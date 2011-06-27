Vehicle overview

The Tundra, Toyota's full-size truck, has been on sale since 2000. The Tundra competes against the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins, the Dodge Ram, the Ford F-150 and the Nissan Titan. The Tundra has been a successful vehicle for Toyota. But it hasn't always been this way. Toyota's first attempt at a full-size truck -- the T100 -- wasn't well received by the American public when it debuted in 1993. Upon introduction, the T100 was offered only as a regular cab without different bed lengths. It also lacked a V8, a serious shortcoming in the eyes of power-hungry, load-towing truck buyers. While the T100 continued to tank, Toyota engineers and designers began working on a better, more powerful truck that they thought would be more appealing to U.S. buyers.

Early on, Toyota figured out that a V8 engine was vital to any full-size truck's sales success in this country. They also discovered that many pickup trucks are actually used for serious work and play, meaning that payload and towing capacities had to be increased. Lastly, Toyota realized that consumers expect certain things when they buy a Toyota: excellent build quality, class-leading reliability and well-designed interiors. The 2005 Toyota Tundra meets those requirements, especially with last year's introduction of a roomy Double Cab version. Larger dimensions all around allow this four-door Tundra to compete favorably with the domestic competition. Its length of over 230 inches makes it six inches longer than Ford's SuperCrew. The Double Cab is also three inches wider and three inches taller than its regular cab and extended cab stablemates. The cargo bed remains the same size in length and width but Toyota made it 3.5 inches deeper for added capacity.

Inside, the rear bench is split 60/40 and there's 24 degrees of seat back angle for a more carlike feel. A unique feature on the Double Cab is a roll-down rear window at the back of the cab that further enhances the truck's spacious feel. At the end of the day, the 2005 Toyota Tundra still isn't as big as the domestic trucks or the Titan, nor does it have the usual mind-numbing array of features and options. But for many people, those extras could be superfluous. Toyota's first full-size truck is a very good one, especially for the general consumer rather than the contractor or construction worker.