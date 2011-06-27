Used 2015 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

Best USA made truck IMO! rome2 , 03/09/2015 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I just leased the new 2015 Limited/TRD after my 2012 SR5/TRD Tundra. I know it is mechanically the same truck but they did improve the speed-assist steering which is crisp and responsive! My new Tundra in also the TRD package so the ride is about the same. Being a pick-up, they always ride a little better with a full tank/weight in the bed but the shocks and springs keep it riding perfectly with a light load. The new interior on the Limited is impressive! I love that the leather and wood accents. I feel like I'm sitting in a Lexus and not a work truck. The new Entune display is awesome too. By far the best All-Around truck made! I understand why Tundra still has the highest resell value! Report Abuse

Great for me Taz , 09/25/2015 Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful First Toyota truck. Owned Chevy, Ford. Overall this is a great truck, I have only had about 2 months. It has about 4300 miles on it so far. It's a great ride, not too soft not to rough, handles really good for a truck. Quiet interior while windows are rolled up, not too loud while all four are down. The only problem is passenger seat-belt buckle slams on window support with all four windows rolled down if there is no passenger. Lots of storage. This truck is easy to keep clean :-), not an excess of dips, curves and crevices. I went camping at beach my second week of owning this truck and fell asleep in front seat, didn't wake up hurting, just wish it had a 12v power port in bed and the fact that it has to be switched on for interior power ports to work is a bad idea. Had plenty of room for camping and fishing equipment. Engine is a monster, this truck is quick! Hit the gas and get down. Things I don't like: plastic intake plenum and oil filter cover, really, this is a truck dudes! No auto up on driver side window or neither on passenger on Limited pkg. But I wouldn't trade my truck for anything else, great truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Poor Leather Quality Paul Albitz , 05/28/2016 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Absolutely love everything about my 1794 Tundra except the quality of the leather interior. The appearance is beautiful but upon close inspection you definitely can tell it is an inferior to product to any other leather interior I have owned. After six months the leather trim began to slowely wear off my passenger side seat. Perma-plate, the very expensive and unnecessary add on protection plan, will not cover this under their warranty. Toyota will not back the inferior craftsmanship either. I will have to replace the seat at my own cost after less than 2 years ownership. Its a shame that this awesome $50k truck is equipped with such a substandard leather package. P.A. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

San Antonio, Texas Toyota Tundra Jim Minteer , 03/06/2015 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought new Dec. 2014 during Toyotathon days. The 5.7 engine roars with plenty of passing speed with a smooth shifting 6spd transmission. I live in South Central Pa and this Winter has been rough, but not a problem for the Tundra Crew Max! This truck drives like a truck not a car like some of the newer big 3 trucks I've driven. It sits nice with a firm quiet ride without the big truck feel.Gas mileage averaging 15.5 mpg. 8-6-17: This truck now has 47k miles on it and runs flawless, I cant be more happier with my purchase it now averages about 17mpg and pushing 20-21 on the highway. I've had this truck through 2 Winters in South Central Pa and it drives and handles the snow with ease, used it several times towing campers, boats and large dual axle trailers and I don't think the 5.7L engine struggles to pull, my wife absolutely loves it and seems to drive it more than I do, so I may have to purchase a newer one for myself ! Anyone interested in an awesome truck with great reliability and power along with a big return on investment the Toyota Tundra is your truck! 3/7/2018: It's been since Dec. 2014 when I bought this Tundra new and its been awesome, it rides nice in any weather condition especially snow, has never failed us in any mechanical, technical or reliability issue, I can't say anything negative about the truck aside maybe the gas mileage but what 5.7L V8 engine doesn't drink a little gas, I'd sacrifice a little gas mileage over raw horsepower any day ! Aside from all the great features on this truck, I do want to comment on the value of this truck. I originally leased the truck when purchased new under the Toyota 3yr lease program and now that its up we decided to buy it outright, our amazement was the calculated value of the truck compared to what we paid for it 3 yrs. ago, this truck only depreciated around $2k in a 3yr period with 45k mi. We will always be a Toyota Truck family ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse