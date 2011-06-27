  1. Home
2007 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of cab and bed configurations, powerful 5.7-liter V8, high tow ratings, spacious passenger quarters, numerous safety and convenience features.
  • Lots of hard plastic and a few ergonomic flaws in the cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A true full-size truck, the 2007 Toyota Tundra is as strong as anything in the class when it comes to acceleration, road manners and equipment availability. If you're shopping for a pickup this year, this is one you won't want to miss.

Vehicle overview

Since its 2000 introduction, the Toyota Tundra has served mainly recreational pickup truck buyers. Not quite full-size in dimensions or work capacity, the original Tundra appealed to those seeking an easy-to-drive commuter vehicle capable of handling weekend trips to the hardware store. But with the Tundra's smallish V8 and low tow rating, Toyota was hard-pressed to attract more serious truck people, namely independent contractors and those who haul heavier payloads and trailers. So these shoppers continued to buy the larger, stronger domestic-brand entries. That's likely to change in 2007. Toyota has completely redesigned the Tundra, creating a truck of true full-size proportions. With a stout frame, three cab sizes, three bed lengths and three engines, including a new 5.7-liter V8, the 2007 Toyota Tundra stands on equal footing with all of the traditional Big Three pickups.

With the wider variety of configurations, it's much easier to equip a 2007 Tundra for dual use as a work-site vehicle and family hauler. The medium-size Double Cab, which is now the extended-cab version of the Tundra, is as large as many competitors' crew cabs, while the massive Tundra CrewMax has the roomiest crew cab in the full-size segment, surpassing even Dodge's MegaCab in this regard. Although the CrewMax comes with only a 5.5-foot bed, Toyota gives Tundra Regular Cab and Double Cab buyers the option of either a 6.5-foot or 8-foot bed -- a level of flexibility previously seen only from the domestic manufacturers. You'll find items like a six-speed automatic transmission, stability control and side curtain airbags on the standard equipment list of all '07 Tundras, while useful features like a bed rail system (with adjustable tie-down cleats), extendable towing mirrors and a backup camera are on the options sheet.

Any way you look at it, the 2007 Toyota Tundra is a remarkable truck, excelling in all the areas in which its predecessor fell short. For full-size truck buyers with serious towing and hauling requirements, it's a must-drive: It's just as quick (and in many cases, quicker) than its competitors, including the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins, Dodge Ram, Ford F-150 and Nissan Titan, and its six-speed transmission gives it an advantage over many of these trucks when there's a trailer hitched to the back. It also boasts generous interior room and a wide availability of features.

For those who need a full-size truck that's durable enough to take a beating, as opposed to a comfy daily driver, the 2007 Toyota Tundra is certainly one of the top contenders in the half-ton class. However, in Toyota's bid to go after the hard-core crowd, the company risks putting off buyers who liked the original Tundra's easygoing demeanor. While the new truck's road manners are polished, it feels much bigger behind the wheel and it doesn't hold a significant advantage over its peers in the ride and handling department. It's generally comfortable and quiet, but by no means does it drive like a Camry. In addition, compared to the upscale interior treatments in GM's pickups, the Tundra's cabin comes off as plasticky and utilitarian. Depending on your priorities, you may want to shop around a bit before buying a Tundra.

2007 Toyota Tundra models

A full-size half-ton truck, the 2007 Toyota Tundra comes in Regular Cab, Double Cab and CrewMax body styles. The Double Cab is essentially a large extended cab with four forward-hinged doors, while the Tundra CrewMax is an extra-large crew cab. Regular and Double Cabs can be ordered with either a 6.5-foot or 8-foot bed, while the CrewMax comes with only a 5-foot bed. The standard-cab truck comes in a single DX trim level, while the Double Cab and CrewMax are available in SR5 and Limited trim levels.

The DX starts you out with 18-inch steel wheels, a 40/20/40 cloth bench seat, dual-zone air-conditioning and a four-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack. The SR5 adds chrome bumpers, additional front-seat adjustments, an extra pair of stereo speakers, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry and rear heater ducts. Long-bed versions of the Double Cab SR5 also get towing preparation (which includes a tow/haul mode for the transmission and manually extendable exterior mirrors), and CrewMax SR5 models get heated mirrors, rear A/C ducts, a reclining rear bench seat and a sliding rear window with a defroster. Tundra Limited models add alloy wheels, slightly wider tires, a bed rail system with adjustable tie-downs, leather upholstery, front captain's chairs with 10-way power adjustment for the driver, a telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with an in-dash CD changer, Bluetooth and power-retractable exterior mirrors with an auto-dimming feature. (Note that Limited CrewMax models get an extra pair of audio speakers for a total of 12.)

Major options include a navigation system, a backup camera, 20-inch wheels and, on the CrewMax only, a sunroof. The TRD Off Road Package provides an upgraded suspension with Bilstein shocks, BFGoodrich all-terrain tires and foglamps. An appearance package is available for Regular and Double Cab buyers seeking a monochromatic look.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Toyota Tundra is completely redesigned. Larger and stronger than before, Toyota's full-size truck offers three cab sizes, three bed lengths and three engine choices, including an all-new 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the 2007 Toyota Tundra half-ton truck. Standard on the Tundra Regular Cab and standard-bed Double Cab is a 4.0-liter V6 rated for 236 hp and 266 pound-feet of torque. Optional on these models and standard on all other Tundras is a 4.7-liter V8 capable of 271 hp and 313 lb-ft of torque. Optional across the line is a much stronger 5.7-liter V8 good for 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque.

The base V6 and 4.7-liter V8 use a five-speed automatic transmission. With either of these engines, your Tundra will have a 3.91 rear axle ratio unless you get the towing package, which provides a 4.10 ratio. The big V8 is paired with a six-speed automatic; 4.10 rear gears are standard and the tow package comes with a 4.30 ratio. All versions of the Tundra can be equipped with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and all trucks come with a limited-slip rear differential. A properly equipped 4x2 Tundra Regular Cab can tow up to 10,800 pounds. The Tundra's maximum Gross Combined Weight Rating or GCWR (the total weight of the vehicle, including trailer, cargo, passengers and fuel load) is 16,000 pounds.

Safety

All 2007 Toyota Tundras come with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Tundra Regular Cab (which has no rear seat) has a manual cut-off switch for the passenger-side front airbag.

Driving

Equipped with the 5.7-liter V8, the 2007 Toyota Tundra is ridiculously powerful and the engine's delivery is impressively smooth. Shifts from the six-speed automatic transmission are prompt, and the console shifter is precise in its action, allowing drivers to make full use of the manual mode on highway grades and in off-road situations. We timed a 5.7-liter V8-equipped Tundra Double Cab at a stunning 6.3 seconds for the 0-60-mph acceleration run.

Like most of today's half-ton trucks, the Tundra provides a smooth and quiet highway ride, although trucks with the off-road package tend to feel choppy over rain-grooved expressway pavement. Light, precise steering makes for easy maneuvering in the parking lot, but some buyers may find it a bit too light at highway speeds. Handling is predictable around corners and body roll is well-contained. Unlike the previous-generation Tundra, though, this truck never stops feeling like a large vehicle and doesn't hold a significant handling advantage over competitors like the Silverado, F-150, Ram or Titan. Braking ability is a strong point of the new Tundra, as it provides a firm, progressive pedal feel and respectable stopping distances, with minimal fade under heavy use.

Interior

Although Limited models have electroluminescent gauges, the emphasis is on utility and durability inside the Tundra's cabin. The front seats are wide and accommodating, storage areas and cupholders are generous in size and quantity, and build quality is tight. Soft-touch surfaces are few and far between, though the consistent graining on the plastics lends the cabin a cohesive feel. Although attractive, the individual binnacle gauges are not as easy to read as they should be. The center stack controls are large and well organized, but particularly in Tundras with the navigation system, they're mounted too far to the right to allow for easy reach from the driver seat. Regular Cabs offer comfortable seats as well as a considerable amount of interior cargo space behind the seats. In Double Cabs, the backseat is fully usable for adults and front-hinged rear doors allow for easy entry. The CrewMax offers the roomiest rear-seat accommodations in the entire pickup truck class. With 44.5 inches of rear legroom, even 6-footers can stretch out and cross their legs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Tundra.

5(78%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
285 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 285 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love this Truck!
Grandma of 3,09/14/2016
Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
In Jan 2016 I leased a 2016 Honda Accord LX (traded in my 2007 Toyota Sienna w/90K miles). It was a nice car but even after all my research I was not happy with it (mostly because of road noise). On 08/29/2016 we traded it for an extremely clean and very well taken care of 2007 Tundra Double Cab Limited, w/5.7 liter and 89k miles (we bought a used 21' travel trailer & needed something to tow it). Would not have normally purchased a vehicle with that many miles and age, however I was very impressed with the reviews and have a couple of co-workers that have older Tundra's that they love and said were extremely reliable. Also wouldn't normally care about all the bells/whistles on the Limited (kind of outdated now compared to today's tech) but we got a solid deal at just under $21k. I can't tell you how happy I am with this Truck!! It handles and rides like a truck, yet it is quiet and feels solid when driving. The gas mileage is not great 14-15mpg both city/hwy (if you don't put your foot in it too much) but it does get up and go with little effort. There are some significant blind spots, which requires full head turning when changing lanes and because of the age there is of course no back-up camera. Turning radius is pretty impressive for the size of the truck. Personally can't really speak to reliability since we just bought it, however the Carfax report revealed 1 owner (always dealer serviced) with only typical maintenance performed except for muffler replacement. At this point I can't imagine not keeping for a long time as I love driving it that much. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tundra if you are in the market for a full size truck!
No Other Truck Compares
Bill Hinman,03/12/2015
SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Bought 2007 Tundra new for significantly less than I could have bought a comparable Hemi Double Cab. I currently have 181,000 miles on it and the only fix was the water pump which Toyota covered on warrantee at 96K miles. I have towed an 8K camper from VT to SC twice and although the mileage was terrible (8MPH) no issues to date. I have replaced the brake pads twice and rotors once. All other people I know that own ford, chevy or dodge have replaced wheel bearings, tierod ends, and brakes every 25k miles. This truck is the real deal no matter what anyone says.
School's still out...
bart,09/19/2009
Having owned fords, chevys and everything in between, and using them professionally I can tell you that I haven't made up my mind on this truck. You can't beat the power of the 5.7, but the oil changes are murder. Why Toyota decided to go with cartridge filter and have to pull the skid plate, and use special tools and 5w20 synthetic, who knows??? Tires only lasted 28000 miles. Bad pavement and you get the roller coaster effect. I've already had the torque converter replaced (under warranty). Makes a roaring sound when starting it after not running for four days and I still haven't figure that one out. All the black pieces on the exterior of the truck are beginning to suffer uv damage.
best truck
Gen,12/20/2015
SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have a 2007 toyota tundra double cab it has 139,000 miles on it and still going strong. I love this truck I farm for a living to and I had a Ford before my dad has a Ford and uncles have ford's and chevys. But I won't buy any other truck now. The tundra is the best truck out there I think. I get 13.4 mpg I have the big 5.7l v8 most is city driving. It's the best truck out there I'll be buying another tundra in the future and I will never buy another ford again ford's are junk and don't hold up like the toyotas do.
See all 285 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
236 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed automatic
Gas
271 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2007 Toyota Tundra
More About This Model

With the unveiling of the 2007 Toyota Tundra, the gloves are truly off in the segment of half-ton trucks as there is now a genuine fourth player in the market. We drove a 2007 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Limited 4x4 with its class-leading 5.7-liter V8 and six-speed automatic transmission, and even tested its power output on a dynamometer, and we can tell you that competition is going to be fierce, because the Tundra offers many best-in-class features.

To make sure this new Tundra is truly optimized for the American market, Toyota assigned the entire engineering development responsibility to its U.S. technical center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, making this the first Toyota product ever to carry this distinction. Some $850 million has been sunk into an all-new plant in San Antonio, to supplement the existing one in Indiana. Together, the two U.S. plants can crank out more than 200,000 Tundras per year, about double the current volume.

31 flavors, just like ice cream
Born out of the FTX concept vehicle, the new Tundra's CALTY-designed bodywork cuts an imposing but muscular figure, particularly the front end with its robotic-look front grille and tapered hood.

Buyers now have 31 configurations to choose from, many of which are new for Tundra. As before, there are three cabs: Regular, Double and CrewMax. Likewise there are three bed lengths: 97.6, 78.7 and 66.7 inches. There are three wheelbases: 126.8, 145.7 and 164.6 inches — all longer than the wheelbase dimensions of equivalent trucks from the Detroit manufacturers.

For our two-week test, we selected what we think will turn out to be a very popular combination: a Double Cab 4x4 with the standard 6.5-foot bed.

Bigger than big
The new Tundra's spacious new cab configurations are generally 4 inches wider than before. The extra width allows for storage nooks aplenty, including a massive center console that can swallow a laptop and even support hanging file folders.

Toyota's interior designers have even enlarged the control knobs for the standard dual-zone climate control system, permitting use by owners wearing winter gloves. This design mantra carries over into the enlarged door pulls and other switchgear. The only downside is that some of the knobs and controls end up a bit too far from the driver.

Most of our testers find the fully adjustable front seats very comfortable, though some drivers are bothered by a prominent edge on the seat squab. Front legroom shouldn't ever be a concern, because with 42.5 inches available, the Tundra has another best-in-class on its hands. A tilt-telescoping steering wheel also enhances spaciousness.

In back, the Double Cab feels bigger than its 34.7 inches of legroom suggests, as the backs of the front seats are deeply scooped out for knee clearance. Also helping to improve the feeling of spaciousness is the dramatically reclined rear seatback. The CrewMax cab even affords some 44.5 inches of rear-seat legroom, more than the Dodge Ram Mega Cab.

Stronger than strong
To properly motivate this massive truck, a 5.7-liter version of the iForce V8 (expected to reside under the hoods of 60 percent of Tundra production) has been developed to complement the 4.0-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8. This long-stroke design features an aluminum block with siamesed steel liners, double-overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing on both intake and exhaust cams, and dual-length intake manifold runners.

It all boils down to class-leading output, some 381 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and a whopping 401 pound-feet at 3,600 revs. And it does it all on 87 octane while meeting ULEV II emissions. For reference, Dodge's 5.7-liter Hemi produces just 345 hp, while GM's Vortec Max 6.0-liter V8 makes 367 hp. The Dodge and GM V8s both develop 375 lb-ft of torque. Nissan's 5.6-liter V8 makes only 317 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque.

In 4x2 guise, the iForce 5.7 V8's fuel economy rating of 16 city/20 highway fuel economy bests the Hemi and the Vortec by 1 mpg each, while the Nissan languishes at 14 city/18 highway. Our 4x4 test truck with its rating of 14 city and 18 highway squeaks past the Nissan 4x4 and ties the Dodge, but lags 1 mpg each behind the GM engine.

Sitting behind the new engine is a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift feature. Even buyers of the V6 and 4.7-liter V8 get sequential shift, albeit mated to a five-speed automatic. Tow-haul mode is added when the tow package is ordered, a move that 80 percent of Tundra buyers are expected to make. In two-wheel-drive mode, power feeds through a massive 10.5-inch ring gear in the rear differential.

Our dynamometer test of the Tundra returned a rear-wheel power reading of 321 hp, about what one would expect if you assume drivetrain losses to be 15 percent. We couldn't measure peak torque, as the automatic transmission kept kicking down and we couldn't make a pull through the rpm range of the torque peak.

Quicker than quick
In regular around-town driving, the iForce 5.7-liter V8 has power to spare when passing or merging. The six-speed automatic transmission always shifts seamlessly. Particularly impressive is the downhill grade logic. On a long descent, we didn't need to touch the brakes, as the transmission downshifts and steadfastly holds the lower gear.

Unleashing this powertrain down the drag strip, we recorded a stunning 0-60-mph time of 6.3 seconds, while the quarter-mile came up in 14.8 seconds at 93.7 mph. Our best efforts came with the traction control switched off, a move that activates Auto limited-slip differential, a brake-based, electronic-limited-slip function. Mind you, this is a Double Cab 4x4 truck that weighs 5,637 pounds.

The towing package adds cooling, extensive trailer wiring, extendable towing mirrors and upgraded rear springs, and substitutes a 4.3:1 rear-axle ratio for the standard 4.1:1 setup. As a result, this configuration achieves another best-in-class: a tow rating of 10,800 pounds. That's no fluke either, as our 4x4 Double Cab with tow package is rated for 10,300 pounds.

Connecting a trailer using the rear back-up camera is easy. The camera is part of the option package that includes the navigation system or it can be added as a dealer-installed factory option. But its logic is frustrating, because it stubbornly only works in reverse. If one overshoots the hitch by a smidge and has to creep forward, the camera winks out at the crucial moment. Other makers let the camera stay on until forward speed gets to 4 or 5 mph.

Stopping all of this rolling stock takes some big brakes, and the Tundra comes prepared with best-in-class four-piston calipers squeezing massive 13.9-inch ventilated front rotors that are 1.26 inches thick. The standard vented rear discs are 13.6 inches in diameter and 0.71 inches thick. With ABS, brake assist and electronic brakeforce distribution all standard, this is one thoroughly modern brake system.

At the track, what this means to us is consistent and fade-free stops from 60 mph. Our best stop of 131 feet is none too shabby for a vehicle this weighty. In routine daily-drive use, the pedal remains firm and easy to modulate.

Under your control
All of this electronic brake trickery is made possible because Toyota decided to make electronic stability control (VSC in Toyota-speak) standard, another first in the truck market. And contrary to recent Toyota custom, it can be fully switched off.

At more typical speeds, we have nothing but praise for the steering, which has precise feel and direct response. Body roll is also well-contained and coordinated. However, during maneuvers at the limit such as our 0.69g run on the skid pad, the chassis tends toward generous understeer. Perhaps the off-road character of the P275/65R18 BFGoodrich Rugged Trail T/A tires is at work here.

Rough asphalt and off-road sections aren't a problem for this truck, as the optional TRD suspension keeps things well planted. Lumpy bits that make other trucks step out on certain roads we know are a nonissue for the Bilstein monotube shocks and special tuned springs.

Great ride quality is made easier by a stout frame that is a full 6 inches wider than that of the previous Tundra, which allows the shocks to be positioned closer to the wheels and improves their efficiency. The frame also tapers as it crosses the rear axle so the rear leaf springs are much farther apart at the front than they are in back, improving lateral stability and roll resistance.

The ride is decent on normal roads, too, with a generally smooth and composed character. Washboard freeway ripples will get past the suspension, but the ride quality is no worse than one would expect for any empty truck rigged to tow more than 10,000 pounds.

Ready to fight
With no specific on-sale date or pricing released, all we know now is that the 2007 Toyota Tundra will go on sale in February, with the CrewMax showing up in March. The 5.7-liter iForce V8 will be available right out of the gate. And since Toyota broke its own rule and shared dimensional data with aftermarket suppliers months ago, customization goodies like bed covers and whatnot should be ready right away.

Toyota really got serious with this one, and it shows. If you've previously discounted the Tundra because it wasn't big enough or had a toy engine, think again. If you've never considered one before, have a look. More good choices are great for consumers, and since this one has been born, bred and built in the USA, there's no reason to feel guilty about it.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinions

Engineering Editor Jason Kavanagh says:
A blow-by-blow account of my first impressions:

Thought bubble: "Man, it's big. Hey, it's got a hulking stance in person that doesn't come through in photos. Looks pretty tough. Make sure you use the grab handle on the way in; you'll need it. Man, this thing is big. And tall. And wide. This is a half-ton? Wow, nice seats. What's up with the overstyled dash? Let's fire 'er up and drop the hammer. Holy Sister Mary Francis, whatta motor!"

The stellar new engine (and transmission) encapsulates Toyota's approach regarding everything about the new Tundra — go big, or go home. They call this thing "Limited"? There's not a thing about the Tundra that's limited. Despite the name, the experience behind the wheel of the Tundra is one of supreme confidence and immense ability. With an empty bed, the ride's a bit trucky on choppy pavement, but one has to wonder how much of this is attributable to the optional off-road suspension package on our tester.

It's also quiet inside, and has interior functionality that leaves no stone unturned...with one glaring exception. Why on earth is the multifunction display off-center toward the passenger? And let's do away with the goofy silver plastic around the instrument cluster, please.

Big dimensions, brakes, power, towing capacity, differential. This over-the-top approach may leave casual consumers reconsidering their true truck needs/wants, as the Tundra is truly a Large Truck (did I mention that already?) and from stem to stern, it spells "truck" with a Tim Allen-style capital "Aarhh!"

Used 2007 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra CrewMax Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

