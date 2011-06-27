Vehicle overview

When we first heard about the completely redesigned, second-generation Toyota Tundra -- the bigger, tougher successor that was going to give the big T something serious for the full-size pickup segment -- we could picture the scene. The old Wild West gunfight-about-to-happen music plays as the Tundra rolls to a stop somewhere in America's heartland. The dust settles, a tumbleweed rolls by. But instead of Gary Cooper or Clint Eastwood, a Ford F-150 appears opposite the Toyota and growls: "You're not from around here, are you?"

No, it isn't. Well...OK, the Tundra is built in America, but it's still the offspring of a Japanese company. And judging by the positive reviews, strong work capacity and respectable sales numbers, it looks as if the Tundra is here to stay. After that successful reincarnation last year, the Toyota Tundra rolls into 2008 with only minor changes. These consist of expanding the base Tundra Grade trim level to the Double Cab and Crew Max body styles, and adding standard features for the SR5 and Limited trim levels.

Its 7/8ths scale predecessor was fine for light recreational or home improvement store errands, but not up to the heavier stuff due to a smallish V8 and low tow rating. The current Tundra, on the other hand, is ready for most any task. With a stout frame, three cab sizes, three bed lengths and three engines (including a potent 5.7-liter V8), the 2008 Toyota Tundra stands on equal footing with all of the traditional Big Three pickups. In fact, the Tundra CrewMax has the roomiest crew cab in the full-size segment, besting even Dodge's Mega Cab in this regard.

If you're shopping for a full-size half-ton pickup truck, the Tundra should be on your list. It's fully capable of handling heavy work (its maximum towing capacity is more than 10,000 pounds), is pleasant to drive and comfortable to ride in. Compared to its toughest half-ton rivals, the GM twins (Silverado and Sierra), the Tundra doesn't hold any significant advantages, and indeed its cabin isn't as nicely furnished as the top trims in GM's trucks (although lower trims are comparable). Apart from that minor quibble, we'd have to say that you won't go wrong if you choose to pick up this pickup.