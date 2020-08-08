Used 2004 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia

This Crew Cab Tundra we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in excellent condition and runs terrific. It is clean, has the SR-5 Package, with 4x4 and alloy wheels. This SR-5 package includes all of the standard power equipment. Check out the carfax, this truck has been maintained very well. Timing belt was changed recently. The truck comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 5 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, 4X4, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, SR-5 Package, Alloy wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TBDT44164S442201

Stock: 7053

Certified Pre-Owned: No

