Used 2018 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR

    22,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,000

    $5,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV in White
    certified

    2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV

    22,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,891

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    18,223 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,990

    $3,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    17,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,998

    $5,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    46,514 miles

    $39,250

    $7,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    10,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,998

    $2,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Orange
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    16,599 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,994

    $4,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV

    47,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,992

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra Limited

    37,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,900

    $4,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    50,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    29,878 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,532

    $4,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    14,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,995

    $4,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra Limited

    29,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,899

    $3,554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    63,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,509

    $4,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    30,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,877

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV

    49,430 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,991

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Toyota Tundra SR5

    28,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,977

    $2,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Tundra Limited

    10,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,997

    $2,976 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.146 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Absolutely the best! Don’t look anywhere else
Joe Gilliland,05/17/2018
Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
To start, I have owned various full size trucks in the last 15 years from all of the domestic manufacturers. This is my first tundra and I am overly impressed. I read the media reviews of the f150, ram, and gm twins and keep thinking “wow these folks have to be getting paid to write these”. To start I went shopping for a new truck looking into all options. Value, features, reliability and residual value were all important to me. First off the tow ratings are well more than adequate. The other competition is not leaps and bounds higher read the fine print. Second fuel mileage. Yes the eco boost and gm 5.3l can return better highway mileage unloaded. Put a load and use the trucks and that advantage disappears. Trim level to trim level: I bought a 2018 tundra limited trd 4x4. Sticker was 50k, I paid 46k with 0.9 financing. The other trucks with equivalent equipment were thousands more, the ford in fact was 12k more! That’s a lot of $$. Driving wise, it’s a beast, and is a great truck. I honestly drove them all, and for me the Toyota does everything I want in a truck. If you’re going to buy one of the big 3’s products make sure you like the coffee in their service department. My Gmc was in the shop 37 times in 2.5 years, my fords a handful each as well. Just because the Toyota is an older design doesn’t mean it’s outdated. You give up a lot to get fuel mileage. Weight reduction, lighter designs, etc. and way more complicated power plants (twin turbos or cylinder management, etc) they all look good on paper until you have to drive them everyday. I could go on and on, but In closing the tundra is #1 by a landslide. Not considering one you are falling into the media and sales hype of the big 3 and you are missing out. Is the tundra the best in class on paper? No, but in the real world it shines brighter than the rest.
Report abuse
