more to offer than just safety and security. The S70/V70 models offer fun-to-drive performance, the security of available all-wheel drive, cutting-edge safety technology and, as always, a comfortable ride.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo V70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the V70
Related Used 2000 Volvo V70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020