Used 2001 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

I bought this truck with 183,000 miles on it. It's the highest mileage vehicle I have ever owned, much less bought. I wouldn't have even considered it from any other brand, but I know Toyota has a reputation for reliability and durability so I decided I'd give it a look. I knew with my budget of about 10k I would be buying an older vehicle, but I was expecting to buy something with around 100-130k on it, not 180k, I mean, it had more miles on it then the 03 frontier I was getting rid of. I won't lie, I was a bit hesitant, but I took it to my mechanic to look through it and see what he said. He gave it a clean bill of health so I decided to take the plunge. I'm very glad I did! I have owned it for 1 year now and it currently has 205K miles on it. Everything still feels very solid on it, there are a few rattles when I go over bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary and on the highway it holds the road great and no rattles. Even the door handles still feel new when I open them (unlike the frontier I had with 99k on it) I mainly use this truck to commute to and from work, but during the warmer months I use it to haul 2 motorcycles in the bed about an hour each way to the track about once a week, and then about once a month go on an out of state trip 400-800 miles or so with the bikes in the back, and sometimes hook up a trailer with 2 more bikes on that. Can pull them down the highway at 75-80 no problem, although going up hills you need to use more pedal to keep the same speed. engine is kinda thirsty, I average between 12-14MPG with it being about 80% city, 20% highway. Just checked it today and it was 14.2. On the highway on my way from Ohio to Florida, unloaded I averaged between 17-18 MPG, and when I did the trip with the 2 bikes in the back, I averaged between 15-16. I can't be mad though, as the MPGs I get out of the 4.7 are only slightly worse than the MPGs I gout out of my 3.3 liter frontier, but I have way more power. The truck is also super comfortable, and I love being able to fold up the center console and make it a bench seat if I need to. I check my oil pretty regularly and it doesn't seem to burn a drop which I find highly amazing. The only things I have done other than change the oil is spark plugs, battery, and just today I replaced the brake booster as it started leaking at about 198k miles, however when I bought the truck it had just had a frame recall done, and they replaced the brake lines when they did the frame. The dealer I bought it from also installed a new steering rack. I say if your looking to buy one, have it checked out thoroughly, but don't let the mileage scare you off. The 4.7 motor is pretty bullet proof.

