Used 2007 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    248,144 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    $2,036 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    211,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    $3,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    104,923 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,458

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    182,162 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,800

    $2,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    91,581 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,763

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    215,525 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,850

    $2,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    158,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $3,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    216,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    $2,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    283,442 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,997

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    134,830 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,595

    $2,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    160,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,997

    $1,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    236,656 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Green
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    92,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,700

    $2,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra Limited

    177,079 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    127,031 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,675

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    100,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $1,621 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra SR5

    201,380 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,950

    $920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Tundra Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Tundra Limited

    149,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6285 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (0%)
I Love this Truck!
Grandma of 3,09/14/2016
Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
In Jan 2016 I leased a 2016 Honda Accord LX (traded in my 2007 Toyota Sienna w/90K miles). It was a nice car but even after all my research I was not happy with it (mostly because of road noise). On 08/29/2016 we traded it for an extremely clean and very well taken care of 2007 Tundra Double Cab Limited, w/5.7 liter and 89k miles (we bought a used 21' travel trailer & needed something to tow it). Would not have normally purchased a vehicle with that many miles and age, however I was very impressed with the reviews and have a couple of co-workers that have older Tundra's that they love and said were extremely reliable. Also wouldn't normally care about all the bells/whistles on the Limited (kind of outdated now compared to today's tech) but we got a solid deal at just under $21k. I can't tell you how happy I am with this Truck!! It handles and rides like a truck, yet it is quiet and feels solid when driving. The gas mileage is not great 14-15mpg both city/hwy (if you don't put your foot in it too much) but it does get up and go with little effort. There are some significant blind spots, which requires full head turning when changing lanes and because of the age there is of course no back-up camera. Turning radius is pretty impressive for the size of the truck. Personally can't really speak to reliability since we just bought it, however the Carfax report revealed 1 owner (always dealer serviced) with only typical maintenance performed except for muffler replacement. At this point I can't imagine not keeping for a long time as I love driving it that much. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tundra if you are in the market for a full size truck!
