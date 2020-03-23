What is the Tundra?

For 2021, the Toyota Tundra gets two new option packages that are mostly cosmetic. First up, the Trail Special Edition that is based on the SR5 CrewMax model with the SR5 Upgrade package (larger gas tank, upgraded front seats, tilt-and-telescoping wheel and anti-theft systems). To this, shoppers can select two of the coolest paint colors from Toyota: Cement Grey and Army Green, as well as the regular black or white. You also get black exterior badging, black upholstery with tan stitching, and all-weather floor mats.

The most useful part of the Trail Special Edition is the inclusion of lockable bins in the bed. The driver's side bin is even insulated so you can use it as a cooler. The Nightshade is based on the Limited model and features black wheels, black exterior trim and black leather upholstery. Yawn.

Look for both of these packages on 2021 Toyota Tundra models when they arrive in dealerships this summer. Toyota plans to make only 5,000 of each.