Used 2001 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Auto Mart - Chandler / Arizona

CARFAX CERTIFIED 1 OWNER VEHICLE! Call today to schedule your test drive This vehicle has the extras you are looking for. At Big 3 AUTOMART SUPERSTORE we can finance YOU! We have financing options available for everyone! From perfect credit at the lowest possible interest rate, to second chance, no credit check, and buy here-pay here financing! Great vehicle. Will get you where you need to be! Rest assured with this purchase. It has been given the seal of approval by our Service Department. One owner - it doesn't get any better than that!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TBRN34101S202213

Stock: DM0054F

Certified Pre-Owned: No