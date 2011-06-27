2004 Toyota Tundra Review
- Smooth and refined V8, Toyota build quality and reliability, easy maneuverability in urban areas, roomy Double Cab configuration.
- Lacks serious brawn for towing and hauling, uncomfortable front seats, cramped rear seat in Access Cab, chintzy interior trimmings.
List Price Estimate
$2,343 - $4,468
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although not quite a true full-size in dimensions or power, the 2004 Toyota Tundra is an excellent general purpose pickup for those who don't need the extra capacity.
2004 Highlights
The four-door Double Cab joins the 2004 Toyota Tundra lineup. The Double Cab rides on an extended wheelbase of 140.5 inches, and features a cargo bed equal in length to the Access Cab's while gaining 3.5 inches of depth.
Most helpful consumer reviews
grace_524,08/12/2011
I have a 2004 Tundra Double cab SR5 4X4. My truck has 214K miles on it and I've had no problems except small power steering leak but I simply add some power steering fluid every month. Great Truck!!!
Jimbo the Tundra,07/13/2016
4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
July 2016. I purchased this vehicle from my friend and Master Auto Mechanic. He put about $4,500 (His Cost into it before selling) would have cost about $7,500 or more for a regular person with labor and not discounted parts that he got. New Brakes, Rotars, Timing Belt, Water Pump, Radiator Flush, Full Tune up, Ball Joints, tires and more. The truck is MINT in and out. Meticulously kept. I mean it looks 2 years new after I detailed it. He even put on leather seat covers. Bought it with 224,300 miles and it rides like new!! engine starts up like a new truck. I do have a cap on the back. Painted the silver wheels black - have 265 70 17 Cooper Tires. 2 weeks after buying it I drove from NY to South Carolina with a 6 x 10 enclosed Cargo Trailer with 1,500 lbs in it and the trailer itself is about 1,000 lbs. It's a GREAT looking truck. No rattles - no vibration - runs like a Lexus Car. I get 17 mph on the highway or 10.5 mph towing on highway (that was my average driving from NY to SC) With 1.89 a gallon gas it's not a deal breaker - getting about 16mpg around town. I also use Vavoline Full Synthetic High Mileage Motor Oil (It's better than Mobile one and costs less) I change every 4,000 miles. 10w 30 not 5w 30. AC could be colder (not sure if it needs Freon) Turning radius could be a bit better. Engine purrs nicely - grealt driving Pickup - I do wish it had a bit more towing UMMMPH - the 4.7 is not the biggest 8 cylinder (they now have a 5.7 for newer models) but with that said the 4.7 can get 400k miles if taken care of. It is a proven engine. For the every day driver it is enough. For those requiring a Ford F250 or Chevy 2500 the 4.7 is not enough for long distance heavy duty hauling. Toyota quality is far superior than the domestic pickups - comparing it to a Ford F150 there is no comparison. (Although I am a big fan of the Ford Inline 6 engine) but this is just that more of a beast being an 8 cylinder. This truck is a beast and that's it's nickname "Jimbo the Beast" Very smooth and easy to drive. Will hold it's resale value. I really hope to get another 224K miles out of it. ( I only drive about 8k miles a year so maybe it will last another 30 years ) LOL - Best Truck out there for long lasting reliability.
Archie Bowers,03/14/2015
4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
The bad first : this thing drinks plenty of gas ! Now the good : bought spanking new in 2004. After 225,000 km Fluid changes, brakes, 3 rd set of Michelins, and a pricey right front bushing sealed unit. That's it ! Reliable, good looking, lots of space. This thing will go for another 10 years and another 225,000 easily and i'll bet reliably. What a great truck. Nicest i've owned to date and ive had plenty ! Can't figure why to change up to a new truck when this one owes me nothing, still looks fresh, and rides beautifully with 5 fully retracting windows incl. full rear window drop down, and a nice size moon roof. The big 3 cant offer that in a new truck for 50, 60, even 70 thousand $.
Rick,07/10/2016
4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
Yep, she doesn't ride as smoothly or absolutely quiet as she used to; but hey, my neighbor is on his 3rd Dodge Ram... The only complaint after all of this time is one of the amber dummy lights is on and needs to be reset (no biggee - I hide it behind my card key when driving!) One reason I will regret when getting a new vehicle is the full rear window that goes up and down.
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
