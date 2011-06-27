I am a truck owner that really doesn't exactly need a truck on a regular basis. I just really really wanted one and have wanted one for a very very long time. Over the past few years I have driven all the other trucks out there and have been reading all I could on trucks and this is what I've come up with. The only full size truck that really doesn't measure up to the rest is the Titan. It lacks in ride, quality, and performance in most everything I read unless it was from Nissan. What I really liked about it was the exterior style which is tops in my book and the warranty is great. After that it is beat out by all the other trucks. Next the Ram. This truck has the best ride of the bunch. With coil springs in the back it is a clear winner. Interior is great, the twisty transmission is strange but overall quality is fantastic. The look outside is so very truck but to me it is more a traditional truck look through and through. This is the clear winner in gas mileage when you're looking at the diesel. It brings in 20mpg. But when you factor in that diesel fuel is more $ and you'e paying about 10K more for the truck then that win loses it's luster. Based on my research on true car and others sites you may get the best price with Ram but you may end up paying it back in the end with maintenance and lost value. Dodge/Ram etc had low customer satisfaction at their service dept and it looks like owners will be spending some time there ever so often. Next up Silverado, Chevy get's me every time with their interior, I love it and am not sure why. It's ride is #2 and I almost bought one just because of their 22' rims (AWESOME). They tent to offer great deals if you hit them right. I noticed in November GM usually comes out with great incentives for trucks and SUVs even though the salesman act like it is random. Reliability was a concern for me even though it looks to be better than Ram. Gas mileage is competitive here at 16mpg or so. F-150 is #2 in almost every single category for me, tied for second best ride, looks, interior, performance (unless you're talking Raptor), price. It gets top spot for tech though. Like it or not the aluminum frame improves gas mileage. their ecoboost engines are well liked and frankly make a lot more sense for most of us. Reliability is a solid #2 behind Toyota (all the rest are in the seller). It is a great truck and the #1 vehicle on the road for a reason and you'll probably pay for it. Now my Tundra, The thing is big. I drove a full size truck all through high school and have been driving 3 row SUVs for 4 years and this truck is all I can handle. Parking is a beast! Parking garages are scary. The Power and sound of the V8 puts a smile on your face but you can feel the mass of the vehicle sucking the gas as the pedal goes down. Surprisingly it might be last in mpg at about 14mpg real driving which is odd for Toyota. However, the others are at 15 and 16 so this is hair splitting at it's finest in my opinion. Reliability reliability reliability! This was the biggest thing for me right next to overall cost. Toyota is on it's own as being the only reliable truck according to consumer reports and just about everyone I've spoken to who drives one agrees. The reason they do this is, well because that's Toyota's M.O. and because this truck might also be last in tech. The ride on the magnetic shocks with the raising and lowering of the Ram during freeway driving was impressive but that all is going to brake, none of that fancy stuff is on the Tundra. In fact my biggest complaint on the truck is the key fob design from the 90's if you can even call it a key fob. It is pathetic for a 45K truck, there is no other way to describe it. Another huge plus aside from reliability is the crewmax room in the back. It is huge and I love it. That all said, you can definitely make a U turn without much trouble. The truck has a good turning radius it's simply BIG. More on the tech, I like the bluetooth and the usability of the infotainment center. It all works well and is one of the better ones out there which I feel pretty good about saying since I travel a lot and drive a ton of rental cars each year. I have a limited and the back up camera is great but why it doesn't also have proximity alerts is beyond me... I backed into a little car once already... oops. I am 6'4 and I must say the cabin is a little tight on head room but manageable (barely). I do have the sun roof so that probably factors in. Seat comfort could be improved but it really isn't a problem and the lumbar is a great touch. Likely not uncommon among trucks but a really nice touch is the damped tailgate. It comes down soft on it's own and is light with no need to slam it shut. Lastly, a funny thing that I love way more than I ever expected is in the Tundra you can roll down the whole back window. Why the other trucks only have a baby window there I have no idea because taking that whole window down and up is awesome.

