Vehicle overview

The 2014 Volvo XC70 is aimed at buyers who are looking for the practicality of a sport-utility vehicle without the common downsides of poor handling and thirsty fuel economy. Based on the Swedish automaker's V70 station wagon (which isn't sold in the United States anymore), the XC70 gains a raised suspension that gives it a healthy 8.3 inches of ground clearance. Available all-wheel drive, underbody skid plates and dent-resistant lower body panels bolster this all-terrain's off-road credentials, though ultimately, this Volvo wagon is designed more for driving in snow than taking on steep, rocky trails.

Inside, the Volvo XC70 dispenses with the off-road armor in favor of typical midsize luxury wagon trimmings. It has reasonably roomy seating for adults, plus a useful amount of cargo space and a low liftover height. You'll also find exceptionally comfortable front seats, stylish decor and a long list of safety features, including an available forward collision alert system that's able to detect both pedestrians and cyclists, and can bring the XC70 to a halt automatically if the driver fails to react to its warnings of an impending crash.

The XC70 does have its downsides, however. The base model's 3.2-liter engine is only a so-so performer, and while it's tempting to get the more powerful turbocharged engine in the T6, the resulting fuel economy isn't much better than that of some larger crossover SUVs that offer more room for both passengers and cargo. The Volvo XC70's handling and braking abilities are also underwhelming compared with other midsize wagons.

If you're considering a 2014 XC70, the biggest question is simply going to be what your priorities are. The closest competitor to the XC70 is the 2014 Audi Allroad, which is also a luxury wagon with a raised suspension. It's not as roomy as the XC70, but it's more fuel-efficient and arguably more stylish (at least on the outside). For a less expensive all-terrain wagon, Subaru's Outback is a solid pick. And if you're not necessarily set on a wagon, we'd suggest checking out some luxury crossover SUVs such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo's own XC60.

In the end, the 2014 Volvo XC70 caters to a very specific niche. If you're looking for a luxurious midsize wagon that's comfortable around town, fun to drive on back roads and built to weather the occasional off-road jaunt (or more likely, winter storms), this Volvo could be an ideal companion.