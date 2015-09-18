Used 2000 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me

20 listings
V70 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    161,895 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    102,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,375

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Red
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    124,140 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4M

    85,737 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 Volvo V70
    used

    1999 Volvo V70

    252,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,733

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 XC
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 XC

    191,846 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    96,266 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Volvo V70 GLT
    used

    1998 Volvo V70 GLT

    219,910 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2005 Volvo V70 2.5T in Black
    used

    2005 Volvo V70 2.5T

    145,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,575

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Gray
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    119,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.4

    161,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Volvo V70 2.5T in Light Green
    used

    2006 Volvo V70 2.5T

    179,161 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.4

    279,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,989

    Details
  • 2007 Volvo V70 2.5T in Silver
    used

    2007 Volvo V70 2.5T

    136,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    147,079 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    107,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V70 3.2 in Black
    used

    2008 Volvo V70 3.2

    30,946 miles
    Fair Deal

    $10,399

    Details

  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V70
  4. Used 2000 Volvo V70

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V70
Overall Consumer Rating
4.170 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (24%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Best money I ever spent on a used car--still!
edanstrekal@live.com,09/18/2015
4dr Wagon
I've owned quite a few used cars. I was always attracted to unique or freaky cars--old Volkswagens, Cadillacs, 1980s Audis, and more recently Saabs. I always wanted a Volvo wagon because I thought they looked cool and I'd heard good things about reliability of the 2.4L five cylinder engine. I was a little hesitant about the electrical system as it seems all European vehicles have electrical issues, some more so than others. With that being said, this is by far one of the finest vehicles I have ever owned (and I only paid $2500)! I bought it from the second owner with around 178K miles on it. The former owner provided me with all the maintenance records from the time it was new. In the last couple of years, he himself had addressed many of the preventative maintenance issues including timing belt, brakes, shocks, and radiator. The only issues were the lock on the tailgate doesn't work with the central locking system and there is a bulb burned out behind the odometer. Since I've owned it, I've just kept the oil changed, tires rotated, and replaced the plugs and air filter when necessary. I've had a few issues with the check engine light coming on now and then, but I've just cleaned the MAF and throttle body thoroughly and that seems to have fixed it now for over a year and a half! It passes smog with flying colors. Update: I did recently replace the upper o2 sensor on account of the CEL not turning off. I unfortunately broke a few vacuum lines in the process, but everything is okay! CEL went off and the car is again running like a top. The wagon is very utilitarian. I can carry all kinds of things in the back, bikes, dressers, tables, almost anything within reason. More recently I've been using the car to haul stuff for the events business my wife works for. I haul all kinds of flowers, chairs, linens, etc up to Lake Tahoe without problems. The heating and cooling are much better than expected (the A/C is great actually), and the acceleration for being a non-turbo isn't half bad. It's not a hot rod, but it has the power to go up and down over the Sierra Nevada mountains, which I often do on my way to Sacramento. The seats are some of the most comfortable I've ever experienced (I just wish mine had the heated leather). It is always nice returning to my Volvo after having a rental car. As far as gas mileage is concerned I average about 23.3 around town, and on long trips I can usually manage over 30. That's not half bad for a car this size and weight. Although it rattles, and it isn't the smoothest ride, it handles well, always starts up, and just keeps on going at even with 201,000 miles. It doesn't burn any oil and everything functions as it should, sans the tailgate lock. A great bang for your buck, and since it's old I really don't care what happens to it. I think this car has sold me on buying another Volvo in the future. Update: I parted ways with my V70 last weekend. I bought a slightly newer S60 with AWD. I am really hoping for the same reliability as the old wagon, but only time will tell. It had about 204,000 with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The new owner was hard-pressed to find any real issues with the thing. I sold it to him for $1000, and I think it was a great deal. One thing is for sure, I'll never forget the joy and piece of mind this car brought me during ownership.
Report abuse
