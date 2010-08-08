Used 2009 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

2,473 listings
Tundra Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in Light Brown
    2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    146,872 miles

    $11,990

  • 2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    2009 Toyota Tundra SR5

    122,352 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,495

  • 2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    2009 Toyota Tundra SR5

    169,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,499

  • 2009 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    2009 Toyota Tundra SR5

    100,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,840

  • 2009 Toyota Tundra
    2009 Toyota Tundra

    106,048 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,599

  • 2009 Toyota Tundra
    2009 Toyota Tundra

    154,642 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

  • 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Red
    2008 Toyota Tundra SR5

    172,197 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,999

  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in White
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    191,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,837 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited in Red
    2008 Toyota Tundra Limited

    180,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,200

  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in White
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    160,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $2,730 Below Market
  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in Black
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    157,554 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,811 Below Market
  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in White
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    189,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,931 Below Market
  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in White
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    97,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,991

    $4,749 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    2008 Toyota Tundra SR5

    209,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,286

  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Limited in Off White/Cream
    2010 Toyota Tundra Limited

    179,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,990

    $2,723 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited in Silver
    2008 Toyota Tundra Limited

    120,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $1,663 Below Market
  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade in Silver
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    104,532 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

  • 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade
    2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade

    195,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,988

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.818 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Tire wear
mike mahoney,08/08/2010
i love the truck but the outside edge of the front tires has wore off at 15,000 miles and Toyota says there's nothing wrong with the front end. they have a problem with the tundra and they can't fix it.
