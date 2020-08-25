Used 2003 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

2,473 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tundra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    195,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $2,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    241,024 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,490

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra Limited

    189,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,595

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    144,231 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra Limited in Black
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra Limited

    201,865 miles

    $3,984

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    231,634 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,688

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    209,799 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,591

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    160,809 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    101,521 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    173,555 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra

    141,616 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra Limited
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra Limited

    272,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra Limited

    216,111 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    171,101 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,969

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    205,158 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    92,849 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,157

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2003 Toyota Tundra SR5

    178,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    256,370 miles
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,750

    $3,922 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Tundra

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7158 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 158 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Reliable, awesome truck! It just rocks on.
mwsizemttrs,08/28/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Tundra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Tundra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings