Great truck up until last week. All the good things about Toyota Tundras are true---great ride, pulling power, large dealer base nationwide. This "weak link" however can endanger you and your family, and is a very expensive repair. This is my 4th Toyota since 2002 and 2nd Tundra, and I consider myself a Toyota fan. My complaint is both towards the vehicle, the dealership base, and Toyota corporation. Purchased this 2012 as a CPO from the dealership in 1/2016 with 35k miles. I have always believed it was a good company and product. Felt good knowing it was covered by Toyota's Certified Pre-Owned Warranty and had passed an intensive inspection prior to sale. Buyer beware. Secondary Air Pump Failure: At exactly 72,000 miles, the check engine / trac off lights came on and the truck went into limp mode. Just know that this well documented defect in Toyota Tundras still continues. Toyota claims the problem was corrected with the 2010 models, but acknowledges there are plenty of dissatisfied customers posting all over the internet. I've talked to 2 dealers, and many emails and phone calls to Toyota corporate regarding the defect and seeking assistance. They know the defect is common in all Tundras, and will tell you the defect with the AIP continues, but will not help. All dead ends. The Toyota corporation absolutely refuses to assist the customer even though we have the extended 7yr/100,000 mile power train warranty. Buyer beware, not if, but WHEN the repair WILL come, and it will cost you out of pocket anywhere from $2,000 - $3000. If you buy a 2010 Tundra or later, budget for this repair. I expect this defect will have a negative effect on your resale or trade value when you try to get rid of the vehicle. It is a safety issue. The symptoms: Code: P2440 -- The truck now has exactly 72,000 miles, and has gone into "Limp" mode with the Check Engine / Trac Off lights flashing. Limp mode means no acceleration, no ability to drive uphill. Even though they extended the warranty on this weak link in the vehicles built between 2007 - 2010, they do not acknowledge there is a manufacturing defect in later models. Extremely dangerous as the vehicle becomes sluggish and will not drive uphill or accelerate.

