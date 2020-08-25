Used 2003 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
2,473 listings
- 195,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999$2,789 Below Market
- 241,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,490
- 189,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,595
- 144,231 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 201,865 miles
$3,984
- 231,634 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,688
- 209,799 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,591
- 160,809 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 101,521 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 173,555 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,000
- 141,616 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 272,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
- 216,111 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 171,101 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,969
- 205,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991
- 92,849 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,157
- 178,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 256,370 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,750$3,922 Below Market
mwsizemttrs,08/28/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck.
