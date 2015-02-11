Used 2001 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

2,473 listings
Tundra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  • 2001 Toyota Tundra Limited in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota Tundra Limited

    40,255 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2001 Toyota Tundra SR5

    135,424 miles

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Toyota Tundra SR5

    139,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Tundra Limited

    169,027 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2001 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2001 Toyota Tundra SR5

    187,516 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,989

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota Tundra SR5

    328,235 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Lease

    $1,500

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota Tundra SR5

    131,011 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra SR5

    207,914 miles

    $3,977

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra SR5

    139,530 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota Tundra SR5

    302,683 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota Tundra SR5

    210,491 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra

    161,667 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,902

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota Tundra SR5

    190,757 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,441

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra SR5

    105,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra SR5

    134,653 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2000 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2000 Toyota Tundra SR5

    127,229 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra SR5

    179,356 miles

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota Tundra in White
    used

    2002 Toyota Tundra

    150,304 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Standing the test of Time!
Ramsey,11/02/2015
4dr Access Cab SR5 V8 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this truck with 183,000 miles on it. It's the highest mileage vehicle I have ever owned, much less bought. I wouldn't have even considered it from any other brand, but I know Toyota has a reputation for reliability and durability so I decided I'd give it a look. I knew with my budget of about 10k I would be buying an older vehicle, but I was expecting to buy something with around 100-130k on it, not 180k, I mean, it had more miles on it then the 03 frontier I was getting rid of. I won't lie, I was a bit hesitant, but I took it to my mechanic to look through it and see what he said. He gave it a clean bill of health so I decided to take the plunge. I'm very glad I did! I have owned it for 1 year now and it currently has 205K miles on it. Everything still feels very solid on it, there are a few rattles when I go over bumps, but nothing out of the ordinary and on the highway it holds the road great and no rattles. Even the door handles still feel new when I open them (unlike the frontier I had with 99k on it) I mainly use this truck to commute to and from work, but during the warmer months I use it to haul 2 motorcycles in the bed about an hour each way to the track about once a week, and then about once a month go on an out of state trip 400-800 miles or so with the bikes in the back, and sometimes hook up a trailer with 2 more bikes on that. Can pull them down the highway at 75-80 no problem, although going up hills you need to use more pedal to keep the same speed. engine is kinda thirsty, I average between 12-14MPG with it being about 80% city, 20% highway. Just checked it today and it was 14.2. On the highway on my way from Ohio to Florida, unloaded I averaged between 17-18 MPG, and when I did the trip with the 2 bikes in the back, I averaged between 15-16. I can't be mad though, as the MPGs I get out of the 4.7 are only slightly worse than the MPGs I gout out of my 3.3 liter frontier, but I have way more power. The truck is also super comfortable, and I love being able to fold up the center console and make it a bench seat if I need to. I check my oil pretty regularly and it doesn't seem to burn a drop which I find highly amazing. The only things I have done other than change the oil is spark plugs, battery, and just today I replaced the brake booster as it started leaking at about 198k miles, however when I bought the truck it had just had a frame recall done, and they replaced the brake lines when they did the frame. The dealer I bought it from also installed a new steering rack. I say if your looking to buy one, have it checked out thoroughly, but don't let the mileage scare you off. The 4.7 motor is pretty bullet proof.
Report abuse
