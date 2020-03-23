  1. Home
2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra
Coming Summer 2020

2021 Toyota Tundra
Estimated Price: Starting around $34,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • Trail and Nightshade special editions debut
  • Part of the second Tundra generation introduced for 2007
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Toyota Tundra Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/23/2020
What is the Tundra?

For 2021, the Toyota Tundra gets two new option packages that are mostly cosmetic. First up, the Trail Special Edition that is based on the SR5 CrewMax model with the SR5 Upgrade package (larger gas tank, upgraded front seats, tilt-and-telescoping wheel and anti-theft systems). To this, shoppers can select two of the coolest paint colors from Toyota: Cement Grey and Army Green, as well as the regular black or white. You also get black exterior badging, black upholstery with tan stitching, and all-weather floor mats.

The most useful part of the Trail Special Edition is the inclusion of lockable bins in the bed. The driver's side bin is even insulated so you can use it as a cooler. The Nightshade is based on the Limited model and features black wheels, black exterior trim and black leather upholstery. Yawn.

Look for both of these packages on 2021 Toyota Tundra models when they arrive in dealerships this summer. Toyota plans to make only 5,000 of each.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The last time the Toyota Tundra was redesigned, George W. Bush was still in office. Seems like a lifetime ago, right? With that in mind, it's not surprising that the Tundra is at a distinct disadvantage compared to its competition. Sure, it's been updated over the decades, and it continues to benefit from a beefy standard V8 engine, roomy rear seats and strong TRD off-road models. On the downside, that engine isn't as efficient as rivals, the ride quality is pretty stiff (even for a truck), and it doesn't offer as many customization choices as other pickups.

Features
Available in:
