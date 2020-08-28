Used 2008 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
- 172,197 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,999
Auto Mall 2000 - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEV54198X051720
Stock: 300510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,200
Gene Messer Toyota - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2008 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Take home this Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck LTD, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. More information about the 2008 Toyota Tundra 4WD Truck: The 2008 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom, according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The 5.7L engine is more powerful than what's offered by some of Tundra's competitors, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point; it's the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side air bags, and rollover-sensing side-curtain air bags standard across the model line. This model sets itself apart with performance with 5.7L engine., Safety features, thoughtful interior design, and towing and hauling ability We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDV58108X040160
Stock: 8X040160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 209,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,286
FIAT of Clear Lake - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBV54118S513818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,995$1,663 Below Market
Irwin Cadillac - Woodward / Oklahoma
This Toyota Tundra gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on the vehicle and drive with confidence. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This vehicle has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The vehicle features cruise control for long trips. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. Big enough to tow or haul, this 1/2 ton pickup has the space, power and durability for anyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFBV58118X038019
Stock: 38019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 47,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,995$1,252 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBV58158S491025
Stock: 491025AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,495$1,645 Below Market
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Bedliner, Leather Trim, Running Boards, Trd Off-Road. This Toyota Tundra also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Locks, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Surround Sound, Separate Tweeters, Bluetooth, Cup Holders, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Power Brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFBV58158X066714
Stock: 6714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 107,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,500$223 Below Market
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Pwr Tilt & Slide Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bedliner W/Deck Rail System Trd Off-Road Pkg Bluetooth Connection Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. AutoNation Toyota Cerritos is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck LTD only has 107,113mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: TRD OFF-ROAD PKG: Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tow Hooks Tires - Front All-Terrain BEDLINER W/DECK RAIL SYSTEM (PPO): Bed Liner PWR TILT: Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE: GVWR = 7000 lbs. Payload = 1585 lbs. 381HP/401 Lb-Ft 5.7L DOHC 32V V8 w/VVT-i 6-Spd Auto w/Seq Shift and Tow/Haul Mode Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control Tow Equip/Capacity: Tow Cap=10,400 lbs. Hitch Receiver, Supp A/T Cooler, 4.30 Rear Diff w/10.5 Ring Gear, 150A Alternator, A/T Temp Gauge, 7 Pin Conn, Trailer Brake Controller Prewire Automatic Limited Slip Diff (Auto LSD) Front and Rear Sonar TripleTech Frame: Fully-boxed Fr Section Reinforced C Under Cab, Open C Under Bed Coil Over Shock Double A-Arm Front Susp Multi-Leaf Trapezoidal Rear Suspension 18 Alloy Wheels w/P275/65R18 Tires INTERIOR: Leather Trim Pwr Heated Front Buckets Slide and Recline 60/40 Rear Bench Seat Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control JBL AM/FM 6-CD, 12 Spkrs, Aux Audio Jack w/Steering Wheel Audio Cntrls, Bluetooth Power Windows/Door Locks/Mirrors Pwr Memory Seats/Outside Mirrs/Strng Whl Remote Keyless & Anti-Theft Alarm System EXTERIOR: Double-Walled Bed w/Tailgate Assist Deck Rail System w/4 Adj Tie-Down Cleats Color-keyed Fr/Chrome Rr Bumper Chrome Grille/Door Handles/Outer Mirrors Pwr Vertical Rr Window w/Privacy Glass Fog Lamps *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2008 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck LTD highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. Click for more information, Call to set up an appointment, or better yet, come on down to Toyota of Cerritos and get behind the wheel for a test drive today! *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEV58148X037489
Stock: 8X037489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 156,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,170$954 Below Market
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 Green 4WD Air Conditioning, AM/FM Audio w/6-CD Changer, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at 517-456-6555 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Clinton, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBV54198S511203
Stock: 0NM861P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 276,175 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,995$788 Below Market
The Denver Collection - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFBV58138X046073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,121 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,873
Stokes Brown Toyota of Hilton Head - Bluffton / South Carolina
***Stokes Toyota Hilton Head*** Local Trade** Heated Leather Buckets** 2008 Toyota Tundra Crewmax Limited in Radiant Red, Factory Equipped With: JBL AM/FM 6-CD, 12 Speakers, Aux Audio Jack w/Steering Wheel Audio Controls, BluetoothPower Windows/Door Locks/Mirrors, Power Memory, Seats/Outside Mirrs/ Stearing Wheel, Remote Keyless & Anti-Theft Alarm System, STAR Safety: Pwr Assist 4 Wheel Disc ABS w/Electronic Brakeforce Distrib (EBD), Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Control with Traction Control (VSC+TRAC)Dr & Fr Pass Advanced Airbags/Seat Side Airbags/3 pt Seatbelts w/Pretensioners & Force Limiters, Roll-Sensing Curtain Airbags (RSCA), Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemProfessionally Serviced and Detailed for your Peace of Mind. CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT 843.815.0240 OR VISIT US ON THE WEB AT WWW.STOKESTOYOTAHILTONHEAD.COM OR VISIT US AT 100 FORDING ISLAND ROAD, BLUFFTON SC 29910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBEV58108S473951
Stock: 27168C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 208,452 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,740$658 Below Market
Gentry Chevrolet - De Queen / Arkansas
PERFECT CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE!! This 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 comes with a clean Carfax and it's a local trade, NOT an auction vehicle! If you have never driven a Tundra, you're in for a treat. They're suprisngly powerful! Plus, Toyota trucks are known for their durability and to last and last! If you're not already viewing this vehicle on our website, you can learn much, much more about it including additional information about features and options, at www.GentryChevyInc.com! WE DELIVER! If you live out of the area we can arrange delivery to your location! PRO TIP: If viewing on our website with your phone, turn your phone sideways to see photos full screen!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEV54178X042076
Stock: 042076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,999$330 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER OFF LEASE NICE TUNDRA MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES CAMPER SHELE NEW TIRES EXTRA CLEAN MUST SEE WE TRADE OVER 500 USED CARS 20 TUNDRA IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDV54108X079627
Stock: 079627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,721$282 Below Market
Baxter Ford South - Omaha / Nebraska
SR5 trim. Superb Condition. Navigation, Moonroof, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, DVD BASED AVN NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BAC... PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF, Trailer Hitch. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEiPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C 4x4, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESDVD BASED AVN NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/BACKUP MONITOR JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc CD changer, MP3 capability, (12) speakers, Bluetooth capability, leather steering wheel mounted audio controls, PWR TILT & SLIDE MOONROOF. Toyota SR5 with Radiant Red exterior and Sand Beige interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTIIHS Top Safety Pick. newCarTestDrive.com's review says "Truth, though, is that what a driver really cares about is how it all comes together under the right foot, at the seat of the pants and at the hitch. The Toyota Tundra sits near the front of the bench.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.WHY BUY FROM USBaxter Ford South, a full-service Ford dealership in Omaha, is your source for new Ford cars, trucks, vans and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned Fords. At our 9203 South 145th Street (near Sapp Bros.) location, we also provide parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDV54198X064186
Stock: FD32001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 135,381 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,999
Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Tundra trim, Desert Sand Mica exterior and Sand Beige interior. IIHS Top Safety Pick, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Bed Liner, PWR HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, 18" ALLOY WHEELS, BEDLINER W/O DECK RAIL SYSTEM, Trailer Hitch, TOW PKG. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C Toyota Tundra with Desert Sand Mica exterior and Sand Beige interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGES18" ALLOY WHEELS P275/65R18 tires, TOW PKG hitch receiver, supplemental trans cooler, rear differential w/9.5" ring gear, 130 amp alternator, trans temp gauge, 7-pin connector, trailer brake controller prewire, BEDLINER W/O DECK RAIL SYSTEM, PWR HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry.EXPERTS REPORTnewCarTestDrive.com's review says "Truth, though, is that what a driver really cares about is how it all comes together under the right foot, at the seat of the pants and at the hitch. The Toyota Tundra sits near the front of the bench.". Consumer Guide Recommended Pickup. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.OUR OFFERINGSYou are buying the right vehicle from the right dealership! Our dealership proudly provides a low up-front price with easy/flexible financing options and an express trade appraisal process. Our non-commissioned sales staff will help you find your next vehicle from the over 700 we have available. Stop by and see us first!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDV54178X081665
Stock: D193548-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 133,146 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990
Stan King GM SuperStore - Brookhaven / Mississippi
Come see this 2008 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck DB 2WD V8 4.7 GRA. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck has the following options: Vehicle stability control (VSC), Trapezoidal multi-leaf live axle rear suspension w/staggered low-pressure nitrogen gas shocks, Traction control (TRAC), Tire pressure monitor system, Tailgate assist, Roll-sensing side curtain airbags, Remote keyless entry system, Rear wheel drive, Rear air conditioning ducts, and Pwr windows. Stop by and visit us at Stan King GM Superstore, 333 Brookhaven St, Brookhaven, MS 39601.Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRT54168X020190
Stock: 300220A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 175,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,255$688 Below Market
Brewster Ford - Brewster / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBV58148S520322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*LOW MILEAGE BRAND NEW TOYOTA FRAME REPLACEMENT* THIS 2008 4X4 TOYOTA TUNDRA TRD IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL COMFORTABLE INTERIOR! CD PLAYER WITH AUX! POWER WINDOWS WITH REAR SLIDING WINDOW! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! QUICK! QUICK! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL TRUCK VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBV541X8S522775
Stock: 13716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,381 miles
$14,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Fog Lamps Daytime Running Lamps Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a Certified Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck. More information about the 2008 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck: The 2008 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom, according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The 5.7L engine is more powerful than what's offered by some of Tundra's competitors, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point; it's the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side air bags, and rollover-sensing side-curtain air bags standard across the model line. Strengths of this model include performance with 5.7L engine., thoughtful interior design, towing and hauling ability, and Safety features AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEV54138X065399
Stock: 8X065399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
