I own 2 xc70 wagons. One is a 2004 with approximately 192,000 miles. I write approximately because the ABS module went on the car and the odometer stopped working. The brakes work fine and the abs actually works but the abs and brake lights warnings are constantly on. Charlotte Volvo quoted me $1700 to replace the ABS module. The control arm bushings were worn after nine years and dealer estimated repair at $761. Similiarly spring seats and strut bearing also worn and dealer estimated repair at $523. I declined repair and its been 4 years and the wheels have not fallen off. If you buy this model expect to be continually replacing the light bulbs. I have had the same problem with the 2007 so the cars seem to be plagued with electrical problems. Positives about the car- the engine is great, the turbo works well and the car is very comfortable. The 2007 has also had electrical problems. The radio died and Volvo wanted $700 to replace. I purchased an aftermarket. Two years after the radio was installed I had problems with the electrical system and with the on- board computer. On sporadic occasions I would start car, the radio would come on but climate controls would not work, dash would not illuminate and power locks and windows would not work. I would shut car off and re-started and everything would turn back on. After Volvo replaced two on-board computers, Volvo tech told me that the after market radio was causing the on board computer to fail. Even though all wiring was correct Volvo tech recommended disconnecting after market radio. Volvo claims aftermarket radio will not work in Volvo's. Other problems. The cataletic converter sense went after three years ownership. I have been told this is a very common problem with Volvo's. Another $600 service. Dash warning lights seem to come on and then go off for no reason. Dealership has told me that there is nothing mechanically wrong with the car but it is plagued with minor electrical problems. I cannot in good conscience recommend this model car or any Volvo. I have owned three Volvo wagons and the 07 is the last Volvo I will ever purchase. The best thing about Volvo's were the 5 cylinder Volvo turbo engines. I suspect the electrical problems that have plagued all 3 of my Volvo wagons will continue in the new Volvo's.

