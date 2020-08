Close

Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota

<b>Summary</b> Lake Toyota in Devils Lake for all your pre-owned needs, any make, any model! If we don't have it we'll get it for you!!! 800-662-5346 Give Frank Black Cloud a call for all the details and to schedule a test drive TODAY! <b>Vehicle Details</b> The interior and exterior are in good condition. Our service and detail departments pride themselves on inspecting every trade-in. We spent several diligent hours cleaning and maintaining to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. <b>Equipment</b> Half ton trucks are the most functional trucks for all purposes. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the Tundra and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The Tundra has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Tundra shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFUM5F19DX046507

Stock: T3L003X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-29-2020