Consumer Rating
(158)
2001 Volvo V70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb comfort, plenty of safety equipment, solid construction and amazing braking ability.
  • High price, odd control placement.
List Price
$2,499
Edmunds' Expert Review

Volvo's V70 offers space and safety in addition to speed (in T5 guise) and snow-busting capability (Cross Country models).

Vehicle overview

Ask your neighbor to name a family-oriented wagon with a reputation for safety, and most likely he or she will name Volvo. For 2001, however, Volvo is looking to go beyond that confining image with its redesigned V70 Wagon.

For the new V70, Volvo set out to improve interior space, versatility, comfort and performance. The new V70 shares its platform with the S80, Volvo's top-of-the-line sedan. As a result, the new V70 is slightly shorter than the 2000 model, but it has a longer wheelbase, wider front and rear tracks, and about 2 more inches of width and height. The change in dimensions gives passengers plenty of interior space, and four adults will have no problem getting comfortable. Fold the rear seats down, and there is 71.4 cubic feet of cargo space at your disposal.

The new V70 has plenty to offer in terms of performance. The base 2.4T and all-wheel-drive Cross Country models comes with a 197-horsepower, 2.4-liter, turbocharged five-cylinder engine. The up-level T5 also has a turbocharged five-cylinder engine, but output on this model reaches 247 horsepower and 243 foot-pounds of torque.

Both V70s have a MacPherson-strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension to give the wagon a level of performance and confidence not normally associated with, well, a wagon. On the twisty roads, the V70 feels planted and predictable on fast sweepers and quick transitions. Steering feel is on the heavy side with no discernible on-center dead spot and a quick ratio that makes navigating tight switchbacks a pleasure.

The V70 boasts a long list of safety and convenience features perfect for hauling the brood and associated gear. The front seats offer the kind of comfort and support we've come to expect from Swedish automobiles, while also providing Volvo's anti-whiplash protection technology. All five seating positions have three-point inertia-reel safety belts. Additional safety features include dual-stage front airbags, front side airbags, front-and-rear head airbags, and child-seat ISOFIX attachment points.

Highlights from the optional equipment list include stability control, a third-row seat, a foldable rear table, heated seats, a shopping-bag holder for the cargo area, 17-inch alloy wheels, Dolby surround sound and a GPS navigation system. The navigation system's screen is normally hidden inside the dashboard, and rises upwards when a button on the back of the steering wheel is pushed. This feature makes it easier to look at the screen without taking your eyes off the road.

The new V70 is an impressive vehicle, and it offers an excellent combination of utility, performance and safety. The Cross Country, in particular, would make an excellent vehicle for cold climates. V70 pricing starts in the low 30s, which should help Volvo maintains its lead in the luxury wagon segment. A fully loaded T5 or Cross Country can get expensive, however, so it's best to limit the optional equipment if you are on a budget.

2001 Highlights

The Volvo V70 has been redesigned for 2001. Major changes include a new body structure, fresh styling, a revised interior and upgraded feature content. Safety figures prominently with the new V70 (as usual), but it is also more sporting than before, especially in T5 trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volvo V70.

5(39%)
4(33%)
3(21%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.0
158 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 V70 t5
Pete Mickelson,03/19/2002
I really love this car. The seats are very comfortable. The car is so quiet, you can actually hear the car stereo, which is excellent. The car is very quick, it is like a Porsche wagon.
01 xc70
Zac,12/22/2016
XC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I recently bought this as my first owned car as I need the space to car my stuff 800+ miles to and from school a few times a year. It has a very good amount of space and some of storage solutions are very good and innovative. Its had a few issues here and there but if you do your own work and don't mess it up like I did it's not to expensive. I've heard about trans issues but if your careful it should be fine. Also watch for a clogged oil pick up line, cheap and fairly easy diy or 5-600$ at a dealership. They also can have issues with the rear hatch harness, also easy to fix, I'd recommend leaving the two 90 degree bends in the rear pillar unclipped to keep it from reoccurring. I've gotten a lot of compliments on the car and it's been incredibly comfy on long drives. It's not a sports car by any stretch but it can get out of its way. It rides a little firmer than most luxury cars as volvos seem to always do but they do pay off with good road holding. I love this car.
So many problems
Chris Wade,12/28/2015
2.4T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
This car looks amazing and is a very safe family car. The interior is beautiful and well set up. I did find that some plastic parts broke pretty easily though. I bought this car when it was about six years old. I put very few miles on it but spent a lot of money on repairs. Such a sad car to own especially after years of having great Volvos (1965 122s, 1978 240 wagon) The throttle body is a huge issue that costs about $2500 and caused it to intermittently stall. The heater core leaked due to being a mix of aluminum and plastic. $900 Front suspension was weak, had to replace both A arms The worst flaw was the transmission. Went out just over 100K and was almost $7000 to repair. At the cost of this I opted to send it to the scrap yard. Car looked great but the repair was more than it was worth. 2001 was known for transmission trouble, this was a lemon year.
Transmission Totally Messed Up
Maria,11/24/2015
2.4T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
We bought this car a few years ago used, and no less than 10 hours of driving time later the transmission started to get jerky. The car has limped along, with us babying it, but the transmission always gets jerky after 15 minutes of city driving or on hot days. It's been a constant source of stress for us. If you get this year, just get a manual and save yourself the trouble! Glad to finally be getting rid of it-- hopefully our next choice will be a wiser one.
See all 158 reviews of the 2001 Volvo V70
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
247 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volvo V70 features & specs
More about the 2001 Volvo V70

Used 2001 Volvo V70 Overview

The Used 2001 Volvo V70 is offered in the following submodels: V70 Wagon. Available styles include 2.4M Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M), XC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), 2.4T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and T5 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volvo V70?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Volvo V70 trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Volvo V70 XC is priced between $2,499 and$2,499 with odometer readings between 191846 and191846 miles.

Which used 2001 Volvo V70s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2001 Volvo V70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

