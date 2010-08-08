Used 2009 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
- 146,872 miles
$11,990
- 122,352 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,495
- 169,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,499
- 100,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,840
- 106,048 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,599
- 154,642 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 172,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
- 191,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,995$2,837 Below Market
- 180,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,200
- 160,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$2,730 Below Market
- 157,554 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$3,811 Below Market
- 189,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,995$1,931 Below Market
- 97,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,991$4,749 Below Market
- 209,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,286
- 179,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$2,723 Below Market
- 120,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$1,663 Below Market
- 104,532 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 195,211 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,988
mike mahoney,08/08/2010
i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it.
