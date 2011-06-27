Used 2013 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $17,995Great Deal | $2,833 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra87,885 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Toyota Tundra Grade 4.6L V8 Black 4.6L V8 RWD 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V VVT-i 4D Double Cab BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 18" x 8J Styled Steel Wheels, Driver vanity mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display. Odometer is 19048 miles below market average! #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRM5F14DX052768
Stock: ATCG052768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $18,998Great Deal | $4,787 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra71,813 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Champlain Chevrolet - Enosburg Falls / Vermont
Scores 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck boasts a Gas V8 4.6L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper de-icer, Vehicle stability control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.* This Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck Features the Following Options *Urethane tilt 4-spoke steering wheel w/column shifter, Trapezoidal multi-leaf live axle rear suspension w/staggered low-pressure nitrogen gas shocks, Trailer sway control, Tire pressure monitor system, Tailgate assist, Split fold-up rear seat, Smart stop technology, Remote keyless entry system, Rear outboard seat LATCH anchors, Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch auto down.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck come see us at Champlain Chevrolet, 57 Missisquoi St, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F10DX047870
Stock: 71V1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $18,500Great Deal | $2,726 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra106,575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> Lake Toyota in Devils Lake for all your pre-owned needs, any make, any model! If we don't have it we'll get it for you!!! 800-662-5346 Give Frank Black Cloud a call for all the details and to schedule a test drive TODAY! <b>Vehicle Details</b> The interior and exterior are in good condition. Our service and detail departments pride themselves on inspecting every trade-in. We spent several diligent hours cleaning and maintaining to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. <b>Equipment</b> Half ton trucks are the most functional trucks for all purposes. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the Tundra and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The Tundra has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Tundra shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F19DX046507
Stock: T3L003X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- New Listing$19,999Great Deal
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra99,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Auto Dealer - San Antonio / Texas
This 2013 Toyota Tundra 4dr CrewMax 5.7L V8 6-Spd AT (Natl) features a 5.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Grant Edlund at 210-999-9532 or texasautodealer01@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEY5F11DX138445
Stock: 138445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$14,999Great Deal
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra147,483 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Land Rover Houston Central - Houston / Texas
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Take command of the road in the 2013 Toyota Tundra! Representing the optimal blend of tarmac tearing performance and silky smooth highway refinement. This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! The following features are included: front bucket seats, a trailer hitch, and more. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRM5F17DX053736
Stock: 5DX053736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $23,688Great Deal | $4,329 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV85,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steven Lust Cadillac - Aberdeen / South Dakota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2013 Toyota Tundra Grade CrewMax Black4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive i-Force 5.7L V8 Flex Fuel DOHC 32V LEVOdometer is 10229 miles below market average!Visit us @ 1314 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD, 57401 or call us today 1-(605)-225-5900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F18DX319060
Stock: 3355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $22,995Great Deal | $4,579 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV109,567 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rabeaux Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F14DX289569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$21,872Great Deal
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV174,324 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck Platinum. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. More information about the 2013 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck: The 2013 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The available 5.7L engine makes 381 horsepower and 401 lb-feet of torque, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line. Interesting features of this model are towing and hauling ability, pair of V8 engine options, Safety features, and thoughtful interior design We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFHW5F15DX300791
Stock: DX300791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $17,995Good Deal | $2,195 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra115,719 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
VINYL FLOORS WORK TRUCK 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F12DX042587
Stock: 042587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,995Good Deal
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV140,362 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With 4WD, you can take this 2013 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2013 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck: The 2013 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The available 5.7L engine makes 381 horsepower and 401 lb-feet of torque, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line. This model sets itself apart with towing and hauling ability, pair of V8 engine options, Safety features, and thoughtful interior design All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUW5F12DX322472
Stock: DX322472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $30,399Fair Deal | $1,071 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra42,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Trd Off-Road Pkg Sr5 Pkg Tow Pkg AM/FM Stereo W/CD/Wma/MP3 Player Backup Camera Display Black Sand Beige; Cloth Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Littleton's exclusive listings! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F13DX313922
Stock: DX313922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $24,851Good Deal | $847 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV92,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, TOW HITCH, ALL WHEEL DRIVE / 4X4, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, HARD TONNEAU COVER, HEATED MIRRORS, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, 18 '' WHEELS, SHORT BED, V-8, FOG LIGHTS, Automatic Headlamps, 4X4, 4WD, Graphite Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner.2013 Toyota Tundra Maroon Grade CrewMax 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive i-Force 5.7L V8 Flex Fuel DOHC 32V LEVOdometer is 6635 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F1XDX307184
Stock: LN379873A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $19,777Good Deal
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra119,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Tradeline Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck with 119,146mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2013 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck: The 2013 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The available 5.7L engine makes 381 horsepower and 401 lb-feet of torque, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line. Interesting features of this model are thoughtful interior design, Safety features, towing and hauling ability, and pair of V8 engine options
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEM5F14DX057712
Stock: 057712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $15,995Good Deal | $788 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV222,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NICE TUNDRA 4X4 CREW MAX 20IN WHEELS OKLAHOMA EDITION CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F14DX287563
Stock: 287563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,993Good Deal | $1,883 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra135,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Store USA - Wichita / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRM5F15DX067148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,995Fair Deal
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra90,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bosco Auto Group - Flower Mound / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRM5F18DX052305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$22,495Fair Deal | $607 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra92,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
WAS $22,991. Tow Hitch, TOW PKG, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, AM/FM STEREO W/CD/WMA/MP3 PLAYER, BACKUP CAMERA DISPLAY, SR5 PKG, Edmunds.com's review says "The 2013 Toyota Tundra remains a capable workhorse among full-size pickups." READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist.OPTION PACKAGESSR5 PKG front bucket seats, 8-way pwr adjustable drivers seat w/pwr driver lumbar support, SR5 fabric, fog lamps, pwr horizontal sliding rear window w/privacy glass, rear side window privacy glass, under seat storage tray, center console gated shift lever, TOW PKG hitch receiver, trailer brake controller prewire, 4.1 axle ratio, TOW/HAUL mode switch, trans temp gauge, supplemental trans cooler, 7-pin connector, HD battery, engine oil cooler, 170 amp alternator, AM/FM STEREO W/CD/WMA/MP3 PLAYER (6) speakers, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth capability, aux & USB audio inputs w/iPod connectivity, BACKUP CAMERA DISPLAY auto-dimming interior mirror, compass, HomeLink. Toyota Tundra with MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"The 2013 Toyota Tundra remains a capable workhorse among full-size pickups." -Edmunds.com.AFFORDABLEReduced from $22,991.WHY BUY FROM USBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F14DX041666
Stock: R323966B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $18,995Fair Deal | $381 below market
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra105,601 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
United Auto Sales & Leasing - Old Hickory / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F15DX046908
Stock: 46908
Certified Pre-Owned: No