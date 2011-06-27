  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Tundra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(158)
Appraise this car

2003 Toyota Tundra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Silky V8, Toyota build quality and reliability, less-than-full-size maneuverability.
  • Lacks wide range of choice offered by domestics, somewhat uncomfortable front seats, meager rear cab room on Access Cab, chintzy interior trimmings.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
Toyota Tundra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,038 - $4,071
Used Tundra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2003 Toyota Tundra is a fine full-size pickup suited more for the general consumer than commercial use.

2003 Highlights

Toyota has expanded the Tundra's body style variety by adding a new StepSide model. Its distinctive styling includes flared rear wheel arches and special tail lamps. If you want to make the StepSide even sportier, there is a new sport suspension package available. All 2003 Toyota Tundras have a restyled front fascia, standard antilock brakes and a center console similar to the one found in the Sequoia SUV. For the top-line Limited trim, Toyota has added a power sliding rear window.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Tundra.

5(77%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
158 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 158 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, awesome truck! It just rocks on.
mwsizemttrs,08/28/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck.
Running it till it quits
russ,01/19/2010
Im a courier and have 458,000 thousand on this model. That mileage was not a mis-print! No tranny issues. Amsoil and frequent flushes. A few alternators and a starter is all the expense I've had. Grease the wheel bearings
Tundra
Roberto,12/09/2009
I had my Tundra in Mexico for 3 years. All we had were dirt roads and since we were on the beach, there was a salt spray problem. This truck is outstanding. It runs just like new and has no rattles.
WOW!
Joe,03/07/2010
I bought this truck brand new. Awesome acceleration, and pulling power. I have pulled things with this truck I shouldn't have. It hasn't let me down yet! Only exceptions is I had to replace two o2 sensors ($90 each). I am driving this truck until the wheels fall off. Only down side is the doors and the access cab needed to be a bit bigger. I love my Toyota! I remember driving off the lot for $14,000 tt&l to include extended warranty.
See all 158 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Toyota Tundra

Used 2003 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Access Cab, Tundra Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Tundra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota Tundra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2003 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,538.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,778.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,230.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,241.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tundra lease specials

Related Used 2003 Toyota Tundra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles