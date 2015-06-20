Used 2005 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia

This Tundra Extended Cab we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in good condition and runs great. It is clean with 4x4, the SR-5 Package and alloy wheels. The SR-5 package includes all of the standard power equipment. It comes with a 3000 mile warranty. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, SR-5 Package, 4X4, Alloy Wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles, for up to 5 YEARS or unlimited MILES. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TBBT44175S466791

Stock: 7040

Certified Pre-Owned: No

