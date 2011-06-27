  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Tundra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(80)
Appraise this car

2001 Toyota Tundra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Silky V8, Toyota build quality, less-than-full-size maneuverability.
  • Lacks wide range of choice offered by domestics, somewhat uncomfortable front seats, meager rear cab room on Access Cab, chintzy interior trimmings.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Toyota Tundra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,633 - $3,334
Used Tundra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2001 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup suited more for the general consumer than for commercial use.

Vehicle overview

As the maker of America's best-selling sedan, it must have been frustrating for Toyota to learn that trucks are now outselling cars in this country, especially since the closest thing to a full-size pickup truck previously offered by Toyota was the poorly received T100. But the company learns from its mistakes, and went to work building a proper workhorse for American consumers.

With last year's introduction of the Tundra, Toyota has finally crafted a full-fledged, maximum-sized pickup, capable of running with the big dogs on several fronts. Topping its pedigree is an available 4.7-liter, I-Force V8 engine lifted directly from the Land Cruiser/LX 470 sport utility twins. This smooth-revving and ultra-refined power plant makes 245 horsepower and 315 foot-pounds of torque and is available only with a four-speed automatic transmission. Payload capacity is 2,000 pounds and towing capacities for the V8 start at 5,000 pounds (it goes up to 7,000 pounds with an optional tow package). A 3.4-liter, dual overhead-cam V6, making 190 horsepower and 220 foot-pounds of torque, is standard on regular-cab Tundras, and may be mated to either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual transmission.

Toyota has failed, in some regards, to meet the demands of current truck buyers when it comes to configuration. The Tundra is available in regular and extended-cab versions. Unfortunately, regular-cab versions come only in longbed form, while extended-cab models come only as shortbeds. The latter does include two "suicide" doors for easier rear-seat access (which, by the way, is what Toyota calls its four-door Tundra layout: Access Cab), but the space back there is tiny in comparison to trucks from Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge and GMC.

Those domestic truck-makers also let the buyer build a pickup to meet specific style and creature comfort needs, ranging from bare-bones work trucks to luxury-lined haulers. Toyota gives you three trim levels and a comparatively sparse option list, though dealers will likely be happy to load you up with running boards and gold packages if given the chance.

Inside, the Tundra feels a bit more compact than its American counterparts, lacking adequate seat-track travel and a seat height adjuster (in the volume-leading SR5 Access Cab) for optimal comfort when taller drivers are behind the wheel. Rear seat room is also tight, with legroom at a premium for anyone of average height. Tundra's cabin does offer a quiet ride that surpasses competing trucks, as well as many cars, and options like leather seating and a CD changer further contribute to the Tundra's relaxing internal environment for shorter folks. But interior plastics come straight from the Corolla parts bin, and many have a cheap feel and luster that no amount of cowhide can mask.

We wish Toyota offered more variety in areas like configuration and option packages, and an increase in cab space would help the Tundra better compete with the extended cab models from GM, Ford and Dodge. Still, the fact that a V8-powered pickup can now be had with a Toyota nameplate on it means that there's a new sub-set of rules for America's truck buyer.

2001 Highlights

Newly optional on Limited is a package that matches the bumpers and tailgate handle to the body color. The TRD Off-Road package is now available on Access Cabs with a V8 engine, while models equipped with a V6 receive an upgraded alternator. A note-pad holder is now optional on SR5 and Limited, while Base regular cab trucks lose their standard cassette player. Two new colors are available, filling three slots left vacant by old colors that have been discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Tundra.

5(71%)
4(23%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
80 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 80 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Standing the test of Time!
Ramsey,11/02/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this truck with 183,000 miles on it. It's the highest mileage vehicle I have ever owned, much less bought. I wouldn't have even considered it from any other brand, but I know Toyota has a reputation for reliability and durability so I decided I'd give it a look. I knew with my budget of about 10k I would be buying an older vehicle, but I was expecting to buy something with around 100-130k on it, not 180k, I mean, it had more miles on it then the 03 frontier I was getting rid of. I won't lie, I was a bit hesitant, but I took it to my mechanic to look through it and see what he said. He gave it a clean bill of health so I decided to take the plunge. I'm very glad I did! I have owned it for 1 year now and it currently has 205K miles on it. Everything still feels very solid on it, there are a few rattles when I go over bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary and on the highway it holds the road great and no rattles. Even the door handles still feel new when I open them (unlike the frontier I had with 99k on it) I mainly use this truck to commute to and from work, but during the warmer months I use it to haul 2 motorcycles in the bed about an hour each way to the track about once a week, and then about once a month go on an out of state trip 400-800 miles or so with the bikes in the back, and sometimes hook up a trailer with 2 more bikes on that. Can pull them down the highway at 75-80 no problem, although going up hills you need to use more pedal to keep the same speed. engine is kinda thirsty, I average between 12-14MPG with it being about 80% city, 20% highway. Just checked it today and it was 14.2. On the highway on my way from Ohio to Florida, unloaded I averaged between 17-18 MPG, and when I did the trip with the 2 bikes in the back, I averaged between 15-16. I can't be mad though, as the MPGs I get out of the 4.7 are only slightly worse than the MPGs I gout out of my 3.3 liter frontier, but I have way more power. The truck is also super comfortable, and I love being able to fold up the center console and make it a bench seat if I need to. I check my oil pretty regularly and it doesn't seem to burn a drop which I find highly amazing. The only things I have done other than change the oil is spark plugs, battery, and just today I replaced the brake booster as it started leaking at about 198k miles, however when I bought the truck it had just had a frame recall done, and they replaced the brake lines when they did the frame. The dealer I bought it from also installed a new steering rack. I say if your looking to buy one, have it checked out thoroughly, but don't let the mileage scare you off. The 4.7 motor is pretty bullet proof.
135,000 miles and loving it
clintncrys,08/29/2012
I bought this truck used, but have loved it the entire time. It is comfortable for a full-size truck, and super reliable. It isn't capable of doing super heavy duty towing, but I haven't come up against anything that I need to pull, but can't - it's just not a diesel.
My Best Vehicle Ever!
AZ RLC,01/11/2009
I bought mine new and currently have 190,000 miles on the truck. I have replaced the timing belt, water pump, serpentine belt and and the power steering lines, all around 100K. Other than the regular maint stuff there have been NO problems only some rattles, which are because of the 2 miles of washboard road that I have driven over 6 days/ week for the last 3 years (plus driving through a small river to boot). It is the Lexus of trucks and I plan on reaching 300,000 if I continue to run synthetic oils. No real towing besides a 2500 mile move pulling a 7000lb trailer. I love this truck, and nearly bought another 2001 last year.
Finest built truck
rob220,02/29/2012
I bought this truck with 218k from my good friend right before he passed away and he used it not only to commute around 130 miles a day but also on a farm towing full hay wagons through fields and other farm stuff. It now has 237k and in that distance the only problem I had was the starter went.Yes the exhaust manifolds leak but it's been that way since I got it one year ago. the timing belt is probably original along with the oxy sensors but I toasted a 2010 f150 5.4 triton last week with it and it didn't care. I have yet to this day found anything that my stock 01 tundra couldn't do, It still runs and stops great.
See all 80 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Toyota Tundra

Used 2001 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Access Cab, Tundra Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited V8 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SR5 V8 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab SR5 2WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Toyota Tundra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Toyota Tundra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2001 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,825.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,307.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,475.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tundra lease specials

Related Used 2001 Toyota Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles