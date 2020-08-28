Used 2008 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Fog Lamps Daytime Running Lamps Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This is a Certified Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck. More information about the 2008 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck: The 2008 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom, according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The 5.7L engine is more powerful than what's offered by some of Tundra's competitors, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point; it's the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side air bags, and rollover-sensing side-curtain air bags standard across the model line. Strengths of this model include performance with 5.7L engine., thoughtful interior design, towing and hauling ability, and Safety features AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFEV54138X065399

Stock: 8X065399

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020