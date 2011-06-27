  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2010 Volvo XC70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2010 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wonderfully supportive seats, ample cargo capacity, all-weather traction, plentiful safety features, available integrated rear booster seats.
  • Poor fuel economy, lackluster base engine, dull handling, unintuitive navigation system.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Volvo XC70 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price Range
$8,300 - $8,990
Used XC70 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

We generally prefer wagons to SUVs on account of their superior fuel economy and handling, but the 2010 Volvo XC70's SUV-like gas consumption and middling performance leaves us scratching our heads.

Vehicle overview

The XC in the 2010 Volvo XC70 stands for "Cross Country," the name originally given to this wagon with boosted ground clearance, beefcake body cladding and standard all-wheel drive. It was meant to be an alternative for folks who wanted the interior volume and all-terrain ability of an SUV without the huge footprint, sloppy handling and fuel swilling that went along with it. Today's XC70 delivers the same things, but the game has radically changed with the advent of crossover SUVs. In general, the game has moved on, thereby diminishing the appeal of this cross-country Volvo wagon.

Basically, the XC70 is a V70 wagon with standard all-wheel drive and 8.3 inches of ground clearance, which is more than the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLK crossovers. Notably, the XC70 is also available with a 281-horsepower turbocharged engine, whereas the V70 only gets the weak-sauce naturally aspirated six-cylinder found in the base XC70. The bigger T6 engine provides more competitive acceleration versus compact luxury crossovers, though neither mill delivers a fuel economy advantage. At 18 mpg combined, the five-passenger XC70 returns the same mileage as the seven-passenger Ford Flex.

Compared to other wagons and those compact crossovers, the XC70 offers plenty of maximum cargo space -- 71 cubic feet, to be exact. Safety also remains a high priority. Though no government or independent crash tests have been conducted as of this writing, the V70 offers a wide variety of safety features, ranging from the practical (integrated rear booster seats) to the paranoid (a keyless entry system that alerts you to the heartbeats of potential attackers lurking in your backseat) and the preoccupied (driver inattention alert system).

We like the XC70's combination of safety and style, and with its all-wheel-drive system and available turbocharged engine, it's certainly more appealing than the V70. However, there are a wealth of compact luxury crossovers (GLK, Volvo XC60), full-size family crossovers (Flex, Mazda CX-9) and fellow wagons (Subaru Outback, VW Passat) that deliver equal or more versatility, capability and maneuverability for less money and with better fuel economy. In sum, while the 2010 Volvo XC70 is undoubtedly a competent vehicle, we'd recommend taking a close look at the myriad other options.

2010 Volvo XC70 models

The 2010 Volvo XC70 is a five-passenger wagon available in 3.2 AWD and T6 AWD trim levels. Standard equipment on the 3.2 includes 16-inch alloy wheels, front and rear foglights, heated mirrors, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, an eight-way power driver seat with memory functions, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, neoprene-like "Tricotec" upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Premium package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat and wood trim. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are a stand-alone option. The T6 AWD adds the content of the Premium package (minus the sunroof), plus a turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels and upgraded gauges.

For more equipment, you can select the Climate package that adds heated front seats, heated windshield washer nozzles, automatic wipers and high-pressure headlight washers. Heated rear seats are included in this package for models without the integrated booster seats. The Convenience package includes front and rear parking sensors, a power tailgate, rear privacy glass and a trunk grocery bag holder. The Technology package ups the ante with adaptive cruise control, a collision warning system, a distance alert system, driver inattention alert system and a lane-departure warning system. The Multimedia package adds a navigation system and a 12-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound stereo with satellite radio and rear seat headphone jacks and controls. Stand-alone options include integrated rear booster seats, a blind-spot warning system and keyless ignition/entry.

2010 Highlights

The Volvo XC70 wagon gets a slight fuel economy improvement for 2010, while models sold in states with California emissions standards receive a cleaner partial-zero-emissions (PZEV) tailpipe emissions rating. All XC70s get some different interior trim and a new grille with a larger logo. The optional packages have also been reorganized and renamed, while the navigation system gets revised graphics and menus.

Performance & mpg

Every 2010 Volvo XC70 features all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. The 3.2 AWD model comes with a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 235 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. This engine, when sold in California-emissions states is PZEV rated and has a slightly lower 225-hp rating. Volvo claims the XC70 3.2 will sprint to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds -- about the same as full-size crossover SUVs.

The T6 AWD features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Volvo estimates a 0-60-mph time of 7.1 seconds. Fuel economy estimates are lackluster for a wagon -- both engines have a 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined rating.

Safety

The 2010 Volvo XC70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, hill descent control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and anti-whiplash front head restraints. Integrated rear booster seats are optional on both models. Additional safety features are available such as a blind-spot monitor as well as the Technology package that adds adaptive cruise control, collision warning with "Auto Brake" (which reduces brake reaction time by snugging the brake pads up against the brake discs), a driver fatigue warning (which monitors a variety of factors including the driver's face to determine whether he or she is dozing off) and lane-departure warning.

Driving

The 2010 Volvo XC70 has a smooth and refined ride befitting its premium status. Don't expect to have any fun, however, as the XC70's light steering, ample body roll and elevated center of gravity make it feel less nimble than past Volvo wagons. Nevertheless, the XC70 is markedly smaller than most crossover SUVs, so it feels more maneuverable in tight spots. Acceleration from the base six-cylinder engine is sluggish and rather coarse for a premium brand. The turbocharged power plant helps matters considerably and comes without a fuel economy penalty.

Interior

The available matte wood and leather trim really dresses up the XC70's otherwise austere ambience. In any form, though, the XC70's cabin is a showcase of modern Swedish style, with Volvo's trademark "floating" center-stack panel and artfully designed controls. Volvo cleaned up the optional navigation system's graphics and menu structure for 2010, but the system remains cumbersome to use because of a hard-to-use interface that utilizes steering-wheel-mounted buttons and a handheld remote that duplicates those controls for the passenger.

The XC70's front seats are among the best in the business, achieving a rare combination of chiropractor-approved comfort and body-hugging support. The backseat is also comfortable, though perhaps a bit short on legroom. A 40/20/40-split-folding seatback bumps up the XC70's versatility index, as do the available integrated booster seats. With the seats folded flat, the XC70 can hold 72 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volvo XC70.

5(55%)
4(35%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.4
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Volvo
zakwilliams,12/22/2011
I have had this car for a little bit now, and love every thing about it! i have heard that they have some problems but mine has held up fine. This car is amazing off road and in the snow. i live near Lake Tahoe and wile other cars and trucks were stuck in last years big snow storm my car just kept trucking along like there was no snow at all! heck iI was even able to pull my friend out of the now when all f the roads where absolutely covered in ice. and let me tell you when his car is not small at all. so if you are looking for a car that can get you there safely in any and i mean ANY type of weather this will be he car for you!
Superb
Dbone,06/19/2010
This is an extremely well put together vehicle. The perfect car for those not concerned with badge flashing (bmw, merc, etc)...A very understated luxurious ride...This car is literally an S80 inside...Same car with a cargo area... Can't say enough about how impressed I am with the quality of the ride and fit and finish. Fuel economy could be better but I knew this going in.... Sounds like a vault when closing the doors. Read comments about sloppy handling by some. Not the case with the adaptive suspension. I added 19 inch Volvo Erakir wheels as well so I'm sure this improved handling too... Avoid the base 3.2 engine like the plague. Anemic compared to T6, which is very refined.
My 5th Volvo Wagon, My Last.
Endicott,04/07/2010
I've been a follower of Edmunds for many years, read many reviews, have had several higher end cars. Volvo has changed and I'd love to talk to their CEO and tell him about the fall from grace. The new 6cyl. engine sounds like a vacuum cleaner and is too loud at cruising. Great seating. The transmission jumps when you are at idle. Several trips to the dealer for software upgrades; the Volvo tech also had it jump forward without applying the gas. My wife has an 08, five cyl. and is much quieter. Gas mileage is terrible- only 21 avg. on highway. This is not the Volvo of the past.
GET THE TURBO!
Kenneth Elkington,05/10/2010
I have owned MANY different autos... including Mercedes and a couple o' Porsches... but overall, this one really hits a lot of buttons: practicality, safety, styling, comfort, features and yes... performance! Volvo is offering a super incentive with SAFE and SECURE: 5 worry-free years of warranty, scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance and even "wear and tear"... plus either 0% x 72mos or $5k discount (I took the $5k). This is a very well executed design both visually as well as "fit and finish".
See all 20 reviews of the 2010 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Volvo XC70 features & specs
More about the 2010 Volvo XC70

Used 2010 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2010 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Volvo XC70?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Volvo XC70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 is priced between $8,300 and$8,990 with odometer readings between 110000 and125426 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,300 and mileage as low as 110000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Volvo XC70.

Can't find a used 2010 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,978.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,529.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Volvo XC70?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo XC70 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Volvo XC70 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles