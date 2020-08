Used 2007 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas

We have to admit that, at the Classic Auto Group in Galveston, we do not get many 2007 of any make or models that we actually are able to offer to our customers. Most of the 2007 vehicles left around are parked on the side of the road or resting peacefully in a salvage yard as a spare parts donor. When you narrow down the list to the number of 2007 models with only 104,919 miles that would become a very short list of cars.So we ran this Tundra through our service department to see what our technicians thought and they agreed...this car was much nicer than most cars several years newer than this one.If you have been shopping for a truck with a price that will not break the bank ... does not look like the looser of the 13 car pileup on the Gulf Freeway ...and actually has a chance to make it off the dealerships lot...you might want to put this Tundra on your list.For 2007 Kelly Blue Book wrote... If in need of a full-size pickup for loading, towing or commercial applications, Toyotas new pickup wont disappoint, especially for those customers accustomed to Toyota levels of reliability and refinement. If that's the case, the new Tundra should be right up your paved or dirt alleyWith the exception of its 4.0-liter V6 and 4.7-liter V8, virtually everything is new on the all-new Tundra. That includes the chassis, the sheetmetal...a product of Toyotas Calty Design, the signature 5.7-liter V8 and even the main Tundra plant that was built on a green-field site near San Antonio, Texas. Rarely, if ever, has a vehicle built and assembled by an importer enjoyed the degree of American involvement in its design and engineering as the Tundra. And, given the number of cab, bed and model configurations available to consumers, Toyotas expanded commitment to the segment is also all-new.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TFRV541X7X012442

Stock: 12442T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-16-2019