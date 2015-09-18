Used 2000 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me
20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 161,895 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
- 102,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 191,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,375
- 124,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
- 85,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- used
1999 Volvo V70252,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,733
- 191,846 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
- 96,266 miles
$4,995
- 219,910 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 145,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,575
- 119,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 161,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 179,161 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 279,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,989
- 136,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 147,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$389 Below Market
- 107,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 30,946 miles
$10,399
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V70 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70
Read recent reviews for the Volvo V70
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.170 Reviews
Report abuse
edanstrekal@live.com,09/18/2015
4dr Wagon
I've owned quite a few used cars. I was always attracted to unique or freaky cars--old Volkswagens, Cadillacs, 1980s Audis, and more recently Saabs. I always wanted a Volvo wagon because I thought they looked cool and I'd heard good things about reliability of the 2.4L five cylinder engine. I was a little hesitant about the electrical system as it seems all European vehicles have electrical issues, some more so than others. With that being said, this is by far one of the finest vehicles I have ever owned (and I only paid $2500)! I bought it from the second owner with around 178K miles on it. The former owner provided me with all the maintenance records from the time it was new. In the last couple of years, he himself had addressed many of the preventative maintenance issues including timing belt, brakes, shocks, and radiator. The only issues were the lock on the tailgate doesn't work with the central locking system and there is a bulb burned out behind the odometer. Since I've owned it, I've just kept the oil changed, tires rotated, and replaced the plugs and air filter when necessary. I've had a few issues with the check engine light coming on now and then, but I've just cleaned the MAF and throttle body thoroughly and that seems to have fixed it now for over a year and a half! It passes smog with flying colors. Update: I did recently replace the upper o2 sensor on account of the CEL not turning off. I unfortunately broke a few vacuum lines in the process, but everything is okay! CEL went off and the car is again running like a top. The wagon is very utilitarian. I can carry all kinds of things in the back, bikes, dressers, tables, almost anything within reason. More recently I've been using the car to haul stuff for the events business my wife works for. I haul all kinds of flowers, chairs, linens, etc up to Lake Tahoe without problems. The heating and cooling are much better than expected (the A/C is great actually), and the acceleration for being a non-turbo isn't half bad. It's not a hot rod, but it has the power to go up and down over the Sierra Nevada mountains, which I often do on my way to Sacramento. The seats are some of the most comfortable I've ever experienced (I just wish mine had the heated leather). It is always nice returning to my Volvo after having a rental car. As far as gas mileage is concerned I average about 23.3 around town, and on long trips I can usually manage over 30. That's not half bad for a car this size and weight. Although it rattles, and it isn't the smoothest ride, it handles well, always starts up, and just keeps on going at even with 201,000 miles. It doesn't burn any oil and everything functions as it should, sans the tailgate lock. A great bang for your buck, and since it's old I really don't care what happens to it. I think this car has sold me on buying another Volvo in the future. Update: I parted ways with my V70 last weekend. I bought a slightly newer S60 with AWD. I am really hoping for the same reliability as the old wagon, but only time will tell. It had about 204,000 with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The new owner was hard-pressed to find any real issues with the thing. I sold it to him for $1000, and I think it was a great deal. One thing is for sure, I'll never forget the joy and piece of mind this car brought me during ownership.
Related Volvo V70 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2012
- Used BMW X5 M 2011
- Used Volvo XC60 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2014
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser 2011
- Used Kia Soul EV 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2012
- Used Buick Verano 2015
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2014
- Used FIAT 500e 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2010
- Used Lexus GS F 2017
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2016
- Used Lexus RC F 2016
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo XC40 Dallas TX
- Used Volvo XC70 Arlington TX
- Used Volvo S60 Lakeland FL
- Used Volvo V70 Frederick MD
- Used Volvo S80 Dayton OH
- Used Volvo S40 Arlington TX
- Used Volvo S80 Frisco TX
- Used Volvo XC40 Torrance CA
- Used Volvo XC70 Des Moines IA
- Used Volvo S60 Colorado Springs CO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo S90 2017 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Volvo XC90 2017 Salem OR
- Used Volvo V60 Cross Country 2016 Lancaster PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News