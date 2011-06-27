  1. Home
2018 Toyota Tundra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Standard V8 power
  • Roomy rear seating
  • Standard Toyota Safety Sense driver safety and assist system
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Ride quality is stiffer than on other trucks
  • Feels larger than expected when driven on tight and congested roads
  • Not as many customization possibilities
Select your model:
Which Tundra does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a Tundra is all about what kind of truck you need and the features you want. But if you're having a hard time choosing, maybe go with the SR5 model with the TRD Off-Road package with options (the one that includes the SR5 upgrade package) for off-road parts that won't interfere with its towing and hauling capabilities.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Shopping for a full-size truck can be a challenge. Though there are only a few models to choose from, deciding which is best can be daunting. Toyota's offering for consumers is the 2018 Tundra. Some shoppers will undoubtedly appreciate the Tundra's V8-only powertrains, and others will enjoy the relatively straightforward ordering process compared to domestic rivals. And though the Tundra doesn't have a wealth of bells and whistles to choose from, it does have appealing core competencies. It can tow more than 10,000 pounds and is quite capable on the occasional off-road trip.

But rival full-size trucks have all benefited from recent overhauls, and the Tundra hasn't seen an all-new revision since 2007, which means the 2018 Tundra lags in advancements compared to the current segment leaders. Most manufacturers offer a diesel engine option for efficiency and torque over long hauls or turbocharged gasoline engines for superior performance and fuel efficiency. Even suspension technology has increased such that most rival trucks ride more comfortably.

Ultimately, the made-in-America 2018 Toyota Tundra has its share of good qualities, but it's not enough to push it to the top of the full-size truck category this year.

2018 Toyota Tundra models

The 2018 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup that is available in one of five trim levels: the base SR, the value-conscious SR5, the flexible Limited, the upmarket Platinum and the specialized 1794 Edition. Two engines are available, both V8s: a 4.6-liter (310 hp, 327 lb-ft) and a 5.7-liter (381 hp, 401 lb-ft). From there, you'll pick a body style (the regular Double Cab crew cab or extra large CrewMax) and one of three bed lengths (5.5-foot short bed, 6.5-foot standard bed and 8.1-foot long bed). Note that Toyota limits certain combinations of the above, and feature availability can also vary depending on the region of the country in which you live.

Highlights for the base SR (Double Cab body only) include 18-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a damped tailgate, a rearview camera, an integrated trailer brake controller, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. Also included is forward collision warning and mitigation (with automatic braking), lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control.

Going with the SR5 gets you foglights, variable intermittent windshield wipers and an upgraded tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, HD and satellite radio, traffic information and a navigation app. The crew cab adds a power-opening rear window and an overhead console.

The SR5's Upgrade package adds front bucket seats with a power-adjustable driver seat, a center console (with storage and console shifter), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a larger 38-gallon gas tank when equipped with the 5.7-liter V8. There's also a TRD Sport package that adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a hood scoop, body-colored mirrors and bumpers, LED headlights and foglights, TRD shift knob, floor mats and graphics.

The Limited builds on the Upgrade options package equipment with 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, movable tie-down cleats, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, an upgraded power driver seat and a power-adjustable passenger seat, a power horizontal-sliding rear window (extended cab), a navigation system and additional stereo speakers.

At the top of the heap, the Platinum trim level comes with distinctive styling elements, LED daytime running lights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

The 1794 Edition really only differs from the Platinum in terms of its exclusive exterior and interior styling elements.

A TRD Off-Road package can be added to the SR5, Limited and 1794 Edition. It includes 18-inch TRD wheels, off-road tires, LED headlights, trail-tuned shock absorbers, skid plates and tow hooks.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Tundra CrewMax 1794 Edition (5.7L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Tundra has received some revisions, including an upgraded infotainment system and new driver safety aids. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Tundra, however.

Driving

With its strong V8, the Tundra offers legitimate performance. It's quick, and it feels capable of hauling itself through any scenario a real truck user might encounter.

Acceleration

The Tundra's 5.7-liter V8 hauled our 5,872-pound test truck to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is about as quick as most competitors. The six-speed automatic never hunts for gears in Drive and offers full manual control.

Braking

Consistent, powerful braking is a Tundra strength. Brake feel is good, and our testing shows the truck's brakes are more than sufficient.

Steering

The Tundra has steering that is accurate enough to place the truck precisely. The turning circle, at 44 feet, is respectable for a truck this long.

Handling

As truck handling goes, the Tundra isn't bad, but it is big, which can make it uncomfortable on small roads. It will manage, but you'll need to take your time, place it carefully and pay attention to lane discipline.

Drivability

Ample torque and low gearing mean the Tundra is jumpy off the line if you're not careful. But we quickly adjusted to the truck's power delivery. A manual shift option is useful for engine braking and gear holding.

Off-road

The Tundra's automatic limited-slip differential and availability of the TRD Off-Road package give the truck genuine off-road capability.

Comfort

The Tundra, when equipped with the 5.7-liter V8, lacks ride comfort relative to competitors who don't couple a towing package to their biggest engine as Toyota does. The smaller 4.6-liter V8-equipped Tundra gets softer springs.

Seat comfort

Seat adjustability in the 1794 edition includes a 12-way adjustable power driver seat with power thigh and lumbar adjustability. Both front seats are heated and ventilated. But overall comfort is only average.

Ride comfort

Because Toyota pairs stiff springs for towing with the 5.7-liter engine, there's no getting away from the Tundra's stiff ride, which is a shame. Driving around town, you'll constantly be reminded that your truck is capable of towing a small RV.

Noise & vibration

Typical of Toyota trucks, the Tundra is loud when it's first started (fan noise, mostly), but it's also rather noisy even during cruising. Engine racket during acceleration isn't overly obtrusive, though.

Interior

The interior of the Tundra's 1794 model is covered in perforated, stitched leather. These are among the nicest materials we've seen in a full-size truck.

Ease of use

Climate and audio controls are within easy reach.

Getting in/getting out

Four-wheel-drive Tundras are, like most 4x4 trucks, tall, which makes entry and exit awkward. The large, wide-opening doors help. The optional running boards are definitely worth the money.

Roominess

The upshot of being huge is having lots of space. That's the case in the Tundra. The CrewMax cab is absolutely massive in the back. Three adults easily fit.

Visibility

Front visibility and rear-quarter visibility are adequate from the driver seat. A standard rearview camera works wonders in tight parking situations. Parking sensors, included on upper trims, helps in close-quarters situations.

Quality

High-quality leather and simulated suede covers the seats and interior pieces, giving the Tundra an upscale look. Small details, including a poor-fitting trim piece on the steering wheel, keep the Tundra from scoring higher.

Utility

The Tundra utilizes its space well. There's a massive center console big enough for multiple average-size laptops. The door pockets are large and fitted for large drink containers. The Tundra's tow ratings are generally lower than key competitors'.

Technology

The Tundra is equipped with Toyota's Entune system, which when combined with an app on your phone, allows you to integrate various systems. It's OK, but rival infotainment systems are easier to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Tundra.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutely the best! Don’t look anywhere else
Joe Gilliland,05/17/2018
Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
To start, I have owned various full size trucks in the last 15 years from all of the domestic manufacturers. This is my first tundra and I am overly impressed. I read the media reviews of the f150, ram, and gm twins and keep thinking “wow these folks have to be getting paid to write these”. To start I went shopping for a new truck looking into all options. Value, features, reliability and residual value were all important to me. First off the tow ratings are well more than adequate. The other competition is not leaps and bounds higher read the fine print. Second fuel mileage. Yes the eco boost and gm 5.3l can return better highway mileage unloaded. Put a load and use the trucks and that advantage disappears. Trim level to trim level: I bought a 2018 tundra limited trd 4x4. Sticker was 50k, I paid 46k with 0.9 financing. The other trucks with equivalent equipment were thousands more, the ford in fact was 12k more! That’s a lot of $$. Driving wise, it’s a beast, and is a great truck. I honestly drove them all, and for me the Toyota does everything I want in a truck. If you’re going to buy one of the big 3’s products make sure you like the coffee in their service department. My Gmc was in the shop 37 times in 2.5 years, my fords a handful each as well. Just because the Toyota is an older design doesn’t mean it’s outdated. You give up a lot to get fuel mileage. Weight reduction, lighter designs, etc. and way more complicated power plants (twin turbos or cylinder management, etc) they all look good on paper until you have to drive them everyday. I could go on and on, but In closing the tundra is #1 by a landslide. Not considering one you are falling into the media and sales hype of the big 3 and you are missing out. Is the tundra the best in class on paper? No, but in the real world it shines brighter than the rest.
Former F150 Owner - Now Tundra Owner
Joe Dokes,02/02/2018
SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned several F-150s that I bought new and kept each for several years. The most recent was a 2007 F-150 XLT that I drove for 11 years with very minor repairs . I recently decided it was time for something new. I did not like the twin turbo charged V6 engines, direct fuel injection, 10 speed transmissions or aluminum bodies offered for the new F-150s. Decided to look at other makes/models. I eventually selected the Tundra with the 4.6 liter V8. This is the same size V8 that I had in the 2007 F-150. I wanted to continue driving a truck with V8 engine but wanted the fuel economy of the smaller V8. Also wanted a less complex engine and transmission. The Tundra provided for these in their base model. I've only owned the Tundra for a week. So far, I'm very pleased with it. It has most of the creature comfort items that I had in my F-150 XLT. The really big difference is the ride comfort. The F-150 had a noticeably softer ride. I'm not sure if that's just because it was older and more worn but I don't think a stiffer ride will be hard to get used to. Bottom line, after driving the Tundra +/- 500 miles in the first week, I'm very pleased with it and believe the purchase to be a good decision.
2018 Tundra replaced an F150--good move
Jim H,03/26/2018
Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Great vehicle, excellent dealership support. I had an issue with the pre-collision monitoring system right out of the box. The dealership and Toyota worked hard to find and fix the problem--it took a bit of effort but the truck is 100%. The drive experience is very good, a bit firm, but I like that stiffness in a truck. The truck handles well in snow. The interior fittings are very well done as is the exterior fit and finish. The technology is great. The gas mileage is not as good as my F150 but I can live with that. The price point was surprising, to get the same trim level (Limited/Off Road) in a Ford, I'd have had to pay $8,000 to $10,000 more for the truck, making the Tundra a great value. I am pleased with my purchase. After 18 months of ownership, I believe that the Tundra is the best vehicle that I have ever owned.
Finally did it!
jmdaniel,01/19/2018
SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
After sitting on the fence for a couple of years, I traded in my '11 Tacoma on a new 2018 Tundra. I'm not going to say I wish I had done it sooner, as I liked my Tacoma, but the increase in size and comfort is great! Gas mileage, not so great, but I work from home, so it doesn't kill me. It looks great in the garage, sitting next to my 1977 FJ40 Landcruiser. Toyota all the way!
See all 46 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Tundra models:

Park Assist Sonar
Warns you if you're about to hit a car or object around your car. Extremely helpful with large vehicles parking in tight spaces.
Blind-Spot Monitor and RCTA
Lets you know if there is traffic in your blind spots before changing lanes, and if there's oncoming side traffic when reversing.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Uses radar to help drivers keep a set distance from the car ahead by automatically using the gas and brakes.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Toyota Tundra

Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra CrewMax Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra 1794 is priced between $46,990 and$46,990 with odometer readings between 34917 and34917 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 is priced between $31,989 and$41,467 with odometer readings between 4321 and70829 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Limited is priced between $37,850 and$45,319 with odometer readings between 10136 and38030 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra SR is priced between $36,995 and$36,995 with odometer readings between 10271 and12063 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV is priced between $44,000 and$46,877 with odometer readings between 17766 and44178 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum is priced between $46,500 and$46,500 with odometer readings between 7797 and7797 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV is priced between $48,995 and$48,995 with odometer readings between 22545 and22545 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2018 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 29 used and CPO 2018 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,989 and mileage as low as 4321 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,520.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,928.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,818.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

