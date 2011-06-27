  1. Home
2005 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and refined V8, Toyota build quality and reliability, nimble off-road, most carlike of the full-size trucks.
  • Lacks serious brawn for towing and hauling, narrow cabin, chintzy interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you have to drive a truck everyday and heavy-duty towing isn't a concern, the 2005 Toyota Tundra should be in your driveway.

Vehicle overview

The Tundra, Toyota's full-size truck, has been on sale since 2000. The Tundra competes against the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins, the Dodge Ram, the Ford F-150 and the Nissan Titan. The Tundra has been a successful vehicle for Toyota. But it hasn't always been this way. Toyota's first attempt at a full-size truck -- the T100 -- wasn't well received by the American public when it debuted in 1993. Upon introduction, the T100 was offered only as a regular cab without different bed lengths. It also lacked a V8, a serious shortcoming in the eyes of power-hungry, load-towing truck buyers. While the T100 continued to tank, Toyota engineers and designers began working on a better, more powerful truck that they thought would be more appealing to U.S. buyers.

Early on, Toyota figured out that a V8 engine was vital to any full-size truck's sales success in this country. They also discovered that many pickup trucks are actually used for serious work and play, meaning that payload and towing capacities had to be increased. Lastly, Toyota realized that consumers expect certain things when they buy a Toyota: excellent build quality, class-leading reliability and well-designed interiors. The 2005 Toyota Tundra meets those requirements, especially with last year's introduction of a roomy Double Cab version. Larger dimensions all around allow this four-door Tundra to compete favorably with the domestic competition. Its length of over 230 inches makes it six inches longer than Ford's SuperCrew. The Double Cab is also three inches wider and three inches taller than its regular cab and extended cab stablemates. The cargo bed remains the same size in length and width but Toyota made it 3.5 inches deeper for added capacity.

Inside, the rear bench is split 60/40 and there's 24 degrees of seat back angle for a more carlike feel. A unique feature on the Double Cab is a roll-down rear window at the back of the cab that further enhances the truck's spacious feel. At the end of the day, the 2005 Toyota Tundra still isn't as big as the domestic trucks or the Titan, nor does it have the usual mind-numbing array of features and options. But for many people, those extras could be superfluous. Toyota's first full-size truck is a very good one, especially for the general consumer rather than the contractor or construction worker.

2005 Toyota Tundra models

The 2005 Toyota Tundra is available in regular, extended (Access Cab) and crew cab (Double Cab) versions. Regular cabs come only in long bed form, while Access and Double Cabs come only as short beds. Access Cabs have two "suicide" rear doors for easier rear-seat access, while Double Cabs feature four full-size doors and, thanks to their longer wheelbase, equal bed length. There are also three trim levels: base, SR5 and Limited. Available only on regular cabs, the base trim's amenities are limited to antilock brakes, 16-inch steel wheels, a cloth bench seat and a CD player. The SR5 adds body-color bumpers, a chrome grille and air conditioning; V8-equipped models also get cruise control. Available with a V8 only, the Limited offers alloy wheels, an in-dash CD changer and power windows, mirrors and locks. Compared to domestic full-size trucks, the Tundra's options list is short. The convenience package for SR5 models includes full power accessories, cruise, a sliding rear window and keyless entry. You can also get a towing package, a cold-weather package, an off-road package and a sport suspension package. On Limited trucks, there are optional leather-upholstered captain's chairs with a power driver seat. A DVD entertainment system is available for Double Cab models. For added style, Toyota also offers a stepside bed on V8-powered Access Cabs.

2005 Highlights

The base engine is now a 245-hp, 4.0-liter V6 that uses either a six-speed manual or optional five-speed automatic. The optional 4.7-liter V8 now makes 282 hp and is coupled with a standard five-speed automatic transmission. Two-wheel-drive regular cabs are now available with a V8 engine, while four-wheel-drive Access Cabs can no longer be equipped with a V6. Regular cabs equipped with the V8 get a color-keyed grille and chrome front bumper, as well as vinyl flooring and a cloth bench seat. Two new alloy wheel designs are available on Access Cab and Double Cab models, and all Tundras get new headlamps and rear combination lamps. Inside, new gauges and an available navigation system with JBL audio spruce things up a bit. In addition, Double Cabs can now get a 60/40-split bench front seat for true six-passenger seating. Front side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags are now available on Double Cabs.

Performance & mpg

Two dual-overhead-cam engines are available: a 4.0-liter V6 and a 4.7-liter V8. The V6 makes 245 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 musters 282 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The V6 comes with either a six-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic. The V8 is offered with the five-speed automatic only. Either engine can be had with four-wheel drive. Maximum towing capacity is 7,100 pounds.

Safety

The brakes -- discs up front and drums in the rear -- are equipped with standard ABS. Side-impact airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are optional on Double Cabs. In government crash tests, the 2005 Toyota Tundra received a four-star rating (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. The Toyota earned a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts. The IIHS gave the truck a "Good" rating (its best) for frontal offset crashes.

Driving

The V6 is powerful enough for light-duty use, and the V8 certainly has enough oats for everyday driving and typical towing and hauling. Slightly smaller than other full-size trucks, the Tundra is more maneuverable in crowded areas. The standard suspension is softly tuned -- it's comfortable for commuting, but less suitable for hauling heavy loads.

Interior

The Access Cab's rear-seat area is useful, but it's smaller than the quarters in other full-size extended cabs. The Double Cab's 60/40-split rear seat boasts legroom on par with its domestic competitors and a reclined seat back for better comfort. Up front, the Tundra offers a typical blend of solid-feeling switchgear, though the materials used are often of mediocre quality, and overall style is bland.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Tundra.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can Not Find a Better Bang For Your Buck Even Used!
shodon_main,06/20/2015
4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Wow! I knew that Toyota had one heck of a reputation when I purchased this truck used with 40,000 miles on it but now I am a true believer sitting here with almost 100K on the odometer. This thing is built like a rock! I have driven it from Colorado to South Padre Island and back hauling 4 buddies and our gear. I have towed heavy loads from Colorado to NY, NY to OK, OK to AZ and never had so much as a hick-up with this thing! It is very comfy and can easily seat 5 grown men. I am not afraid to go off-road with this vehicle as I know it can stand up to some punishment. I have had to perform nothing but routine maintenance since purchasing. It is very easy to take care of.
Solid since New
Bill,01/30/2010
I purchased my tundra new in 2005. It has been regularly serviced and to date I have had no issues outside of regular maintenance. Currently I have 69,000 miles and still have the original Dunlop OEM tires. It is about time to replace, but not bad for a truck. The interior is "ok", but the drivetrain is as smooth as silk. Mileage could be better, but it is a truck. Love the Limited slip diff, as well as the roll down rear window.
Great truck.
SP,04/17/2010
Bought new. Excellent quality, fit and finish. It looks and drives pretty much the same as new. Really enjoy driving it. One issue: Toyota dealers trying to "service" the truck far in excess of what's needed per the factory (examples: Toyota dealer in MDR, CA refused refused to do anything other than a "package" service with all sorts of costly extras; Toyota dealer in Burlingame, CA refused to replace front brake pads w/out machining the rotors despite the rotors being even and smooth). When that happens, find another Toyota dealer (example: the Toyota dealer in North Hollywood, CA was happy to do exactly what Toyota specified and no more -- saved me money and my truck runs great).
Reliable, reliable, reliable. And comfy.
joe_kickass,03/27/2014
4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
The best vehicle I've ever owned. Smooth, powerful, comfortable, and above all else, RELIABLE. Quietest cab I've ever ridden in. I've got 114,00 miles on this 8 year-old truck, some of which have been very hard miles. Like 2 yards of concrete in the bed kind of hard. (I've got air springs in the back, increasing payload and improving handling). There's not even a rattle in the cab after 8 years. Tight as a drum. This thing has never needed anything more than standard maintenance. Ford, GM, and Dodge can say they have the better rig, but read the comments on those used trucks on this very website. You won't want anything but a Tundra when you do. [non-permissible content removed] **UPDATE @ 150K MILES: Still a turnkey truck. Zero issues that weren't self-inflicted. Still exceptionally quiet. Truck is now 11 years old and no rust evident despite being in a road salt environment most of its life. Recently pulled 7000 lbs of trailer and equipment 1000 miles with it and it performed like a champ. Braking could have been better, but that's what you get with drums in the back. Only complaint at this point is the MPG could have been better with these engines. 17MPG highway at BEST isn't great for a "small" V8, particularly when Toyota's 5.7L with 100 more HP gets the same mileage. Progress, I guess.
See all 161 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Access Cab, Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include 4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Double Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Double Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Base is priced between $12,981 and$12,981 with odometer readings between 64722 and64722 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 is priced between $9,977 and$9,977 with odometer readings between 120274 and120274 miles.

Which used 2005 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,977 and mileage as low as 64722 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,577.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,208.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,501.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,429.

