2007 Volvo XC70 Review
Pros & Cons
- Superb seat comfort, lots of cargo space for a wagon, variety of safety features, strong brakes, excellent snow vehicle.
- Not much power for this price range, modest handling, minimal off-road capability despite raised suspension, tight legroom in backseat.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though the 2007 Volvo XC70 wagon remains a viable alternative for those who need an all-weather vehicle but don't want an SUV, Subaru's more powerful and agile Outback undercuts it on price while offering greater all-terrain capability.
Vehicle overview
Although Volvo has expanded its lineup in recent years, creating SUVs and hardtop convertibles to appeal to a more diverse customer base, the company built its reputation on station wagons. These wagons have come in many different varieties, but the Volvo XC70 is easily the most unique. Originally called the V70 Cross Country (XC), it debuted in 1998, as consumer interest in SUVs was booming. Lacking a sport-utility of its own, Volvo took a midsize V70 station wagon, raised the suspension, fitted it with all-wheel drive and gave it a more aggressive front fascia. The XC proved popular with buyers, and soon the Cross Country accounted for half of all V70 sales. When the V70 was redesigned for 2001, so was the Cross Country. Designers tried to make it into a more serious all-terrain vehicle, giving it an even taller ride height and equipping it with skid plates.
Renamed the XC70 in 2003, this rugged Volvo wagon has never really lived up to its all-terrain promise, but it is a very capable snow vehicle. Driving an XC70 is much like driving a regular V70 2.5T wagon, though the XC's extra 250 pounds of weight make it feel a bit slower and less agile. Inside, the 2007 Volvo XC70 has a utilitarian ambience tempered by fabulously comfortable front seats and an ergonomically sound control layout. The rear seat is also plush, but there isn't much legroom. Cargo capacity, on the other hand, is abundant for a wagon, making the XC70 well-suited for hauling mountain bikes and dogs.
There's no question that the 2007 Volvo XC70 looks the part of an all-weather station wagon, but given its lack of off-road skills, it has no advantage over the less expensive Volkswagen Passat 4Motion wagon, which offers more interior room, lots more power and sharper handling. For buyers who really do want an all-wheel-drive wagon with raised ground clearance, the Subaru Outback is a better bet, as it offers true off-road capability for less money, along with superior driving dynamics on pavement.
2007 Volvo XC70 models
An all-wheel-drive midsize wagon, the 2007 Volvo XC70 comes in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, skid plates, a roof rack, a power driver seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, and faux wood trim.
Notable options include a navigation system (packaged with satellite radio), a 325-watt Dolby ProLogic II audio system with an in-dash CD changer, a rear DVD entertainment system with dual screens, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, 17-inch wheels and an adaptive suspension. The Premium Package adds leather upholstery, real walnut trim and a sunroof, while the Climate Package provides seat heaters, rain-sensing wipers and headlight washers. There's also a Four-C suspension option that features adjustable shock absorbers.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Only one engine is offered on the XC70 wagon, and it's a 2.5-liter, turbocharged inline five-cylinder rated for 208 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels in varying degrees, depending on available traction. Under normal conditions, 95 percent of the engine's power is routed to the front wheels for the sake of fuel economy. The Volvo's EPA mileage ratings are 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.
Safety
The 2007 Volvo XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and Volvo's OnCall telematics. Opting for the Convenience Package equips your XC70 with rear parking assist, integrated child-booster seats and power rear-door safety locks. In government crash tests, the XC70 earned a perfect five stars for its frontal- and side-impact protection.
Driving
With its soft, forgiving suspension, the XC70 provides a smooth, isolated ride on all surfaces. Sharp handling isn't in the XC's repertoire, but light steering and a relatively small size make for easy maneuvering. Buyers seeking a little extra agility should check off the Four-C adaptive suspension option. The fully automatic all-wheel-drive system assures surefootedness in inclement weather but the XC70 really isn't rugged enough for off-road adventures. On the move, the turbocharged engine is economical and reasonably smooth, with adequate power for most situations, but the automatic transmission is sometimes slow on the draw.
Interior
In standard trim, the XC70's cabin doesn't look or feel particularly luxurious, but leather upholstery is available for those who want a more upscale cabin. The front seats provide excellent comfort, but legroom in the second row is tight. Interior ergonomics are generally good, although a few oddly placed controls take some getting used to. With the rear seats folded down, the XC70 has 71.5 cubic feet of cargo room, slightly less capacity than most midsize SUVs provide but considerably more than most other wagons.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volvo XC70.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XC70
Related Used 2007 Volvo XC70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020