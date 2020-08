Used 2018 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Toyota North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina

Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. ONLY 17,022 Miles! Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, SR5 UPGRADE PACKAGE, Hitch, 4x4. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. SR5 UPGRADE PACKAGE front center console w/3 cupholders and replaces standard equipment column shifter w/floor mounted urethane shift lever and knob, Compass, Anti-Theft Immobilizer w/Alarm, Urethane Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 38 Gallon Fuel Tank Capacity, Front Bucket Seats, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger seat, HomeLink Universal Transceiver. Toyota SR5 with Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFDW5F1XJX742489

Stock: L02001A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020