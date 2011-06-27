Estimated values
2006 Volvo XC70 Volvo Ocean Race Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,876
|$4,120
|$4,821
|Clean
|$2,581
|$3,698
|$4,319
|Average
|$1,992
|$2,853
|$3,317
|Rough
|$1,404
|$2,008
|$2,314
Estimated values
2006 Volvo XC70 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$3,652
|$4,277
|Clean
|$2,280
|$3,277
|$3,832
|Average
|$1,760
|$2,528
|$2,943
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,780
|$2,053