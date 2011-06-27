  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2007 Volvo XC70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2007 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb seat comfort, lots of cargo space for a wagon, variety of safety features, strong brakes, excellent snow vehicle.
  • Not much power for this price range, modest handling, minimal off-road capability despite raised suspension, tight legroom in backseat.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Volvo XC70 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$6,995
Used XC70 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2007 Volvo XC70 wagon remains a viable alternative for those who need an all-weather vehicle but don't want an SUV, Subaru's more powerful and agile Outback undercuts it on price while offering greater all-terrain capability.

Vehicle overview

Although Volvo has expanded its lineup in recent years, creating SUVs and hardtop convertibles to appeal to a more diverse customer base, the company built its reputation on station wagons. These wagons have come in many different varieties, but the Volvo XC70 is easily the most unique. Originally called the V70 Cross Country (XC), it debuted in 1998, as consumer interest in SUVs was booming. Lacking a sport-utility of its own, Volvo took a midsize V70 station wagon, raised the suspension, fitted it with all-wheel drive and gave it a more aggressive front fascia. The XC proved popular with buyers, and soon the Cross Country accounted for half of all V70 sales. When the V70 was redesigned for 2001, so was the Cross Country. Designers tried to make it into a more serious all-terrain vehicle, giving it an even taller ride height and equipping it with skid plates.

Renamed the XC70 in 2003, this rugged Volvo wagon has never really lived up to its all-terrain promise, but it is a very capable snow vehicle. Driving an XC70 is much like driving a regular V70 2.5T wagon, though the XC's extra 250 pounds of weight make it feel a bit slower and less agile. Inside, the 2007 Volvo XC70 has a utilitarian ambience tempered by fabulously comfortable front seats and an ergonomically sound control layout. The rear seat is also plush, but there isn't much legroom. Cargo capacity, on the other hand, is abundant for a wagon, making the XC70 well-suited for hauling mountain bikes and dogs.

There's no question that the 2007 Volvo XC70 looks the part of an all-weather station wagon, but given its lack of off-road skills, it has no advantage over the less expensive Volkswagen Passat 4Motion wagon, which offers more interior room, lots more power and sharper handling. For buyers who really do want an all-wheel-drive wagon with raised ground clearance, the Subaru Outback is a better bet, as it offers true off-road capability for less money, along with superior driving dynamics on pavement.

2007 Volvo XC70 models

An all-wheel-drive midsize wagon, the 2007 Volvo XC70 comes in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, skid plates, a roof rack, a power driver seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, and faux wood trim.

Notable options include a navigation system (packaged with satellite radio), a 325-watt Dolby ProLogic II audio system with an in-dash CD changer, a rear DVD entertainment system with dual screens, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, 17-inch wheels and an adaptive suspension. The Premium Package adds leather upholstery, real walnut trim and a sunroof, while the Climate Package provides seat heaters, rain-sensing wipers and headlight washers. There's also a Four-C suspension option that features adjustable shock absorbers.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Volvo XC70 picks up a revised set of alloy wheels and exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. Additionally, stability control and a tire-pressure monitor are now standard. A dual-screen rear entertainment system is a new option, and the optional bi-xenon headlights are now an adaptive design, better enabling drivers to see around turns on dark roads. The rear-facing third-row seat is no longer available.

Performance & mpg

Only one engine is offered on the XC70 wagon, and it's a 2.5-liter, turbocharged inline five-cylinder rated for 208 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels in varying degrees, depending on available traction. Under normal conditions, 95 percent of the engine's power is routed to the front wheels for the sake of fuel economy. The Volvo's EPA mileage ratings are 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The 2007 Volvo XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and Volvo's OnCall telematics. Opting for the Convenience Package equips your XC70 with rear parking assist, integrated child-booster seats and power rear-door safety locks. In government crash tests, the XC70 earned a perfect five stars for its frontal- and side-impact protection.

Driving

With its soft, forgiving suspension, the XC70 provides a smooth, isolated ride on all surfaces. Sharp handling isn't in the XC's repertoire, but light steering and a relatively small size make for easy maneuvering. Buyers seeking a little extra agility should check off the Four-C adaptive suspension option. The fully automatic all-wheel-drive system assures surefootedness in inclement weather but the XC70 really isn't rugged enough for off-road adventures. On the move, the turbocharged engine is economical and reasonably smooth, with adequate power for most situations, but the automatic transmission is sometimes slow on the draw.

Interior

In standard trim, the XC70's cabin doesn't look or feel particularly luxurious, but leather upholstery is available for those who want a more upscale cabin. The front seats provide excellent comfort, but legroom in the second row is tight. Interior ergonomics are generally good, although a few oddly placed controls take some getting used to. With the rear seats folded down, the XC70 has 71.5 cubic feet of cargo room, slightly less capacity than most midsize SUVs provide but considerably more than most other wagons.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volvo XC70.

5(62%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007, The Best Year for XC70
Dave,05/22/2016
4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
My current 2007 XC70 is my second; the first was 2004. All prior model year problems (e.g. transmission) seem to have been fixed on the 2005-2007 model years and '07 was the last year before Ford made Volvo cost reduce the vehicle and substitute the problematic Mitsubishi OEM T6 engine for Volvo's bulletproof 2.5T. I now have 195K miles on this car and, after looking unsuccessfully to find a replacement that I like as well or better, decided to refurbish this unit with new strut assemblies, control arms and ball joints and CV axle assemblies in the front and new shocks in the rear. Prior repairs had been limited to replacing the steering wheel position sensor "clock spring" at 148K, fuel rail pressure sensor at around 160K, and the front oxygen sensor at 170K. I also completed a tune up with new plugs and coil packs and I replaced the engine temperature sensor and thermostat assembly because MPG readings were intermittently lower than the usual 19-20 city 25-26 highway. An easy, inexpensive project for us home gamer wanna be mechanics. Now, at almost 195K miles, the car starts, runs, and drives down the road as new. Seats still look practically new. The chassis is tight and free of rattles. All in all, a very solid and well built vehicle - very comfortable, big storage in back, and tight if not razor sharp European style handling. I particularly admire the 2.5T engine. Torque peak at 1,900 rpm is right at 55mph where you need it for passing. Light boost turbo maintains power at altitude, yet runs nicely on US regular 87 octane gas - unlike Mercedes, Audi, etc. Good sound system, comfortable seats, intuitive controls, great visibility, sure handling, and higher ride height that makes for easier in/out for us older guys plus eliminates annoying scrapes in front while parking (and you northerners don't plow snow with the front bumper unless it's well over six inches). My only niggle with this vehicle is road noise which can be an issue with most aggressive tread patterns. Pirelli's P7 AS plus and, just recently, Bridgestone's Turanza Serenity - both highly rated Grand Touring tires - are as quiet as they come with crisp handling and commendable grip in all conditions. However, I was disappointed in the durability of the Pirelli, the quieter of the two, so recently switched to the Bridgestone Serenity. We shall see how well they hold up as they age in terms of noise level. I've considered a newer xc70, but learned that about one in 25 of Volvo's 3.2 six cyl motors bought in from Mitsubishi experiences excessive oil burn, leading to ring & piston only (no cyl wall scoring) or total engine replacement. Volvo dealers might tell you that Volvo offers a 4yr/48K mile extended powertrain warranty if you buy a used unit from a dealer; otherwise, good luck. To those thinking about buying a 2005-2007 XC70 used, I would say this: Plan on spending $3-4 thousand in refurbishment cost at around 175-180k miles, including front suspension refresh and all the key sensors - fuel rail pressure, engine temp sensor (comes with thermostat assy as a kit), and both oxygen sensors in the exhaust string. With these preventive failure points covered, it will likely serve you well for a long time to come. Otherwise, you can buy a 2015.5 or 2016 XC70 with the award winning low boost 2.0L 4 cyl engine, which is based on Ford's 2.0 liter block. That is a Volvo engineered engine that I look forward to owning as soon as I can get the right 2016 xc70 unit for under $20K. Finally, if you read the owner blogs Dealers are often referred to as "the Stealership". I've found them capable but very expensive. Could be worse if you have a Mercedes or Audi. I've found an excellent Indy nearby who works with me by letting me source parts (OEM manufacturer without the Volvo label) myself from FCP Euro or Eeuroparts.
(Almost) Everything a Car Should Be
matt1122,02/14/2012
I have owned two of this generation of the Volvo XC70. I upgraded from a 2001 to a 2007 to gain electronic stability control, a more powerful and cleaner running engine, and the Haldex AWD. The only reliability problem I have had in the 11 years since my first XC70 was delivered was a bad transmission in the 01. It covered by warranty, and at no point was I unable to drive the vehicle - even once it became obvious the transmission was going (it simply became loud and clunky).
Go for it!
James,10/09/2016
4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I bought this car with 99,600 miles on it and paid $9,995, capitalizing on its fairly low resale value. Since then, I've put over 31,000 miles on it in just a year. While my fuel economy has not been impressive, especially coming from a 2011 Outback, I have been impressed with what the XC70 has to offer. Mid-way through the first year I was hit with some high repair costs, as a rear wheel bearing, front ball joint and a tie rod needed to be replaced. I was initially upset, but once I got the car back all of the things that annoyed me driving it had been fixed! Sometimes ignorance is not bliss. Who knew? This past summer I was living/working in Montana, and took this thing on countless miles of forest service backroads. It handled things I honestly thought it wouldn't be able too, including an accidental trip on a 4WD only road. If you're looking at this year range for an Outback or XC70, I would recommend the Volvo. You can get a lot more for your money in terms of packaging, material quality and comfort. However, be ready to spend more time as the gas station using premium and the potential for higher maintenance costs. That being said, I have had no real issues in a year and a lot of the maintenance is easy enough to do on your own and save tons of money. Two year update: Somehow this car has gotten better with age. Now with 150K on the odometer, it honestly drives better than the day I got it. I had to replace the rear suspension at the beginning of the summer but with the car being 10 years old and me constantly overloading it, I wasn't surprised. I would 100% buy this car again and am putting off getting a new outback because I love it so much. Go for it!
Gas and Tires
crh,02/23/2010
solid ,no mechanical fault with 36000k I get 19 to 21 in winter and sum.20 to 24,5 all hwy drive,you get better mpg at 77 then 74 or 65 ,uses more 68 to 74
See all 21 reviews of the 2007 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volvo XC70 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Volvo XC70

Used 2007 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2007 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Volvo XC70?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Volvo XC70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Volvo XC70 Base is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 110491 and110491 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 110491 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2007 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,821.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,942.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,639.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,930.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC70 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Volvo XC70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles