Used 2001 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
2,473 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 40,255 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,988
- 135,424 miles
$10,999
- 139,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
- 169,027 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 187,516 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,989
- 328,235 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease
$1,500$1,719 Below Market
- 131,011 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,840 Below Market
- 207,914 miles
$3,977$1,941 Below Market
- 139,530 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$243 Below Market
- 302,683 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 210,491 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 161,667 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,902
- 190,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,441
- 105,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- 134,653 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$15,000
- 127,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,495
- 179,356 miles
$7,995
- 150,304 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Write a reviewSee all 80 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.780 Reviews
Report abuse
Ramsey,11/02/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this truck with 183,000 miles on it. It's the highest mileage vehicle I have ever owned, much less bought. I wouldn't have even considered it from any other brand, but I know Toyota has a reputation for reliability and durability so I decided I'd give it a look. I knew with my budget of about 10k I would be buying an older vehicle, but I was expecting to buy something with around 100-130k on it, not 180k, I mean, it had more miles on it then the 03 frontier I was getting rid of. I won't lie, I was a bit hesitant, but I took it to my mechanic to look through it and see what he said. He gave it a clean bill of health so I decided to take the plunge. I'm very glad I did! I have owned it for 1 year now and it currently has 205K miles on it. Everything still feels very solid on it, there are a few rattles when I go over bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary and on the highway it holds the road great and no rattles. Even the door handles still feel new when I open them (unlike the frontier I had with 99k on it) I mainly use this truck to commute to and from work, but during the warmer months I use it to haul 2 motorcycles in the bed about an hour each way to the track about once a week, and then about once a month go on an out of state trip 400-800 miles or so with the bikes in the back, and sometimes hook up a trailer with 2 more bikes on that. Can pull them down the highway at 75-80 no problem, although going up hills you need to use more pedal to keep the same speed. engine is kinda thirsty, I average between 12-14MPG with it being about 80% city, 20% highway. Just checked it today and it was 14.2. On the highway on my way from Ohio to Florida, unloaded I averaged between 17-18 MPG, and when I did the trip with the 2 bikes in the back, I averaged between 15-16. I can't be mad though, as the MPGs I get out of the 4.7 are only slightly worse than the MPGs I gout out of my 3.3 liter frontier, but I have way more power. The truck is also super comfortable, and I love being able to fold up the center console and make it a bench seat if I need to. I check my oil pretty regularly and it doesn't seem to burn a drop which I find highly amazing. The only things I have done other than change the oil is spark plugs, battery, and just today I replaced the brake booster as it started leaking at about 198k miles, however when I bought the truck it had just had a frame recall done, and they replaced the brake lines when they did the frame. The dealer I bought it from also installed a new steering rack. I say if your looking to buy one, have it checked out thoroughly, but don't let the mileage scare you off. The 4.7 motor is pretty bullet proof.
Related Toyota Tundra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA