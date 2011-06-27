  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Tundra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(124)
Appraise this car

2002 Toyota Tundra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Silky V8, Toyota build quality, less-than-full-size maneuverability.
  • Lacks wide range of choice offered by domestics, somewhat uncomfortable front seats, meager rear cab room on Access Cab, chintzy interior trimmings.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Toyota Tundra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,828 - $3,692
Used Tundra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup suited more for the general consumer than for commercial use.

Vehicle overview

Since Toyota is the maker of America's best-selling sedan, it must have been frustrating for the company in the '90s to see domestic automakers reaping huge benefits from full-size pickups, especially since the closest thing to a full-size pickup truck previously offered by Toyota was the poorly received T100. But the company learned from its mistakes, and the result is the full-fledged maximum-sized Tundra.

Now three years into its current life cycle, the Tundra is capable of running with the big dogs. Though smaller than most V8s in this class, the smooth-revving and ultra-refined 4.7-liter makes 245 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque and is available only with a four-speed automatic transmission. Payload capacity is 2,000 pounds and towing capacities for the V8 start at 5,000 pounds (it goes up to 7,000 pounds with an optional tow package). A 3.4-liter dual overhead-cam V6, making 190 hp and 220 lb-ft of torque, is standard on regular-cab Tundras, and may be mated to either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission.

Toyota has failed, in some regards, to meet the demands of current truck buyers when it comes to configuration. The Tundra is available in regular and extended-cab versions. Unfortunately, regular-cab versions come only in longbed form, while extended-cab models come only as shortbeds. The latter does include two "suicide" doors for easier rear-seat access (which, by the way, is what Toyota calls its four-door Tundra layout: Access Cab), but the space back there is smaller in comparison to that of trucks from Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge and GMC.

Those domestic truck-makers also let the buyer build a pickup to meet specific style and creature comfort needs, ranging from bare-bones work trucks to luxury-lined haulers. Toyota gives you three trim levels and a comparatively sparse option list, though dealers will likely be happy to load you up with running boards and gold packages if given the chance.

Inside, the Tundra feels a bit more compact than its American counterparts, lacking adequate seat-track travel and a seat height adjuster (in the volume-leading SR5 Access Cab) for optimal comfort when taller drivers are behind the wheel. Rear seat room is also tight, with legroom at a premium for anyone of average height. Tundra's cabin does offer a quiet ride that surpasses competing trucks, as well as many cars, and options like leather seating and a CD changer further contribute to the Tundra's relaxing internal environment for shorter folks. But interior plastics come straight from the Corolla parts bin, and many have a cheap feel and luster that no amount of cowhide can mask.

We wish Toyota offered more variety in areas like configuration and option packages, and an increase in cab space would help the Tundra compete better with the extended cab models from GM, Ford and Dodge. Still, the fact that a V8-powered pickup can now be had with a Toyota nameplate on it means that there's a new sub-set of rules for America's truck buyer.

2002 Highlights

SR5 models have new 16-inch wheels, and a limited-slip differential is available on V8-powered trucks. No other changes are in store for the 2002 Toyota Tundra.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Tundra.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
124 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 124 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck, but You Need to Know...
the3rdfinger,11/11/2011
I just purchased this truck used with 100,000 miles on it. Since then I have discovered two things you need to watch out for on this truck: 1. The 4.7L V8 is an interference engine. The service interval is 90,000 miles. If you allow the timing belt to break, it will destroy the valves. Be sure you take this maintenance item into consideration. Have the water pump and idler/tensioner pulleys replaced at the same time you have the belt serviced. Expect to pay $500-$900 for parts and labor. 2. Toyota has issued several recalls for excessive frame corrosion. Check to be sure the frame is not excessively corroded and that the recall items are taken care of.
02'tundra limited 4x4
blueyedevil,12/05/2014
I,ve owned an 02' tundra (access cab) 4x4 for 10 yrs. I bought it with 40k miles, mint condition. I have 328,500 miles on it now. no that is not a miss-print. I put 35k a yr. religiously. I replaced the timing belt and water pump at 125k(cause the manual says to) and was about to have it done again. But, a deer took my baby out 4 days ago. Ive owned 5 chevy,s , 1 ford, and 1 dodge. never have I gotten over 189k on any one of them. Shopping for another Yota 02' 4x4( 4.7L). I'm buying another in a couple days with 190k miles and I know I wont have a problem with it. (p.s. the ride is a little rough on hard surfaces but it's a 4x4. But,Tracks really straight/tight on wet narrow dirt rds )
thank Heaven for my tundra
Steven Balestra,01/03/2016
4dr Access Cab Limited 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
This is by far the best truck I have ever owned. I have 233,000 miles and only brakes, shocks and o/2 sensors been replaced.
2002 Tundra Limited Edition
shawnl2,01/26/2009
I have owned this vehicle for nearly 7 years and have been very pleased with the overall quality. I work in the construction service industry and thought I would regret not buying 4WD. Glad I did not waste my money this truck handles very well off road with the 2WD. The ride is very comfortable both on and off road, could be the TRD package assisting with this? My overall gas mileage is approximately 16-17 mpg (this is using cruise control and driving a little over the speed limit). I have 133K miles on this truck and have never had to replace anything major on the engine (just routine service i.e. timing belt and bearings). My only complaint is how touchy the O2 senors are. Very dependable!
See all 124 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota Tundra features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2002 Toyota Tundra

Used 2002 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Access Cab, Tundra Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 is priced between $10,900 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 126904 and126904 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2002 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,900 and mileage as low as 126904 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,846.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,640.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,341.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tundra lease specials

Related Used 2002 Toyota Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles