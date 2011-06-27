2003 Toyota Tundra Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Silky V8, Toyota build quality and reliability, less-than-full-size maneuverability.
- Lacks wide range of choice offered by domestics, somewhat uncomfortable front seats, meager rear cab room on Access Cab, chintzy interior trimmings.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,038 - $4,071
Used Tundra for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2003 Toyota Tundra is a fine full-size pickup suited more for the general consumer than commercial use.
2003 Highlights
Toyota has expanded the Tundra's body style variety by adding a new StepSide model. Its distinctive styling includes flared rear wheel arches and special tail lamps. If you want to make the StepSide even sportier, there is a new sport suspension package available. All 2003 Toyota Tundras have a restyled front fascia, standard antilock brakes and a center console similar to the one found in the Sequoia SUV. For the top-line Limited trim, Toyota has added a power sliding rear window.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Tundra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mwsizemttrs,08/28/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck.
russ,01/19/2010
Im a courier and have 458,000 thousand on this model. That mileage was not a mis-print! No tranny issues. Amsoil and frequent flushes. A few alternators and a starter is all the expense I've had. Grease the wheel bearings
Roberto,12/09/2009
I had my Tundra in Mexico for 3 years. All we had were dirt roads and since we were on the beach, there was a salt spray problem. This truck is outstanding. It runs just like new and has no rattles.
Joe,03/07/2010
I bought this truck brand new. Awesome acceleration, and pulling power. I have pulled things with this truck I shouldn't have. It hasn't let me down yet! Only exceptions is I had to replace two o2 sensors ($90 each). I am driving this truck until the wheels fall off. Only down side is the doors and the access cab needed to be a bit bigger. I love my Toyota! I remember driving off the lot for $14,000 tt&l to include extended warranty.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Toyota Tundra features & specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tundra
Related Used 2003 Toyota Tundra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback