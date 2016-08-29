Used 2007 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
2,473 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 248,144 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950$2,036 Below Market
- 211,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950$3,697 Below Market
- 104,923 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,458
- 182,162 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,800$2,390 Below Market
- 91,581 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,763$2,674 Below Market
- 215,525 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,850$2,381 Below Market
- 158,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900$3,346 Below Market
- 216,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499$2,357 Below Market
- 283,442 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,997$877 Below Market
- 134,830 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,595$2,404 Below Market
- 160,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,997$1,244 Below Market
- 236,656 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 92,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,700$2,147 Below Market
- 177,079 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 127,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,675
- 100,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500$1,621 Below Market
- 201,380 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,950$920 Below Market
- 149,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Write a reviewSee all 285 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6285 Reviews
Report abuse
Grandma of 3,09/14/2016
Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
In Jan 2016 I leased a 2016 Honda Accord LX (traded in my 2007 Toyota Sienna w/90K miles). It was a nice car but even after all my research I was not happy with it (mostly because of road noise). On 08/29/2016 we traded it for an extremely clean and very well taken care of 2007 Tundra Double Cab Limited, w/5.7 liter and 89k miles (we bought a used 21' travel trailer & needed something to tow it). Would not have normally purchased a vehicle with that many miles and age, however I was very impressed with the reviews and have a couple of co-workers that have older Tundra's that they love and said were extremely reliable. Also wouldn't normally care about all the bells/whistles on the Limited (kind of outdated now compared to today's tech) but we got a solid deal at just under $21k. I can't tell you how happy I am with this Truck!! It handles and rides like a truck, yet it is quiet and feels solid when driving. The gas mileage is not great 14-15mpg both city/hwy (if you don't put your foot in it too much) but it does get up and go with little effort. There are some significant blind spots, which requires full head turning when changing lanes and because of the age there is of course no back-up camera. Turning radius is pretty impressive for the size of the truck. Personally can't really speak to reliability since we just bought it, however the Carfax report revealed 1 owner (always dealer serviced) with only typical maintenance performed except for muffler replacement. At this point I can't imagine not keeping for a long time as I love driving it that much. I would definitely recommend checking out the Tundra if you are in the market for a full size truck!
Related Toyota Tundra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA