Used 2016 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Had a new 2015 Chevy Silverado Crew cab. I put 8,000 irritating miles on it before trading to Tundra. My Chevy had the infamous "Chevy Shake". Truck vibrated bad at speed. After several frustrating trips back to dealer to Change tires twice,multiple road force balancing and pico vibration testing. All attempts to repair failed. My dealer said "it is within GM Spec. On asphalt roads, but failed on concrete roads. So in GM's infinite visdom, they said the truck was typical of this truck? Huh? This is a well known problem and just got too fustrated with the whole GM experience. Traded the vibrator in for a 2016 Tundra Limited. I love it! As has said before, has mileage is poor. But, the motor is very smooth with tons of power. Great proven engine.

Read more