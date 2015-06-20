Used 2005 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

2,473 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tundra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    190,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,695

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    238,312 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,450

    $736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    95,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,495

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra Limited

    242,877 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,584

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra Limited in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra Limited

    170,187 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra Limited

    165,897 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,287

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    208,949 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,880

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    201,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    106,725 miles

    $14,808

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra Limited in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra Limited

    178,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    107,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    156,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    141,333 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,922

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    117,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,598

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    371,854 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    324,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    225,830 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,699

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Tundra SR5

    181,400 miles

    $10,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Tundra

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7161 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 161 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Can Not Find a Better Bang For Your Buck Even Used!
shodon_main,06/20/2015
4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Wow! I knew that Toyota had one heck of a reputation when I purchased this truck used with 40,000 miles on it but now I am a true believer sitting here with almost 100K on the odometer. This thing is built like a rock! I have driven it from Colorado to South Padre Island and back hauling 4 buddies and our gear. I have towed heavy loads from Colorado to NY, NY to OK, OK to AZ and never had so much as a hick-up with this thing! It is very comfy and can easily seat 5 grown men. I am not afraid to go off-road with this vehicle as I know it can stand up to some punishment. I have had to perform nothing but routine maintenance since purchasing. It is very easy to take care of.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Tundra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Tundra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings