2005 Toyota Tundra Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth and refined V8, Toyota build quality and reliability, nimble off-road, most carlike of the full-size trucks.
- Lacks serious brawn for towing and hauling, narrow cabin, chintzy interior materials.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you have to drive a truck everyday and heavy-duty towing isn't a concern, the 2005 Toyota Tundra should be in your driveway.
Vehicle overview
The Tundra, Toyota's full-size truck, has been on sale since 2000. The Tundra competes against the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins, the Dodge Ram, the Ford F-150 and the Nissan Titan. The Tundra has been a successful vehicle for Toyota. But it hasn't always been this way. Toyota's first attempt at a full-size truck -- the T100 -- wasn't well received by the American public when it debuted in 1993. Upon introduction, the T100 was offered only as a regular cab without different bed lengths. It also lacked a V8, a serious shortcoming in the eyes of power-hungry, load-towing truck buyers. While the T100 continued to tank, Toyota engineers and designers began working on a better, more powerful truck that they thought would be more appealing to U.S. buyers.
Early on, Toyota figured out that a V8 engine was vital to any full-size truck's sales success in this country. They also discovered that many pickup trucks are actually used for serious work and play, meaning that payload and towing capacities had to be increased. Lastly, Toyota realized that consumers expect certain things when they buy a Toyota: excellent build quality, class-leading reliability and well-designed interiors. The 2005 Toyota Tundra meets those requirements, especially with last year's introduction of a roomy Double Cab version. Larger dimensions all around allow this four-door Tundra to compete favorably with the domestic competition. Its length of over 230 inches makes it six inches longer than Ford's SuperCrew. The Double Cab is also three inches wider and three inches taller than its regular cab and extended cab stablemates. The cargo bed remains the same size in length and width but Toyota made it 3.5 inches deeper for added capacity.
Inside, the rear bench is split 60/40 and there's 24 degrees of seat back angle for a more carlike feel. A unique feature on the Double Cab is a roll-down rear window at the back of the cab that further enhances the truck's spacious feel. At the end of the day, the 2005 Toyota Tundra still isn't as big as the domestic trucks or the Titan, nor does it have the usual mind-numbing array of features and options. But for many people, those extras could be superfluous. Toyota's first full-size truck is a very good one, especially for the general consumer rather than the contractor or construction worker.
2005 Toyota Tundra models
The 2005 Toyota Tundra is available in regular, extended (Access Cab) and crew cab (Double Cab) versions. Regular cabs come only in long bed form, while Access and Double Cabs come only as short beds. Access Cabs have two "suicide" rear doors for easier rear-seat access, while Double Cabs feature four full-size doors and, thanks to their longer wheelbase, equal bed length. There are also three trim levels: base, SR5 and Limited. Available only on regular cabs, the base trim's amenities are limited to antilock brakes, 16-inch steel wheels, a cloth bench seat and a CD player. The SR5 adds body-color bumpers, a chrome grille and air conditioning; V8-equipped models also get cruise control. Available with a V8 only, the Limited offers alloy wheels, an in-dash CD changer and power windows, mirrors and locks. Compared to domestic full-size trucks, the Tundra's options list is short. The convenience package for SR5 models includes full power accessories, cruise, a sliding rear window and keyless entry. You can also get a towing package, a cold-weather package, an off-road package and a sport suspension package. On Limited trucks, there are optional leather-upholstered captain's chairs with a power driver seat. A DVD entertainment system is available for Double Cab models. For added style, Toyota also offers a stepside bed on V8-powered Access Cabs.
2005 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Two dual-overhead-cam engines are available: a 4.0-liter V6 and a 4.7-liter V8. The V6 makes 245 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 musters 282 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The V6 comes with either a six-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic. The V8 is offered with the five-speed automatic only. Either engine can be had with four-wheel drive. Maximum towing capacity is 7,100 pounds.
Safety
The brakes -- discs up front and drums in the rear -- are equipped with standard ABS. Side-impact airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are optional on Double Cabs. In government crash tests, the 2005 Toyota Tundra received a four-star rating (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. The Toyota earned a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts. The IIHS gave the truck a "Good" rating (its best) for frontal offset crashes.
Driving
The V6 is powerful enough for light-duty use, and the V8 certainly has enough oats for everyday driving and typical towing and hauling. Slightly smaller than other full-size trucks, the Tundra is more maneuverable in crowded areas. The standard suspension is softly tuned -- it's comfortable for commuting, but less suitable for hauling heavy loads.
Interior
The Access Cab's rear-seat area is useful, but it's smaller than the quarters in other full-size extended cabs. The Double Cab's 60/40-split rear seat boasts legroom on par with its domestic competitors and a reclined seat back for better comfort. Up front, the Tundra offers a typical blend of solid-feeling switchgear, though the materials used are often of mediocre quality, and overall style is bland.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Tundra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2005 Toyota Tundra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019