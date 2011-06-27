  1. Home
2006 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and refined V8 engine, Toyota build quality and reliability, nimble off-road, most carlike of the full-size trucks.
  • Lacks serious brawn for towing and hauling, narrow cabin, mediocre seat comfort.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you have to drive a truck everyday and heavy-duty towing isn't a concern, the 2006 Toyota Tundra should be in your driveway.

Vehicle overview

The Tundra, Toyota's full-size truck, has been on sale since 2000. The Tundra competes against the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins, the Dodge Ram, the Ford F-150 and the Nissan Titan. The Tundra has been a successful vehicle for Toyota. Early on, Toyota figured out that a V8 engine was vital to any full-size truck's sales success in this country. They also discovered that many pickup trucks are actually used for serious work and play, meaning that payload and towing capacities had to be increased. Lastly, Toyota realized that consumers expect certain things when they buy a Toyota truck: excellent build quality, class-leading reliability and well-designed interiors.

The 2006 Toyota Tundra largely meets those requirements, especially when ordered in the Double Cab version. At the end of the day, the Tundra still isn't as big and strong as the domestic trucks or the Titan, nor does it have the usual mind-numbing array of features and options. But for many people, those extras could be superfluous. Toyota's first full-size truck is a very good one, especially for the general consumer rather than the contractor or construction worker. However, the company is well aware that there are plenty of people who would buy a bigger, more powerful Tundra, and you can expect the second-generation Toyota truck, due for 2007, to be a true full-size in dimensions and strength.

2006 Toyota Tundra models

The 2006 Toyota Tundra is available in regular, extended- (Access Cab) and crew-cab (Double Cab) versions. Regular cabs come only as long beds, while Access and Double Cabs come only as short beds. Access Cabs have reverse-opening rear doors for easier rear-seat access, while Double Cabs feature four full-size doors and, thanks to their longer wheelbase, equal bed length. There are three trim levels: base, SR5 and Limited. Available only on regular cabs, the base trim's amenities are limited to antilock brakes, 16-inch steel wheels, a cloth bench seat and a CD player. The SR5 adds body-color bumpers, a chrome grille and air conditioning; V8-equipped models also get cruise control. Available with a V8 only, the Limited offers alloy wheels, an in-dash CD changer and power windows, mirrors and locks; many of these features are optional on the SR5. On the options list, there's a towing package, a cold-weather package, an off-road package and a sport suspension package. On Limited trucks, there are optional leather captain's chairs with a power driver seat. A DVD entertainment system is available for Double Cab models.

2006 Highlights

The Tundra continues into 2006 without major changes, though an adoption of new and more accurate SAE engine measuring procedures by Toyota has resulted in a slight drop in the amount of stated power for the V6 and V8 engines.

Performance & mpg

Two dual-overhead-cam engines are available on the Toyota Tundra: a 4.0-liter V6 and a 4.7-liter V8. The V6 makes 236 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque, while the V8 musters 271 hp and 313 lb-ft of torque. The V6 comes with either a six-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. The V8 is offered with the five-speed automatic only. Either engine can be had with four-wheel drive. Maximum towing capacity is 7,100 pounds.

Safety

ABS is standard. Side-impact airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are optional on Double Cabs. In government frontal-impact crash tests, the 2006 Toyota Tundra received a four-star rating (out of five) for driver protection and five stars for front-passenger protection. The Toyota truck earned a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts. The IIHS gave the truck a "Good" rating (its best) for frontal-offset crashes.

Driving

The V6 has adequate power for light-duty use, while the V8 can certainly handle everyday driving and basic towing and hauling jobs. However, when asked to pull heavier loads, the V8 tires more quickly than the larger engines in the Tundra's competitors. Smaller than other full-size trucks, the 2006 Toyota Tundra is more maneuverable in crowded areas. The standard suspension is softly tuned. It makes the Tundra more comfortable for commuting than most peers, but less suitable for serious hauling.

Interior

Although bland in appearance, the aging interior remains functional thanks to its simple control layout. Materials quality is solid but unimpressive for a Toyota. The Access Cab's rear-seat area is smaller than the quarters in other full-size extended cabs. The Double Cab's 60/40-split rear seat boasts legroom on par with its domestic competitors. Unfortunately, the narrow cab makes for tight shoulder room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Tundra.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
155 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 155 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1st Gen Tundra: Best Toyota Pickup Ever
JK,01/29/2018
SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I’ve had my 06’ Tundra Access Cab SR5 4x4 now for a number of years and this 12 year old truck just keeps going and going without issue all the while being driven pretty hard. Keep on top of the basic maintenance and the 2UZ-FE 4.7L v8 will go and go and go. There’s a good reason why Toyota selected the same power plant for the $75,000 Land Cruiser (price at that time): these engines can EASILY exceed 250-300k and are dead nuts reliable. I swapped the stock suspension for the Old Man Emu suspension kit Slee and Toytec offer for this truck. Stiffer ride with a slight lift but handles better in general, especially with a heavier load. Otherwise it is stock although I will be adding a winch bumper, sliders and some skid plates as part of some overlanding/off-road mods. Now here’s why I believe the 05-06 1st Gen Tundra is the best Toyota pickup ever made: - JUST BIG ENOUGH: for 2018 standards, the “full-size” 1st gen Tundra is a mid-size pickup. It’s about the same size as the latest gen Taco. Very comfortable on the interior but small enough for tighter trails, parking etc. It’s also relatively light weight. My curb weight is 4,700lbs…a new Taco weighs almost the same. - 2UZ-FE: Legendary Toyota 4.7l V8 that powers the also legendary 100 Series Land Cruiser. The 05-06 Tundra gains 42HP over the 04’! Plenty of power and low end torque even with running larger tires up to a 33” which is the largest sized tire I would feel comfortable running on a mostly stock IFS. 05-06 also gives you a 5 speed auto tranny vs a 4 speed of the previous years. It’s these reasons I would recommend an 05-06 Tundra. - POWER: My Tundra Access Cab hits around 4,700lbs and has 270HP and 313 lb ft. of torque with much of that torque available on the low end given that it’s a V8. It runs really, really well and EASILY pulls 75 up I-70 to the Eisenhower, even with a bit of a load. For perspective, a 2018 TRD Pro Taco weighs about the same but only has 265 lb ft. of torque. - SIMPLE: My 06’ AC has power windows, power locks, AC and cruise control. No crazy electronics that start to show age after 12 years of use. No redundant navigation that my iPhone and/or iPad does a better job of anyway. No unnecessary complications that can fail when out in the mountains or bush. For all intents and purposes, it’s just a TRUCK back when trucks used to be trucks. This also makes it easier to work on if you turn your own wrenches and less expensive to pay someone to repair, if you don’t. The independent front suspension (IFS) is quite easy to work on. Tie rod ends, CV axles, steering rack bushings, etc. are all pretty easy to replace. The engine is fairly simple with exception of the starter location. It’s as if the Toyota engineers picked the worse possible location for the starter. Good news is that I haven't had to replace mine. - INEXPENSIVE: in the age of $60,000 F150’s (let that sink in for a second)….one can pick up a well-maintained 1st Gen Tundra for 10-20k and it will probably still outlast that sixty thousand dollar 2018 F150…These 2UZ-FE engines routinely hit 300,000 miles with basic maintenance and consume very little oil. It’s a proven engine. The tranny, diffs, etc. are all pretty proven as well as long as you don’t push it by running too big of tires or towing without a transmission cooler or other self-inflicted problems. Seems to be a bit better priced than a Taco of similar vintage, miles, etc. at least in this area (Denver metro) where a used Tacoma . - COMFORTABLE: we’ve road tripped the Tundra thousands of miles for 10-12 hour days quite comfortably. I would not however, recommend the Access Cab for more than 2 people. A 3 year old in a child seat barely has enough room in the extended cab, speaking from experience. If this is an only vehicle or you need to carry more than 2 people than definitely get the double cab. - RUGGED: Keep the weight low (within payload limits) and this truck does quite well in rough terrain even considering the non-boxed frame. It is a Toyota truck after-all. I’ve hauled literally tons of firewood without issue. I would not however, make a practice of carrying really heavy loads while driving in rough terrain. Get a Power Wagon if that’s your cup of tea. Also, the stock suspension, even the stock TRD Bilsteins, were somewhat meh. Fortunately there’s lots of options today from the after market. I went with the Old Man Emu kit because it’s simple and proven. - PROVEN: The 2006 Tundra is the last year of production for the 1st generation. This should translate to getting the best version of the series as Toyota had time to “work out the bugs”. With improvements to the lower ball joint design, exhaust manifold durability, significant increase in HP and extra gearing, the 05 and 06 is definitely worth holding out for if you’re in the market for a 1st gen Tundra.
Another great Toyota truck!!
huladog,01/28/2014
My previous Toyota truck was a 1992 4WD V6 with a 5-speed. I racked up over 285,000 miles on it with no problems. Take care of your Toyota, it will take care of you. Same has held true for my 2006 Tundra. I found an extremely rare 2006 SR5 Access Cab with the 4.0L and a 6-speed manual transmission and had to have it. Bought it in 2011 with 181,000 miles. Miles mean nothing on Toyotas if they have been maintained. Replaced the shocks with Bilstein HD's (Yellow), and it made it ride like a new truck! With 220,000 miles on it, I am ready to declare my Tundra the worthy successor to the Beast! Had one single failure, a bad coil, which was easy to replace. 400,000 here I come!
Love this truck
truckie124,02/14/2011
Bought in 2008 with 18000 miles and have put 30000 on it since then. I used it for 2 years for my carpentry business. Rear sliding window came in handy picking up lumber. My father has a 2004 SR5 and the 2006 rides much more car-like than the 2004. It really feels smooth and is an all around great truck. Used to drive a Chevy but had problems with the transmission at 30K miles and the dealership wouldn't do anything for us (after our family had bought 4 cars from them). Will never go back after driving this truck! I love this thing!
2003 toyota tundra
george painter,09/10/2005
fun to drive. very reliable. good simple interior design. gas mileage is poor.
See all 155 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota Tundra

Used 2006 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Access Cab, Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Access Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Darrell Waltrip Edition 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Access Cab 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Access Cab Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Access Cab Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Darrell Waltrip Edition 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 is priced between $9,500 and$12,981 with odometer readings between 93146 and186569 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,500 and mileage as low as 93146 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,510.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,879.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tundra lease specials

