2010 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 powertrains, capable six-speed transmission, large extended and crew cabs, comfortable and spacious cabin, numerous safety and convenience features.
  • Some interior design missteps, feels bigger than some competitors, relatively rough ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite being one of the oldest full-size pickups now available, the 2010 Toyota Tundra's strong performance and excellent utility make it a top choice for a workhorse pickup.

Vehicle overview

The full-size pickup market has gone though a lot of upheaval in the past year few years, with almost all the competing trucks in this segment receiving full redesigns. The Toyota Tundra proved itself worthy in our most recent full-size truck comparison test, narrowly missing 1st place among the stalwart models from Chevy, Dodge and Ford. This highly respectable finish is due in no small part to the Tundra's burly chassis and powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine option, and the truck's handling precision also helped make it one of the most confidence-inspiring trucks to drive as well.

For 2010, the Tundra also gets a new midrange V8 that now pumps out 310 horsepower -- that's 39 additional horses, yet fuel economy improves by 2 mpg. This V8 now boasts the best combination of power and fuel economy among full-size V8 pickups, with enough towing capability for most full-size truck owners. Returning is the optional (and quite potent) 381-hp 5.7-liter V8 for those who need to do serious hauling.

The 2010 Toyota Tundra lineup has also been expanded to offer trim packages on opposite ends of the spectrum. The new Platinum Package adds features usually associated with luxury cars, while the Work Truck Package is the Tundra's new bare-bones workhorse intended mostly for businesses.

As good as the Tundra is, the recently redesigned Dodge Ram and Ford F-150 are now as good or better than the Toyota. In comparison, the Tundra's interior trades function for form -- the gauges are hard to read and its frequently used controls are difficult to reach. Meanwhile, the Tundra's occasionally bouncy and unsettled ride quality is that much more apparent this year due to the arrival of the impressively smooth-riding Dodge Ram.

On the whole, though, the Tundra still has the sturdy platform that most truck buyers are looking for. During our long-term test, we found it immensely capable when it came to towing and hauling, and it was also comfortable, durable and spacious. Plus, with its new midgrade V8, you no longer need to pony up for the biggest engine. Full-size truck buyers would be well-advised to take a serious look at the 2010 Toyota Tundra when shopping the domestic brands. This workhorse still has plenty going for it.

2010 Toyota Tundra models

The 2010 Toyota Tundra is a full-size, half-ton pickup truck available in three body styles: regular cab, Double Cab (crew cab) and CrewMax (really big crew cab). Regular and Double Cabs can be ordered with either a 6.5-foot or 8-foot bed, while the CrewMax comes only with a 5.5-foot bed. Trim levels include base Grade and plush Limited. The regular cab is only available in the Grade trim.

Standard Grade features for regular cab models include 18-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40-split cloth bench seat, a tilt steering wheel, dual-zone manual climate control, a stereo with CD and auxiliary audio jack and rubber flooring. Upgrading to larger cab models adds a power-sliding rear window, full power accessories, fold-up rear seats, cruise control and carpeting. Bucket seats, a console-mounted shifter and a tilt-telescoping steering wheel can be added with the Bucket Seat Package. Those items are included on the Limited trim level along with alloy wheels, a utility rail system for cargo, automatic climate control, an upgraded sound system with CD changer, satellite radio, iPod connectivity, Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls, front and rear parking sensors and power-adjustable leather seats and overhead and center console storage.

Availability on option packages can get quite complicated and depend largely on the chosen body style. The popular SR5 package adds many of the features from the larger cab models to the regular cab along with engine skid plates. The SR5-equipped Double Cab and CrewMax models add towing and cold weather packages. Also very popular are two off-road packages that vastly improve the handling dynamics when venturing off pavement, with an upgraded suspension, trail-capable tires and wheels, skid plates and various cosmetic cues. Other packages largely enhance the Tundra's appearance. New for 2010 Tundras are the Platinum and Work Truck packages. The Platinum package, available on Limited CrewMax models, is the fully loaded Tundra with nearly every available option -- basically turning it into a Lexus pickup. The Work Truck Package goes decidedly downscale by adding vinyl seating, eliminating nearly every comfort and convenience feature, and is available only on regular and Double Cab models.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Toyota Tundra receives a more powerful midrange V8 as well as the high-end Platinum and stripped-down Work Truck packages. Other changes include minor cosmetic tweaks, the addition of front-seat knee airbags, and added options that include two new audio choices, a power vertical rear window, folding tow mirrors and an in-mirror back-up camera display.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Toyota Tundra is available with a choice of three engines and is offered in either two- or four-wheel drive. The 4x2 Tundra regular cab and standard bed 4x2 Double Cab come standard with a 4.0-liter V6 producing 236 hp and 266 pound-feet of torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission -- manual gearboxes are not available on the Tundra. The EPA estimates fuel economy for this engine at 15 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. Given these figures, we'd skip it. Optional on these models and standard on all other Tundras is a new 4.6-liter V8 with 310 hp and 327 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy with this V8 is 15/20/17 (14/19/16 with 4WD). This engine comes standard with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Equipped with the tow package and depending on body style, the Tundra 4.6 can tow up to 8,600 pounds.

Optional on all Tundras is a muscular 5.7-liter V8 that produces 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic is similarly standard here. When fitted with the big V8, this truck is seriously quick, as a CrewMax SR5 4x4 we tested went from zero to 60 mph in just 6.9 seconds. Fuel economy is an estimated 13/17/14 mpg (14/18/16 with two-wheel drive). Equipped with the tow package and depending on body style, the Tundra 5.7 can tow up to 10,800 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard, as are front-seat knee airbags for 2010. As of this writing, government crash tests have not yet been published for the 2010 model, but last year's Tundra scored four stars out of five in frontal impact tests for both driver and passenger. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset crash testing, the 2009 Tundra also earned the highest possible "Good" rating. In side-impact crash testing, a Tundra Double Cab also achieved a "Good" rating.

Driving

The 5.7-liter V8 makes the 2010 Toyota Tundra one of the quickest pickups on and off the road, while the engine's delivery is impressively smooth. Shifts from the six-speed automatic transmission are prompt, and the console shifter's precise action makes it easy to use the manual mode while tackling steep highway grades or off-road challenges. Towing a sizable trailer is similarly no problem, as the truck can maintain its speed up steep grades without having to resort to full-throttle applications. The truck is similarly capable off-road when equipped with the TRD Off-Road Package.

For normal, daily use, the Tundra's light steering makes the truck very easy to drive, though at times it feels bigger than competing trucks. We were satisfied with the Tundra's ride quality a few years ago, but the new Dodge Ram's rear coil spring suspension and the Ford F-150's sturdier frame make the Tundra's ride seem jiggly by comparison.

Interior

The 2010 Toyota Tundra's interior has not seen a refresh since this current generation debuted in 2007 and in the face of redesigned Dodge and Ford trucks, the Tundra's cabin isn't as appealing as it once was. Specific complaints we have include audio controls that are out of comfortable reach for the driver, gauges that are less than legible, and interior materials quality that now trails behind the competition. The new Platinum Package addresses some of these deficiencies, but for drivers who intend on using the Tundra for work or play, the regular interior treatment should suffice.

The regular cab offers comfortable seats as well as a generous amount of interior cargo space. In Double Cabs, the backseat is fully usable for adults, while the CrewMax offers the roomiest rear seat of any pickup truck. With a limolike 44.5 inches of rear legroom, even 6-footers can stretch out and cross their legs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Toyota Tundra.

5(64%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
86 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First Toyota
Robert,12/02/2010
Bought my first Toyota this June. I have always owned Dodge Ram (had 5 of them) My 10' SR5 TRD 5.7L I-force smokes the Hemi, the interior is way more comfortable, more creature comforts, and larger rear sear (comparable models). All the power anybody needs,Big, fast, tough truck. Don't complain about mileage you won't find much better. Smooth ride and plenty of room...Love this truck.
Tow in Comfort
DJ,10/15/2010
We recently bought a 10' double cab SR5 TRD with the 5.7. LOVE IT! We tow a 4-ATV trailer with it and you honestly don't even know the trailer is behind you. This truck has ridiculous power and I've yet to even floor it. Extremely comfortable for long trips even while towing. You sit up high and have great visibility. Gauges are a little hard to read in certain light. Love the interior though. We are really impressed with this truck, Toyota got it right. Whenever I see an F-150 I think "I could smoke you". Only gets a few miles to gallon less than my old 4Runner - if you want good gas mileage people buy a car, this is a 381hp towing beast!
Better than competition
Mat Leopard,10/22/2010
I upgraded from a Toyota Tacoma 4.0 V6 to the Tundra 4.6 V8. I got the 4.6 Liter because it was closer to the V6 as far as gas mileage and I wouldn't be sacrificing a lot. The 4.6 L is rated for 15 mpg around town and I am averaging 17 mpg around town. I had to retrain myself how to accelerate and be aware of how I'm driving, but it has made all the difference! Value for dollar, I would pass on the Tacoma any day and go for the Tundra.
Rock Warrior
M,08/07/2010
I have owned two Toyota Tacomas and loved them both. Bought this Tundra for more towing power as well as an overall larger truck. Saw Rock Warrior package and immediately loved the rims and tires especially. This truck has exceeded all expectations. If you complain about a bumpy ride, gauges, and gas mileage then go back to driving a Saab. This is a truck. I am getting 16 mpg city/rural driving and that is more than my last Tacoma with a V6.
See all 86 reviews of the 2010 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Toyota Tundra

Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2010 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra CrewMax Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), and Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade is priced between $14,350 and$29,988 with odometer readings between 21509 and182551 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Limited is priced between $12,000 and$23,511 with odometer readings between 87328 and236437 miles.

Which used 2010 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2010 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,000 and mileage as low as 21509 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Toyota Tundra.

