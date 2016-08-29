Used 2007 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

In Jan 2016 I leased a 2016 Honda Accord LX (traded in my 2007 Toyota Sienna w/90K miles). It was a nice car but even after all my research I was not happy with it (mostly because of road noise). On 08/29/2016 we traded it for an extremely clean and very well taken care of 2007 Tundra Double Cab Limited, w/5.7 liter and 89k miles (we bought a used 21' travel trailer & needed something to tow it). Would not have normally purchased a vehicle with that many miles and age, however I was very impressed with the reviews and have a couple of co-workers that have older Tundra's that they love and said were extremely reliable. Also wouldn't normally care about all the bells/whistles on the Limited (kind of outdated now compared to today's tech) but we got a solid deal at just under $21k. I can't tell you how happy I am with this Truck!! It handles and rides like a truck, yet it is quiet and feels solid when driving. The gas mileage is not great 14-15mpg both city/hwy (if you don't put your foot in it too much) but it does get up and go with little effort. There are some significant blind spots, which requires full head turning when changing lanes and because of the age there is of course no back-up camera. Turning radius is pretty impressive for the size of the truck. Personally can't really speak to reliability since we just bought it, however the Carfax report revealed 1 owner (always dealer serviced) with only typical maintenance performed except for muffler replacement. At this point I can't imagine not keeping for a long time as I love driving it that much. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tundra if you are in the market for a full size truck!

