Vehicle overview

After a major face-lift just a year ago, the Toyota Tundra gets another round of changes for 2015. Toyota updated the Tundra's styling last year, and this year it eliminated the V6 engine from the Tundra lineup and added an off-road trim level called TRD Pro. But after comparing the Tundra with the latest trucks from Detroit, we come away thinking that the Tundra is still a few updates short of true competitiveness.

There's no question that the Tundra is still a seriously capable truck. No matter which trim level you choose, you'll be getting a V8 powertrain. And when it's properly equipped, the Tundra's tow ratings can match some of the best in the class. The recent remodel made the interior far more modern and refined, so if you're looking to be pampered while your truck is hard at work, the Tundra will satisfy. And if you're looking to go off the beaten path, then the TRD Pro ranks high, too, as it comes with skid plates, off-road tires, Bilstein shocks and a raised suspension -- all of which make it extremely talented when the pavement ends.

Unfortunately, the 2015 Toyota Tundra's skills don't extend much further. When it comes to fuel economy, neither of the available V8 engines are very impressive. While we weren't huge fans of the Tundra's old V6 engine, at least it had one to compete with the surprisingly impressive six-cylinder base engines offered by its American competitors. Now, you're stuck with the V8s. There also isn't an alternative such as Ford's turbocharged V6 engines or Ram's diesel-powered V6.

The Tundra's dynamic flaws extend beyond the engine bay. While traversing broken pavement, the Tundra feels more like the classic, stiff-riding trucks of the past. Lots of little bumps can be easily felt in the cabin, and there's a significant amount of road noise along the way. The Tundra may be capable in the hauling department, but when it's just you and the kids driving around it feels less refined than competitors.

As such, if you're looking for a full-size truck that's more than just competent, there are definitely some class leaders worth checking out ahead of the Tundra. The 2015 Ram 1500 is our top-rated truck for its wide range of talents, well-rounded nature and available diesel engine. Also on our top-rated list are the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and its GM brother, the 2015 GMC Sierra 1500. Both are comfortable, capable of towing big loads and have respectable fuel economy. The 2015 Ford F-150 is completely redesigned and offers its own distinctive engine selection and more modern underpinnings. While the 2015 Toyota Tundra can hold its own against any of these, it's hard to make a case that it goes above and beyond any of them.