Used 2009 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Mike Brown Ford - Granbury / Texas

Mike Brown Auto Group is excited to offer this 2009 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck . Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck: The 2009 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom, according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The 5.7L engine is more powerful than what is offered by some of Tundra's competitors, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point, as Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line. This model sets itself apart with performance with 5.7L engine., thoughtful interior design, towing and hauling ability, and Safety features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFRU54199X018206

Stock: 9X018206F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020