  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC70
  4. Used 2004 Volvo XC70
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2004 Volvo XC70 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile all-wheel drive, superb comfort, extensive array of safety equipment, solid construction, excellent brakes.
  • High price, lacks the true off-road capability of an SUV, odd control placement.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Volvo XC70 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
List Price
$7,399
Used XC70 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A viable alternative for those who need an all-weather wagon but don't want the bulk and poor handling of most SUVs.

2004 Highlights

The XC70 remains unchanged except for the addition of bi-xenon headlights to the options list and a revised steering system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volvo XC70.

5(75%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I am in love with my car
tsumami,08/12/2011
I recently was lucky enough to find a 2004 Volvo XC70 2.5T AWD with only 71K miles , fully loaded and in near mint condition. I have driven Volvos in the past and have wanted another one for years, the XC70 has been on my wish list since that model became available. I was truly amazed by the fact that it handles like a sports car but has the practicality of a station wagon. It handles like a dream on bad roads and gets amazing fuel mileage for this type of vehicle. I recently took it on a road trip and got 31 mpg with the a/c on and driving 75 mph. It is obvious that the former owner took very good care of the vehicle so I was very lucky to find it.
What a great Car
Kevin,11/09/2010
I was looking for a decent used AWD car for the winter. I purchased this XC70 and I'm totally blown away. I like this 2004 XC70 better than my New 2009 Honda accord. Wish i had bought a volvo sooner..XC70 wagon is a great addition..
Best car I have ever owned!
shiner42,05/23/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I have always loved the way the XC70 has looked. Even now that I have owned it for about 10 years it still looks new. Yes I have taken care of the paint and plastic on the exterior. Yes I have tried to take care of the inside to. Yet I lived for three years where it got to 40 degrees below zero. The paint... Looks like new. Other than a few dings and scratches it looks great. The interior looks great except for the driver seat. I tried to take care of it with regular cleaning and conditioning but the leather cracked and now has holes in it. But other than that it survived the brutile winters. The all wheel drive is second to none. Made it to placeses even jeeps could not go. Great vehicle.
Former Volvo for Lifer who own's two xc-70 wagons
Bruce in Charlotte,08/14/2016
AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
I own 2 xc70 wagons. One is a 2004 with approximately 192,000 miles. I write approximately because the ABS module went on the car and the odometer stopped working. The brakes work fine and the abs actually works but the abs and brake lights warnings are constantly on. Charlotte Volvo quoted me $1700 to replace the ABS module. The control arm bushings were worn after nine years and dealer estimated repair at $761. Similiarly spring seats and strut bearing also worn and dealer estimated repair at $523. I declined repair and its been 4 years and the wheels have not fallen off. If you buy this model expect to be continually replacing the light bulbs. I have had the same problem with the 2007 so the cars seem to be plagued with electrical problems. Positives about the car- the engine is great, the turbo works well and the car is very comfortable. The 2007 has also had electrical problems. The radio died and Volvo wanted $700 to replace. I purchased an aftermarket. Two years after the radio was installed I had problems with the electrical system and with the on- board computer. On sporadic occasions I would start car, the radio would come on but climate controls would not work, dash would not illuminate and power locks and windows would not work. I would shut car off and re-started and everything would turn back on. After Volvo replaced two on-board computers, Volvo tech told me that the after market radio was causing the on board computer to fail. Even though all wiring was correct Volvo tech recommended disconnecting after market radio. Volvo claims aftermarket radio will not work in Volvo's. Other problems. The cataletic converter sense went after three years ownership. I have been told this is a very common problem with Volvo's. Another $600 service. Dash warning lights seem to come on and then go off for no reason. Dealership has told me that there is nothing mechanically wrong with the car but it is plagued with minor electrical problems. I cannot in good conscience recommend this model car or any Volvo. I have owned three Volvo wagons and the 07 is the last Volvo I will ever purchase. The best thing about Volvo's were the 5 cylinder Volvo turbo engines. I suspect the electrical problems that have plagued all 3 of my Volvo wagons will continue in the new Volvo's.
See all 81 reviews of the 2004 Volvo XC70
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volvo XC70 features & specs
More about the 2004 Volvo XC70

Used 2004 Volvo XC70 Overview

The Used 2004 Volvo XC70 is offered in the following submodels: XC70 Wagon. Available styles include AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volvo XC70?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Volvo XC70 trim styles:

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which used 2004 Volvo XC70s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volvo XC70 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 XC70s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,399 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volvo XC70.

    Can't find a used 2004 Volvo XC70s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used Volvo XC70 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,938.

    Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,144.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo XC70 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,189.

    Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $10,793.

    Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volvo XC70?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volvo lease specials
    Check out Volvo XC70 lease specials

    Related Used 2004 Volvo XC70 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles