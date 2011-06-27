  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2000 Volvo V70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2000 Volvo V70 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
  • High price, odd control placement.
Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Volvo V70 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$894 - $2,149
Used V70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Volvo's V70 offers space and safety in addition to speed (in T5 guise) and snow-busting capability (Cross Country models).

Vehicle overview

Safe and sturdy describes the Volvo image. To be sure, Volvos are both safe and sturdy, boasting many standard safety features and feeling as though they've been cast from a single block of iron. But, there are other reasons to buy a Volvo.

Turbo power is one. The engine bogs a bit until the turbocharger gets spooled up, but once on boil, a Volvo will rocket forward quickly enough to force your body back into the seat. Brakes are outstanding and steering is firm and linear. All mechanical systems communicate clearly, allowing the driver to understand what the car is doing at all times.

Comfort is another big Volvo advantage. The seats in these Swedish cars are the best the world has to offer. You can drive a Volvo non-stop all day long, and not feel one bit of fatigue-unless of course you and Jose Cuervo visited a bit longer than you should have the night before.

These are the characteristics that keep Volvo buyers returning in droves for new versions of their favorite car, whether it's the S70 sedan or V70 wagon. They live with the minor ergonomic glitches and the staid styling, trading these blemishes for the comfort, performance and security a Volvo delivers.

Base models have a 2.4-liter, inline five-cylinder engine pumping 162 horsepower through either a five-speed manual or a new five-speed automatic transmission. The engine uses Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT), producing better fuel economy and reducing noise, vibration and harshness levels. GLT sedans and Cross Country AWD wagons are powered by a light-pressure turbocharged (LPT) version of the base engine, good for 190 horsepower. The only transmission available on Volvo cars with LPT engines is the four-speed automatic. T-5 designates the hot-rod front-wheel-drive edition, and it comes with a high-pressure turbocharged 2.3-liter, inline five-cylinder engine making 236 horsepower. The AWD R wagon gets this same engine.

For 2000, all North American models receive standard alloy wheels, a security system and WHIPS seat technology, which minimizes whiplash injuries in a rear-end collision. The seat itself moves back 15 degrees with the occupant after impact, preventing the person's body from snapping forward again. At the same time the headrest moves forward, providing extra support for the head and neck. While the V70 AWD and V70 T-5 have been discontinued, the V70R AWD and S70 T-5 receive Homelink standard. Twin, rear-integrated child-booster cushions are new this year and optional on the V70, Volvo V-Tex Vinyl upholstery is discontinued, and color options Blue/Green, Desert Wind and Sandstone Brown are replaced by Moondust and Venetian Red. All options have been consolidated into packages and are no longer available individually.

These Volvos have a lot more to offer than just safety and security. The S70/V70 models offer fun-to-drive performance, the security of available all-wheel drive, cutting-edge safety technology and, as always, a comfortable ride.

2000 Highlights

Engine improvements, a new transmission and equipment upgrades constitute the changes for these 2000 Volvos. The V70 AWD and V70 T-5 have been discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo V70.

5(42%)
4(31%)
3(24%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.1
70 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best money I ever spent on a used car--still!
edanstrekal@live.com,09/18/2015
4dr Wagon
I've owned quite a few used cars. I was always attracted to unique or freaky cars--old Volkswagens, Cadillacs, 1980s Audis, and more recently Saabs. I always wanted a Volvo wagon because I thought they looked cool and I'd heard good things about reliability of the 2.4L five cylinder engine. I was a little hesitant about the electrical system as it seems all European vehicles have electrical issues, some more so than others. With that being said, this is by far one of the finest vehicles I have ever owned (and I only paid $2500)! I bought it from the second owner with around 178K miles on it. The former owner provided me with all the maintenance records from the time it was new. In the last couple of years, he himself had addressed many of the preventative maintenance issues including timing belt, brakes, shocks, and radiator. The only issues were the lock on the tailgate doesn't work with the central locking system and there is a bulb burned out behind the odometer. Since I've owned it, I've just kept the oil changed, tires rotated, and replaced the plugs and air filter when necessary. I've had a few issues with the check engine light coming on now and then, but I've just cleaned the MAF and throttle body thoroughly and that seems to have fixed it now for over a year and a half! It passes smog with flying colors. Update: I did recently replace the upper o2 sensor on account of the CEL not turning off. I unfortunately broke a few vacuum lines in the process, but everything is okay! CEL went off and the car is again running like a top. The wagon is very utilitarian. I can carry all kinds of things in the back, bikes, dressers, tables, almost anything within reason. More recently I've been using the car to haul stuff for the events business my wife works for. I haul all kinds of flowers, chairs, linens, etc up to Lake Tahoe without problems. The heating and cooling are much better than expected (the A/C is great actually), and the acceleration for being a non-turbo isn't half bad. It's not a hot rod, but it has the power to go up and down over the Sierra Nevada mountains, which I often do on my way to Sacramento. The seats are some of the most comfortable I've ever experienced (I just wish mine had the heated leather). It is always nice returning to my Volvo after having a rental car. As far as gas mileage is concerned I average about 23.3 around town, and on long trips I can usually manage over 30. That's not half bad for a car this size and weight. Although it rattles, and it isn't the smoothest ride, it handles well, always starts up, and just keeps on going at even with 201,000 miles. It doesn't burn any oil and everything functions as it should, sans the tailgate lock. A great bang for your buck, and since it's old I really don't care what happens to it. I think this car has sold me on buying another Volvo in the future. Update: I parted ways with my V70 last weekend. I bought a slightly newer S60 with AWD. I am really hoping for the same reliability as the old wagon, but only time will tell. It had about 204,000 with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The new owner was hard-pressed to find any real issues with the thing. I sold it to him for $1000, and I think it was a great deal. One thing is for sure, I'll never forget the joy and piece of mind this car brought me during ownership.
Great experience with 2000 V70 XC
Banjo,05/31/2010
Few things to mention. Owned it for 24 months, found that a 10 year old Volvo is like a 3 year old domestic. When I buy used I take the following precautions: 1. replaced the oil every 3 months, regardless; air filter every year. 2. always replace the thermostat, battery, and change your antifreeze 3. drive it like its age. this turbo can toss your head back but it is aging. so why f&k with the tranny and engine, capisce? 4. keep her clean, wash it. 5. check engine and other lights are overrated, look into the real problem using a 'european' mechanic. Domestic tech kids should remain in their toyRus sandbox. Volvos and Subarus are easy to fix but use a 'pro'fessional. 6. Read the manual. Ciao
Car has grown on me
dadinkc,03/02/2013
After my wife got a new car, after much deliberation, I decided to sell my 5-series BMW and take her hand-me-down 2000 Volvo wagon. At the time, the decision was driven a practical one - less expensive to own and maintain, more room for a family of 4 and performance in the snow. 2 years later, I couldn't be happier with the decision. It has been reliable and everything I need in a vehicle with the exception of looking cool. Fortunately, I'm way past worrying about looking cool.
4 Years - 100,000 miles
danegirl,03/01/2011
Bought this car used 10/2006 - 82k on it. Now I'm up to 181,775. Other than faulty trunk latch had no real issues until 2009. Had to replace driveshaft ($750 DIY). Other than eating up tires it really was a good car until no one caught the leak in the transfer case ($1,700 bad mechanic/$780 dealership fixed). ABS went bad but as eariler - Victor Rocha is a GOD! ($125). If you can do some of the work yourself I highly recommend it. The complicated stuff - make sure you KNOW that the mechanic who is working on it can actually fix it properly or just suck it up and go to a dealership. In So. Mich. go with Sesi Volvo. One final word of advices - if you hear a noise DO NOT IGNORE IT!
See all 70 reviews of the 2000 Volvo V70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2000 Volvo V70 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Volvo V70

Used 2000 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2000 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon, V70 R. Available styles include R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD, SE 4dr Wagon, GLT Turbo 4dr Wagon, 4dr Wagon, XC 4dr Wagon AWD, and XC SE Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Volvo V70?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Volvo V70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Volvo V70 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Volvo V70.

Can't find a used 2000 Volvo V70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo V70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,280.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo V70 for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,529.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,252.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Volvo V70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo V70 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Volvo V70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles