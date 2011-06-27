Vehicle overview

The full-size pickup market has gone though a lot of upheaval in the past year few years, with almost all the competing trucks in this segment receiving full redesigns. The Toyota Tundra proved itself worthy in our most recent full-size truck comparison test, narrowly missing 1st place among the stalwart models from Chevy, Dodge and Ford. This highly respectable finish is due in no small part to the Tundra's burly chassis and powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine option, and the truck's handling precision also helped make it one of the most confidence-inspiring trucks to drive as well.

For 2010, the Tundra also gets a new midrange V8 that now pumps out 310 horsepower -- that's 39 additional horses, yet fuel economy improves by 2 mpg. This V8 now boasts the best combination of power and fuel economy among full-size V8 pickups, with enough towing capability for most full-size truck owners. Returning is the optional (and quite potent) 381-hp 5.7-liter V8 for those who need to do serious hauling.

The 2010 Toyota Tundra lineup has also been expanded to offer trim packages on opposite ends of the spectrum. The new Platinum Package adds features usually associated with luxury cars, while the Work Truck Package is the Tundra's new bare-bones workhorse intended mostly for businesses.

As good as the Tundra is, the recently redesigned Dodge Ram and Ford F-150 are now as good or better than the Toyota. In comparison, the Tundra's interior trades function for form -- the gauges are hard to read and its frequently used controls are difficult to reach. Meanwhile, the Tundra's occasionally bouncy and unsettled ride quality is that much more apparent this year due to the arrival of the impressively smooth-riding Dodge Ram.

On the whole, though, the Tundra still has the sturdy platform that most truck buyers are looking for. During our long-term test, we found it immensely capable when it came to towing and hauling, and it was also comfortable, durable and spacious. Plus, with its new midgrade V8, you no longer need to pony up for the biggest engine. Full-size truck buyers would be well-advised to take a serious look at the 2010 Toyota Tundra when shopping the domestic brands. This workhorse still has plenty going for it.