The Toyota Tundra is a full-size (also known as half-ton) pickup truck. The current Toyota Tundra is one of the oldest vehicles on the market today and it's ready for some changes. It was last redesigned in 2007, which means that every other full-size pickup truck has been redesigned since the current Tundra was brought to market — some have even been redesigned twice in that time. Thankfully, we expect that the Tundra will get a full redesign for 2022.

So, what does a new Tundra need? For starters, we expect that Toyota will provide a new source of power. The only engine you can currently get in the Tundra is a 5.7-liter V8. It's powerful enough to get the job done, but fuel economy suffers in its pairing with a six-speed transmission. Potential replacements for the V8 could include a number of powertrains. Most of the Tundra's competitors now offer diesel options, V8s and turbocharged V6s. There are even a couple of hybrids in the mix (a mild hybrid from Ram and a full hybrid from Ford). A hybrid system could easily be sourced from a number of Toyota products for the Tundra, and several potent V6s exist in the Toyota/Lexus lineup that could be put to use.

Underneath, the Toyota's suspension is also in need of a modern touch. The ride quality in the current Tundra is subpar, especially compared with smooth-riding rigs such as the Ram 1500. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that a full suspension overhaul is in store, or perhaps rear coil springs or an air suspension. But details aren't available just yet. Aside from engine and suspension updates, we also expect the Tundra will get a number of modern tech features, new exterior styling and increased towing/hauling capacity to match the competition. The Ram 1500, the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Sierra and the Ford F-150 have all been completely redesigned recently, and they all offer modern features and powertrain options that outclass the Tundra. But with a clean slate for the Tundra, anything is possible.