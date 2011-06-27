  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2014 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional seat and ride comfort
  • numerous safety features
  • available integrated rear booster seats
  • ample cargo capacity
  • potent turbocharged engine.
  • So-so fuel economy
  • disappointing braking distances
  • some dated controls.
List Price
$21,990
Used XC70 for Sale


Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Volvo XC70 is an agreeable luxury wagon that has a lot to offer families who make frequent recreation-oriented trips.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Volvo XC70 is aimed at buyers who are looking for the practicality of a sport-utility vehicle without the common downsides of poor handling and thirsty fuel economy. Based on the Swedish automaker's V70 station wagon (which isn't sold in the United States anymore), the XC70 gains a raised suspension that gives it a healthy 8.3 inches of ground clearance. Available all-wheel drive, underbody skid plates and dent-resistant lower body panels bolster this all-terrain's off-road credentials, though ultimately, this Volvo wagon is designed more for driving in snow than taking on steep, rocky trails.

Inside, the Volvo XC70 dispenses with the off-road armor in favor of typical midsize luxury wagon trimmings. It has reasonably roomy seating for adults, plus a useful amount of cargo space and a low liftover height. You'll also find exceptionally comfortable front seats, stylish decor and a long list of safety features, including an available forward collision alert system that's able to detect both pedestrians and cyclists, and can bring the XC70 to a halt automatically if the driver fails to react to its warnings of an impending crash.

The XC70 does have its downsides, however. The base model's 3.2-liter engine is only a so-so performer, and while it's tempting to get the more powerful turbocharged engine in the T6, the resulting fuel economy isn't much better than that of some larger crossover SUVs that offer more room for both passengers and cargo. The Volvo XC70's handling and braking abilities are also underwhelming compared with other midsize wagons.

If you're considering a 2014 XC70, the biggest question is simply going to be what your priorities are. The closest competitor to the XC70 is the 2014 Audi Allroad, which is also a luxury wagon with a raised suspension. It's not as roomy as the XC70, but it's more fuel-efficient and arguably more stylish (at least on the outside). For a less expensive all-terrain wagon, Subaru's Outback is a solid pick. And if you're not necessarily set on a wagon, we'd suggest checking out some luxury crossover SUVs such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo's own XC60.

In the end, the 2014 Volvo XC70 caters to a very specific niche. If you're looking for a luxurious midsize wagon that's comfortable around town, fun to drive on back roads and built to weather the occasional off-road jaunt (or more likely, winter storms), this Volvo could be an ideal companion.

2014 Volvo XC70 models

The 2014 Volvo XC70 is a luxury wagon offered in two models. The entry-level 3.2 comes with a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine and a choice of front- or optional all-wheel drive; T6 versions get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and standard all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment on the 3.2 includes 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, foglights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with memory settings, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include a low-speed frontal collision mitigation system (City Safety), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display screen and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The T6 adds a more powerful engine, standard all-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, hill-descent control, a sunroof, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, genuine wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a reconfigurable digital gauge cluster.

As for options, the Premier package, available on 3.2 models only, includes the keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, rear privacy glass, leather upholstery, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power passenger seat and the reconfigurable gauge cluster from the T5. The Premier Plus package adds a power liftgate, a rearview camera, a power-adjustable folding front passenger seat and power-folding rear head restraints. The Platinum package adds a navigation system and a premium 12-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The Climate package adds heated front and rear seats, a heated windshield and windshield-washer nozzles, a heated steering wheel and an air quality sensor. The Technology package adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, a driver drowsiness monitor and expanded functionality for the frontal collision mitigation system. Stand-alone options include front and rear parking sensors, adaptive xenon headlights, a blind-spot monitoring system and integrated rear child booster seats.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Volvo XC70 receives a variety of updates this year. In addition to mildly updated exterior styling, there are some new features such as a heated windshield and steering wheel, a folding front passenger seat, a digital gauge cluster display and a new cyclist detection feature for the frontal collision mitigation system. T5 models also have a revised transmission that provides quicker shifts while in Sport mode.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Volvo XC70 can be had with one of two engines. The base 3.2 model gets a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, with all-wheel drive available as an option. EPA-estimated fuel economy is underwhelming at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

The T6 comes equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder that generates 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque; all-wheel drive is standard. In prior Edmunds performance testing, a T6 went from zero to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, which is about average for a luxury-brand wagon or crossover with an upgraded engine. Volvo says this year's model is a bit quicker still due to the revised transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers are 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway).

Safety

The list of standard safety features on the 2014 XC70 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, hill descent control (T6 models only), front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and anti-whiplash front head restraints. Also standard is Volvo's City Safety collision mitigation feature that helps drivers avoid or minimize low-speed collisions with vehicles in front of them by automatically applying the brakes. Integrated rear booster seats, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and blind-spot, lane-departure and driver-attention warning systems are optional on every XC70. The available Technology package adds pedestrian and cyclist detection to the collision mitigation system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the XC70 T6 AWD came to a stop in 133 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average.

Driving

Equipped with the 3.2-liter engine, the 2014 Volvo XC70 provides adequate but underwhelming acceleration. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder under the hood of the T6 model makes this wagon feel much more responsive, both around town and on the highway.

The comfort-tuned suspension gives the XC70 the plush ride quality you'd expect from a luxury car. Unfortunately, this softer tuning, plus the higher ride height, limits the XC70's handling abilities around turns. Other luxury wagons are noticeably sportier.

Interior

Inside, the 2014 Volvo XC70 displays the elegant simplicity that has become the hallmark of modern Swedish design. The look is especially rich with the available leather upholstery and genuine walnut trim. The thin "floating" design of the center stack adds a distinctive touch you won't find on competitive models. For the most part, the gauges are easy to read and controls operate intuitively, though the array of small audio buttons looks somewhat dated. The interface for the available navigation system feels a few years behind rivals' systems in both its graphics and day-to-day functionality.

The XC70's front seats are remarkably comfortable and supportive. The rear seats are nearly as good, though tall passengers will likely wish for a bit more legroom. Practically speaking, the backseat's 40/20/40-split-folding design along with the new folding front passenger seat gives the interior an uncommon degree of flexibility in transporting passengers, cargo or some combination of the two. You'll find 33.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, and it expands to 72 cubic feet with those seats folded down. Another benefit of the XC70's lower overall height is that it makes loading bikes, kayaks and other gear on rooftop racks much easier than on taller SUVs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Volvo XC70.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Top Quality in Every Way
xira1,03/31/2014
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
After driving this car 65,000 miles, I can still say this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I am less tired after a long freeway trip than in previous cars I have had, because of the excellent driving position, superior visibility, great road-holding feel (it feels like it drives itself when going 75 MPH), slightly heavy steering feel (which requires less effort during high-speed driving), wonderful seats, blind-spot monitoring system, and a superior audio sound system. The cabin is also quiet, and AC is powerful. Nothing has broken, in spite of the car's electronic complexity, and the interior still looks very good because of the high quality of the materials. This model has been overlooked by most people, and is now discontinued, but I believe I've owned a gem.
Three years later
xira1,01/10/2015
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Here's what I said after one year: "I now have been driving my XC70 for one year and 15,000 miles. My impression, after looking at some other comparable cars, is that it remains a wonderful value in terms of interior quality. Even the $50,000 Acura MDX doesn't have as nice an interior. Every component is top-notch. It's great for a long trip because of the comfort and the FABULOUS sound system. Where it disappoints is in driving dynamics; it's not really fun to drive; it's safe and predictable and road-holding but not exciting." Now that over 3 years and 43,000 miles have gone by, I have the same opinion. I think this is a very under-recognized car. It is top-notch quality in all the materials. Nothing significant has gone wrong with the car (the battery wore out a bit early because too many components can be running on it when the engine is off). We love it for long trips and for its super-secure handling. I also enjoy it for its lower-than-SUV lift-height (that makes it easier to get bikes inside and our kayaks on the roof; its also easier for our dogs to jump inside). I would definitely buy it again.
Is it a wagon or an SUV?
Angie,08/28/2018
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This was the perfect solution to a girl who only likes wagons, but whose aging parents need a vehicle that is easy to get in and out of when I drive them. This fit the bill perfectly and was a real pleasure to drive. The electronics, though not as advanced as other luxury cross-overs, were easy to operate. My only gripe is that Volvo no longer makes that model.
I can't believe I bought a Volvo
jim6090,09/06/2013
My wife drives an 2010 XC60. I have always enjoyed it. Shopping for a car for me took me down a wide variety of paths. BMW and MBs Audi, Lexus and more. I wanted a fun, economical and safe car being a grandfather of 4. My old wagon was a 2010 chipped Passat. Enjoyed it, but just didn't feel safe and secure. After much research I ordered a 2014 T6 with the platinum package. Again more research. Had the Polestar installed. Can you say WOW. If you want a fun car that gets low 20s on the highway. You just won't believe how well this car drives. It will surprise you. Seats are most comfortable of any car period. Any price and brand. I tried them all! I am 6 ft 2. 250
See all 4 reviews of the 2014 Volvo XC70


Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6200 rpm
More about the 2014 Volvo XC70

Used 2014 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2014 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 3.2 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Volvo XC70?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Volvo XC70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Volvo XC70 3.2 is priced between $21,990 and$21,990 with odometer readings between 44812 and44812 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,990 and mileage as low as 44812 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2014 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,387.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,613.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,528.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

