Used 2009 Volvo XC70 for Sale Near Me
- $3,999Great Deal | $4,520 below market
2008 Volvo XC70 3.2138,770 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, zero accidents, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, good looking car no rust. All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BZ982181012282
Stock: 4176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,300Great Deal | $653 below market
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2125,426 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lewis Motor Company - Clarksville / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4982BZ5A1089662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,499Good Deal | $3,491 below market
2008 Volvo XC70 3.2125,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2008 VOLVO XC70 WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE LOADED WITH / LEATHER SEATS / ALLOY WHEEL / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ GOOD CARFAX HISTORY SERVICES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BZ982881020315
Stock: LLM7261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $8,995Good Deal | $3,690 below market
2008 Volvo XC70 3.2101,443 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*This 2008 Volvo XC70 Base will sell fast -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this XC70 is sure to sell fast. -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning and many other amenities that are sure to please. This Dealership prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BZ982681011502
Stock: 133464A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,990Fair Deal | $373 below market
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2110,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2010 VOLVO XC70 WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE LOADED WITH / LEATHER SEATS / ALLOY WHEEL / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ HEATED SEATS/ GOOD CARFAX HISTORY SERVICES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4982BZ7A1080641
Stock: LLM7215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $7,995Fair Deal
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2161,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lone Oak Motors - Austin / Texas
All the Volvo safety features in a clean well cared for package. This car is ready for everything that you throw at it with All Wheel Drive and a strong 6 cylinder motor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4982BZ5A1076071
Stock: L2791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Good Deal | $407 below market
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2144,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Top Quality Auto Sales - Westport / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4960BZ0A1079180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,917Good Deal | $517 below market
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2138,996 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coast to Coast Auto (PA) - West Chester / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4960BZ3A1082963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,990
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2130,176 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeshore Autos - Holland / Michigan
Check out this exceptional Volvo XC70....All Wheel Drive wagon. Be the first to reserve your spot. Don't wait on this one. These are always popular and never very many for sale. Still one of the safest vehicles around. They are built like tanks and are fun to drive. Exceptionally clean inside and out. Carfax Certified - One Owner and No Accidents. Stop out today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4982BZ3A1079955
Stock: 9955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,975
2008 Volvo XC70 3.2186,724 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2008 Volvo XC70 4dr 3.2 features a Unspecified 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Barents Blue Metallic with a Anthracite Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 8 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper Rear Wipers - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BZ982881010920
Stock: 850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $4,995Fair Deal
2008 Volvo XC70 3.2177,883 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Berger Motors - Rockford / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BZ982X81010529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2112,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Volvo XC70 4dr 3.2 AWD 4dr Wagon features a 3.2L I6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4982BZ7A1083488
Stock: YC-083488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- Price Drop$9,000
2010 Volvo XC70 3.2Not providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarLotz Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4960BZ6A1077028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,451Great Deal | $3,289 below market
2011 Volvo XC70 3.285,547 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
New Motors Volkswagen - Erie / Pennsylvania
What helps set us apart from all the rest at New Motors is our New Motors Pledge package. This includes the following for every new and used vehicle purchased: * Free PA State Inspections for Life (includes inspection fee, excludes cost of sticker) * 40+ Loaner vehicles * 10% off Accessories (1st year) * Free car wash every service visit * Multi-point vehicle inspection * Free Alignment check with every service visit * Courtesy Shuttle * 2 dedicated delivery/product specialists on staff * Complimentary High Speed Wi-fi Internet * Complimentary beverages and snacks * At New Motors we make our pledge to you to make sure that you're back on the road with affordability, reliability, and style. For more information give us a call at (814) 868-5516.Seashell Metallic 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic3.2L I6 Moonroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZ4B1095342
Stock: 41397N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,750Great Deal | $2,097 below market
2007 Volvo XC70 Base130,886 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4SZ592X71277563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,775Good Deal | $1,098 below market
2007 Volvo XC70 Base129,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestigious Automotive - National City / California
Beautiful Southern California Luxury Economy Performance Wagon w/Automatic Transmission PS AC Powerful yet Fuel Efficient 2.5 Liter Turbo-Charged 5 Cylinder EFi Engine Low Mileage Top-of-the-Line Cross Country AWD Model Tilt Wheel Cruise Control Power Windows Door Locks Seats & Mirrors FACTORY TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF Leather Upholstery Premium Factory AM/FM Stereo Sound System w/Multi-Disc CD Player Front Bucket Seats w/Retractable Center Console w/Cupholders & Console-Mounted Transmission Shifter Factory DVD Player w/2 Video Screens for Rear Passengers Fold-Forward Split 60/40 Rear Seat w/Retractable Center Console Rear Protective Pet Fence Roofrack w/Adjustable Cross Bars Premium Factory 17 Alloy Wheels w/Matching Set of Quality P215/60R 17 Radial Tires Front & Rear Protective Brush Guards Rear Parking Back-Up Warning Sensors Current September 2020 California Vehicle Registration & more; Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report w/Documented Service & Maintenance Records; Priced to Sell - Just $4775/Best; Financing Available; Trades & Credit Cards Accepted; For more information please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527 (Cell) or (619) 765-2321 (Office); To view more pictures and/or to apply for financing on-line please visit our website at www.presautoinc.com ... For fastest response and best service please call Kevin at (619) 985-6527. Thanks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4SZ592871259370
Stock: 259370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2007 Volvo XC70 Base177,259 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A to Z Autosports - Madison / Wisconsin
2007 Volvo XC70 Wagon DESIRABLE All Wheel Drive Black with Taupe Leather Interior Classy Wood Grain Trim Privacy Tint Roof Rack SUPER CLEAN Priced at ONLY $3,995
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo XC70 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4SZ592371257784
Stock: 2328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,975Good Deal | $1,989 below market
2011 Volvo XC70 3.2118,653 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Motorcar - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4940BZXB1101838
Certified Pre-Owned: No