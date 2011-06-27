People need to wake up in my opinion. I have owned my Tundra for 5 years, and it now has 150k miles on it, so this is not a review of just buying a trunk and stopping at the gas station 3 miles down the road and thinking I know everything about the truck. From my experience these trucks have the best build quality and reliability that anyone could ever want. Like stated above my truck has 150k miles on it and has had nothing but tires, brakes, and oil changes required. Not a single part other than mentioned has needed repair or replacement in my entire ownership, and I think it’s pretty safe to say for the previous owner since I purchased with 56k on the clock. Now as many people say it does not get the best fuel mileage out there, however trucks are not economy vehicles, I live in upstate New York which has many effects on a vehicle. I use my truck as a truck come winter time I have a Boss power v plow on the front, I often tow a car hauler, and I haul a ton of wood pellets once a month in the bed of the truck. It does all these things with no problem and still averages around 14MPG’s and unloaded will get 18 plus on the highway. Ride comfort in the truck yes it is truckish, but the tundra is closer to a 3/4 ton than a half ton so that is to be expected and I have no complaints what so ever about it. Now as I said earlier I live in upstate New York and our environment is extremely harsh on a vehicle, the Tundra holds up far better than the competition, I am an automotive professional of 19 years in the collision industry so I see it daily, the other guys trucks are literally falling apart from corrosion, which I think is sad, if Toyota can do it why can’t the others? I could go on and on but I will end here in conclusion, if you are looking for a well built, last a lifetime vehicle that is up to the task of anything you throw at it then the tundra is without a doubt on the top of the heap.

