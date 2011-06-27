To start, I have owned various full size trucks in the last 15 years from all of the domestic manufacturers. This is my first tundra and I am overly impressed. I read the media reviews of the f150, ram, and gm twins and keep thinking “wow these folks have to be getting paid to write these”. To start I went shopping for a new truck looking into all options. Value, features, reliability and residual value were all important to me. First off the tow ratings are well more than adequate. The other competition is not leaps and bounds higher read the fine print. Second fuel mileage. Yes the eco boost and gm 5.3l can return better highway mileage unloaded. Put a load and use the trucks and that advantage disappears. Trim level to trim level: I bought a 2018 tundra limited trd 4x4. Sticker was 50k, I paid 46k with 0.9 financing. The other trucks with equivalent equipment were thousands more, the ford in fact was 12k more! That’s a lot of $$. Driving wise, it’s a beast, and is a great truck. I honestly drove them all, and for me the Toyota does everything I want in a truck. If you’re going to buy one of the big 3’s products make sure you like the coffee in their service department. My Gmc was in the shop 37 times in 2.5 years, my fords a handful each as well. Just because the Toyota is an older design doesn’t mean it’s outdated. You give up a lot to get fuel mileage. Weight reduction, lighter designs, etc. and way more complicated power plants (twin turbos or cylinder management, etc) they all look good on paper until you have to drive them everyday. I could go on and on, but In closing the tundra is #1 by a landslide. Not considering one you are falling into the media and sales hype of the big 3 and you are missing out. Is the tundra the best in class on paper? No, but in the real world it shines brighter than the rest.

