2017 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 power
  • Roomy rear seating for the extended-cab and crew-cab body styles
  • Unique off-road-themed TRD Pro model
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Stiff ride
  • Feels larger than rivals when driven on tight and congested roads
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

By most measures, there is a lot to like about the 2017 Toyota Tundra. After all, this is a brawny, full-size truck that can tow up to 10,500 pounds or haul just over a ton of cargo. You also get your choice of one of two available V8 engines. And with a lineup that runs the gamut from basic work truck to posh personal pickup or off-road bruiser, there's bound to be a Tundra that suits your needs.

Unfortunately, times have changed in the full-size pickup segment, and the Tundra hasn't seen an all-new generation debut since the 2007 model year. As such, the 2017 Tundra can't match the advancements the current segment leaders have made in some areas. The Ford F-150, for example, offers a weight-saving aluminum body and an optional turbocharged V6 engine that delivers substantial towing and hauling capability with much better fuel economy. Also on that must-consider list should be the Ram 1500 with its available fuel-efficient EcoDiesel powertrain and smooth-riding coil spring rear suspension. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and new Nissan Titan (and heavier-duty Nissan Titan XD) are worth a look, too.

Ultimately, the made-in-America 2017 Toyota Tundra has its share of good qualities, but it's not enough to push it to the top of the full-size truck category this year.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Toyota Tundra includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all models. A blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and parking sensors are optional on the SR5 and Limited; they come standard on the Platinum and 1794 Edition.

In government crash testing, the Tundra received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for front-crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tundra extended cab its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front impact, side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

During an Edmunds braking test, a Tundra 1794 with 4WD came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is about average for the segment. A 4WD TRD Pro took 134 feet, which isn't much farther, especially considering its all-terrain tires.

2017 Toyota Tundra models

The 2017 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup. There are three cab styles: regular cab, extended double cab and the CrewMax crew cab. There are two wheelbases and three bed lengths — a 5.5-foot short bed, a 6.5-foot standard bed and an 8.1-foot long bed. The regular cab seats three, and the extended- and crew-cab models seat five or six, depending on whether you opt for front buckets or a bench seat.

Depending on which body style you choose, there are up to six trim levels for the Tundra: SR, SR5, TRD Pro, Limited, Platinum and a 1794 Edition. The availability of some options or packages can vary based on the region in which you live.

The base SR (regular and extended-cab body styles only) comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a damped tailgate, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split bench seat, cruise control, full power accessories, a rearview camera, an integrated trailer brake controller, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port. The SR Work Truck package replaces the cloth upholstery and carpet with vinyl surfaces and removes the power locks and windows.

Going with the SR5 (extended- and crew-cab body styles only) gets you foglights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, exterior chrome trim, 60/40-split folding rear seats and an upgraded tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radio, traffic information and a navigation app. The crew cab adds a power-opening rear window and an overhead console. The SR5 Upgrade package adds front bucket seats that include a driver seat with power height and lumbar adjustments, a center console (with storage and "floor" shifter), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a larger gas tank when equipped with the 5.7-liter V8. To that package, the Safety & Convenience package adds front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alert. Eighteen-inch alloy wheels can be added as a stand-alone option.

The TRD Pro includes the SR5 Upgrade package items plus black 18-inch alloy wheels, off-road tires, an off-road suspension that includes Bilstein shock absorbers, four movable bed tie-down cleats and unique styling elements, plus leather upholstery with the TRD logo and red stitching, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power front passenger seat, an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen (optional on the SR5), a navigation system and additional speakers (seven on extended cab, nine on crew cab).

The Limited (extended and crew cabs only) builds on the base and Upgrade SR5 option package equipment with 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, the movable tie-down cleats, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, a four-way power passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power horizontal-sliding rear window (extended cab), a navigation system and additional speakers (seven in the extended cab, nine in the crew cab). The Limited Premium package adds the Safety & Convenience package items plus extra interior lighting and anti-theft alarm features. A sunroof is optional on crew-cab models.

At the top of the heap, the Platinum trim level (crew cab only) comes standard with the Safety & Convenience package items and adds to the Limited's equipment with unique 20-inch wheels and distinctive styling elements, LED daytime running lights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, heated and ventilated power front seats (10-way driver, four-way passenger), driver-seat memory functions and a 12-speaker JBL sound system (optional on the Limited crew cab). The 1794 Edition really only differs from the Platinum in terms of its exclusive exterior and interior styling elements.

The TRD Off-Road package can be added to the SR5, Limited and 1794 Edition. It includes 18-inch TRD wheels, off-road tires, trail-tuned shock absorbers, skid plates and tow hooks.

Stand-alone options on most trim levels include heated tow mirrors and running boards.

The 2017 Toyota Tundra is offered with a choice of two V8 engines. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive (2WD) are standard; four-wheel drive (4WD) with a two-speed transfer case is optional.

A 4.6-liter V8 that produces 310 horsepower and 327 pound feet of torque is standard on SR extended-cab and all SR5 models. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg combined (15 city/19 highway) on 2WD models and 16 mpg combined (14 city/18 highway) on 4WD versions. Properly equipped, the maximum towing capacity with the 4.6-liter engine is 6,800 pounds.

A 5.7-liter V8 that puts out 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque is standard on the regular cab and all variations of the Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro. It is optional on SR5 models. EPA fuel economy estimates are 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway) with 2WD and 15 combined (13 city/17 highway) with 4WD. All Tundras equipped with the 5.7-liter V8 come with a standard tow package. Properly equipped, the tow rating of models with the 5.7-liter engine tops out at 10,500 pounds.

In Edmunds testing, a Tundra with the 5.7-liter V8 and four-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, and a Tundra TRD Pro did it in 6.7 seconds. These are both average times for the segment.

Driving

At slow parking lot speeds, the 2017 Toyota Tundra seems almost nimble thanks to a light steering feel. That same quality persists at higher speeds, however, where it becomes a liability that contributes (along with the big truck's weight and overall dimensions) to the Tundra's ponderous handling. Another downside is the Tundra's stiff ride quality. Though you expect as much with a truck, some rival trucks are more comfortable.

The 5.7-liter V8 impresses thanks in large part to its generous torque output and smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. If you don't think you'll need the Tundra's maximum towing capacity, you'll find the 4.6-liter V8 provides adequate performance with ever-so-slightly better fuel economy, though both engines lag behind the category leaders on this point.

Interior

The 2017 Toyota Tundra features an attractive cabin filled with user-friendly technology. Even base models get the automaker's Entune touchscreen interface with smartphone connectivity, and higher trim levels get larger screens with more capabilities. It's an easy system to use, though we prefer the overall look and functionality of the infotainment systems found in the F-150 (Sync 3) and Ram 1500 (Uconnect).

Seating comfort up front is as good as you'd expect. The rear seats in Double Cab models are noticeably roomier than those of other rival trucks' extended-cab models. The CrewMax crew cab's rear seat is notable for its abundant splayed-out legroom and its reclining seatback that make it arguably the most comfortable spot in the entire truck. The flip-up bottom cushions in back also provide plenty of storage for tools or other valuable items you'd prefer not to leave exposed in the open bed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Tundra 1794 Edition
Jim,03/06/2017
1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I had previously driven a 2007 Tundra SR5, which I had purchased in '09. It's why I bought a 2017. I studied, as I do with all big purchases for a couple of years. In reading the reviews online, I agree with the "cons". We all know they don't get great gas mileage, and I've owned this truck, with 1500 miles on it, for a little over a month, and right now, the computer shows 15.9 mph. Having said that, most of my driving is 60 mph on the highway. And I also know a couple of new Tundra owners who are getting in the 13-14 range. If my computer is correct, I'm doing a little better. The other "cons" in reviews are slow braking, and I knew that going in. They are heavy trucks (5900 lbs) if I'm not mistaken. My old Tundra had the 4.6 engine and the 5.7 is a hoss compared to that one, though for my purposes, I never had an issue with the 4.6....just wanted more, and I got it. One of the other knocks is a less responsive steering, but it's never bothered me as I don't drive Fords or Chevys anymore, though I drove Chevy for 30 years prior to '09. Now for the "pros".......the interior of the 1794 is said to be comparable to the Lexus, and I believe it. The leather is beautiful and this thing has every gadget available as the 1794 is a "Platinum" with a unique interior. I've heard it said that competitors offer more stuff, but to be honest, it will take me 10 years to learn how to operate everything on this one. The 1794 does have directional signals in the mirrors and one of my favorite safety options, the blind spot indicator in the mirrors, which I now rely on. The interior (save the inside cargo space) is larger than my wife's Chevy Tahoe. Far and away the roomiest truck out there. And with the long wheelbase, on the highway you get a ride like a very nice car. This truck is 4WD, and the suspension is stiffer than my 2WD '07 Tundra, but on the highway, there's no comparison. Both smooth riding trucks however. As the guys I've worked with and I share truck information liberally, they've been surprised at the price of this truck compared to say a comparable Ford "King Ranch". It' s large pickup that drives and rides like a large pickup, and if you consider that going in, you really can't go wrong with a Tundra.
The Tundra is a great choice!
The Truck Dream I Real,09/14/2017
Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I am a truck owner that really doesn't exactly need a truck on a regular basis. I just really really wanted one and have wanted one for a very very long time. Over the past few years I have driven all the other trucks out there and have been reading all I could on trucks and this is what I've come up with. The only full size truck that really doesn't measure up to the rest is the Titan. It lacks in ride, quality, and performance in most everything I read unless it was from Nissan. What I really liked about it was the exterior style which is tops in my book and the warranty is great. After that it is beat out by all the other trucks. Next the Ram. This truck has the best ride of the bunch. With coil springs in the back it is a clear winner. Interior is great, the twisty transmission is strange but overall quality is fantastic. The look outside is so very truck but to me it is more a traditional truck look through and through. This is the clear winner in gas mileage when you're looking at the diesel. It brings in 20mpg. But when you factor in that diesel fuel is more $ and you'e paying about 10K more for the truck then that win loses it's luster. Based on my research on true car and others sites you may get the best price with Ram but you may end up paying it back in the end with maintenance and lost value. Dodge/Ram etc had low customer satisfaction at their service dept and it looks like owners will be spending some time there ever so often. Next up Silverado, Chevy get's me every time with their interior, I love it and am not sure why. It's ride is #2 and I almost bought one just because of their 22' rims (AWESOME). They tent to offer great deals if you hit them right. I noticed in November GM usually comes out with great incentives for trucks and SUVs even though the salesman act like it is random. Reliability was a concern for me even though it looks to be better than Ram. Gas mileage is competitive here at 16mpg or so. F-150 is #2 in almost every single category for me, tied for second best ride, looks, interior, performance (unless you're talking Raptor), price. It gets top spot for tech though. Like it or not the aluminum frame improves gas mileage. their ecoboost engines are well liked and frankly make a lot more sense for most of us. Reliability is a solid #2 behind Toyota (all the rest are in the seller). It is a great truck and the #1 vehicle on the road for a reason and you'll probably pay for it. Now my Tundra, The thing is big. I drove a full size truck all through high school and have been driving 3 row SUVs for 4 years and this truck is all I can handle. Parking is a beast! Parking garages are scary. The Power and sound of the V8 puts a smile on your face but you can feel the mass of the vehicle sucking the gas as the pedal goes down. Surprisingly it might be last in mpg at about 14mpg real driving which is odd for Toyota. However, the others are at 15 and 16 so this is hair splitting at it's finest in my opinion. Reliability reliability reliability! This was the biggest thing for me right next to overall cost. Toyota is on it's own as being the only reliable truck according to consumer reports and just about everyone I've spoken to who drives one agrees. The reason they do this is, well because that's Toyota's M.O. and because this truck might also be last in tech. The ride on the magnetic shocks with the raising and lowering of the Ram during freeway driving was impressive but that all is going to brake, none of that fancy stuff is on the Tundra. In fact my biggest complaint on the truck is the key fob design from the 90's if you can even call it a key fob. It is pathetic for a 45K truck, there is no other way to describe it. Another huge plus aside from reliability is the crewmax room in the back. It is huge and I love it. That all said, you can definitely make a U turn without much trouble. The truck has a good turning radius it's simply BIG. More on the tech, I like the bluetooth and the usability of the infotainment center. It all works well and is one of the better ones out there which I feel pretty good about saying since I travel a lot and drive a ton of rental cars each year. I have a limited and the back up camera is great but why it doesn't also have proximity alerts is beyond me... I backed into a little car once already... oops. I am 6'4 and I must say the cabin is a little tight on head room but manageable (barely). I do have the sun roof so that probably factors in. Seat comfort could be improved but it really isn't a problem and the lumbar is a great touch. Likely not uncommon among trucks but a really nice touch is the damped tailgate. It comes down soft on it's own and is light with no need to slam it shut. Lastly, a funny thing that I love way more than I ever expected is in the Tundra you can roll down the whole back window. Why the other trucks only have a baby window there I have no idea because taking that whole window down and up is awesome.
Great vehicle with a few major disappointments
Scott,03/13/2017
SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
UPDATED AFTER ALMOST 3 YEARS: Mileage is slightly increasing after 25,000 miles on the truck. The ride continues to be very smooth. I completely stopped using the navigation because of how useless the ScoutGPS system is, even using an iphoneX. I found the majority of wind noise was from the radio antenna and replaced it with aftermarket and most of it went away. A strong side wind on the highway will still produce a whistle noise from somewhere though that is annoying. I have the truck scheduled to go in a second time to have the rear diff worked on. After the repairs to fix the leaking seal, it's doing the same thing again. I know the Tacomas had a huge issue with this. Also a lack of quality I didn't expect with a Toyota. I still think it's the best looking truck on the road but now I don't refer to it as a great truck, its just a truck. I will end up taking out the stereo and GPS and replacing it with aftermarket just to get it up to speed with other makes that have the better systems from the factory. It's become apparent that on the technology side, Toyota is way behind their competition. The engine is still very strong and not a leak or issue anywhere. Not related to the truck but my experience with Toyota service, since it's mentioned in the survey above, is not good. I don't think I've been in once where the didn't dismiss a concern which they were later proved wrong, or damaged the truck, or misquoted the costs, or ignored me waiting at the desk. Owning other brands of cars, my experiences with other dealer service depts has always been better than the service and quality from my local dealership. I wish I had another option that wasn't 1-2 hours away at least. UPDATED AFTER 1Year: My disappointments below haven’t changed. The mpg is the same after 11960 miles. My two biggest complaints though are the wind leaks/noise on the highway and still the garbage ScoutGPS. Some new issues are the door panels rattling a bit and lots of panel vibration with the stereo volume up. Looks like I’ve got a small leak in the rear end too that will need to get fixed. The bed also isn’t perfectly centered and Toyota says it’s just the way it is. Bad manufacturing quality controls. I admit that I really expected better quality from a Toyota. On a separate note I’m not happy with the dismissive attitude and lackluster service at Toyota. Huge disappointment. FIRST REVIEW: I love this truck with a just a few exceptions. The looks are great, it rides very nice and is comfortable, its amazing in the snow, ice, and rain. Very powerful. Steering is great. Stereo sounds pretty good for stock. TONS of room in the back seat and up front. My disappointments after a couple months are the fuel economy is not even close to the manufacturers claims. According to the vehicle computer I'm getting barely over 12 mpg, and that's with a couple road trips of a few hundred miles each. Toyota's claim is 13-17mpg. I've never seen the computer hit 13 yet. In fact, after my last fill up of a 38 gallon tank the computer said 410 miles to empty. Thats not even 11 mpg. That's my biggest let down. Second, when the wind is blowing and while going down the highway I get wind noise in the cab which is very frustrating on a brand new vehicle. Around town its fine and on calm days its fine but doing 65-75 and wind blowing its not good. Lastly, the ScoutGPS is the worst thing ever. If you're considering Toyota, make sure you have Integrated GPS, NOT the ScoutGPS. It's a very poor attempt at using your phone (and data) to sync with the vehicle for GPS. It's only arrows instead of maps, it cant find several locations I've looked for, it uses your data plan non stop, and if you forget your phone you're out of luck. It's completely useless. Overall I'm very happy. The fuel economy is a big disappointment but it is what it is now. I will be replacing the stereo unit though to get away from the ScoutGPS.
Best full size truck hands down!!!
James L.,04/21/2017
1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I drove all the full size trucks before I purchased and based my research on customer reviews. I have owned Ford, Dodge, Chevy. I run all three in my fleet, not one has run over a 100k without a transmission problem or a spark plug blown out of the head to new ball joints before 60k you would think a truck would go 150k without a major repair, if regular maintenance is done. several of my friends drive Tundra's with well over 150k without these issues. I purchased a 2017 1794 edition the power and towing is impressive and the ride is very comfortable, although it might not have all the gizmo's to park and drive itself who cares its a truck you are suppose to drive it. yes, it does not get 20 mpg but 17 mpg is just fine, its a truck with a powerful V8 engine and with the TRD exhaust it sounds like and performs like a powerful truck. Toyota builds an amazing truck, more reliable, better resale value and comfortable to drive........Period.
See all 46 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Tundra

Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra CrewMax Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 is priced between $39,900 and$45,998 with odometer readings between 28167 and47590 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 is priced between $32,994 and$41,500 with odometer readings between 9456 and116148 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV is priced between $29,207 and$42,000 with odometer readings between 26421 and53599 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited is priced between $41,817 and$46,995 with odometer readings between 15942 and24399 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum is priced between $34,900 and$41,920 with odometer readings between 30096 and102161 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV is priced between $46,998 and$46,998 with odometer readings between 39218 and39218 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV is priced between $41,995 and$41,995 with odometer readings between 65307 and65307 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra SR is priced between $30,834 and$30,834 with odometer readings between 34542 and34542 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV is priced between $26,999 and$26,999 with odometer readings between 85511 and85511 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2017 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,999 and mileage as low as 9456 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,795.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,846.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,968.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,607.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2017 Toyota Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

