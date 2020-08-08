Used 2004 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 256,370 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,750$3,922 Below Market
Labadie Toyota - Bay City / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBDT44194S439230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 267,976 milesFair Deal
$8,950$578 Below Market
Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia
This Crew Cab Tundra we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in excellent condition and runs terrific. It is clean, has the SR-5 Package, with 4x4 and alloy wheels. This SR-5 package includes all of the standard power equipment. Check out the carfax, this truck has been maintained very well. Timing belt was changed recently. The truck comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 5 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, 4X4, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, SR-5 Package, Alloy wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBDT44164S442201
Stock: 7053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,101 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995$1,116 Below Market
Raleigh Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBDT441X4S452844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,854
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
LOW MILES, ONE OWNER, Extended Powertrain Coverage, Off Road Package, JBL Sound System, Leather Heated Power Seats, Moon Roof, WOW !Kendall Toyota of Bend is excited to offer this 2004 Toyota Tundra Ltd. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. One of the best things about this Toyota Tundra is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBDT48164S454925
Stock: XU7646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 198,293 miles
$9,891
Toyota of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, LOCAL TRADE IN, WON'T LAST AT THIS PRICE.....HURRY!!!, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim w/Captain's Chairs or Cloth Seat Trim w/Bench Seat, 130 Amp Alternator, 7-Pin Connector w/Converter, Class IV Hitch, Supplemental Transmission Oil Cooler, Towing Package.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6907 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBET34174S437412
Stock: 4S437412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 180,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,491
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sr5 Extra Value Pkg Premium 3-In-1 Combo Radio All Weather Guard Pkg Cloth Captains Chairs Metallic Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBRN34124S443176
Stock: 4S443176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 192,123 miles
$7,991
Coggin DeLand Ford-Lincoln - Orange City / Florida
Coggin Deland Ford is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. CARFAX One-Owner.Phantom Gray Pearl 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBRT34114S444468
Stock: 4S444468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 185,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,950
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
This 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 features a Charcoal exterior and a Gray Fabric interior.EPA rated fuel economy of 18.0 highway, 14.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Toyota Tundra contact Kings Honda before this Toyota is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBRT341X4S452004
Stock: 4S452004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 138,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
Albion Motors Ford - Albion / Michigan
2004 Tan Toyota Tundra SR5 4WD 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Tan Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBT44194S455435
Stock: Z3395B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 122,908 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,164
Tillery Chevrolet GMC - Moriarty / New Mexico
This 2004 Toyota Tundra with only 122,908 is available for immediate delivery! Tillery Chevrolet GMC, ask about our limited LIFETIME WARRANTY!! Mechanics special Move quickly! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. Real gas sipper!!! 18 MPG Hwy... Own the road at every turn.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable...Other features include: Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 240 hp horsepower, 4.7 liter V8 DOHC engine... If you are unable to come out to see this vehicle in person we would be happy to provide high resolution photos and/or perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to explain every option and condition detail to you over the phone. Out of state buyers - Because of our extremely competitive pricing we sell our vehicles all around the world. We understand that providing detailed photographs and accurate descriptions is critical to helping remote buyers make an informed decision. If you are considering purchasing this vehicle we encourage you to call us. We will gladly perform a complete walk around of the vehicle to answer any questions you have about the features and condition of the vehicle. We offer the following benefits to remote buyers: We will help facilitate cost-effective professional shipping. We provide free airport pickup from Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ) we will refund any deposit you have paid to us if the vehicle is not as we described it to you upon your arrival.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBRT34194S445660
Stock: M20A040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 230,554 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
new goodyear tires REALLY NICE TRUCK CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBET34134S460394
Stock: 460394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,512 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,417
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with 0mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota Tundra SR5 will definitely turn heads.There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Tundra SR5. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBRT34134S452068
Stock: 4S452068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 182,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Jbl 3-In-1 Combo Radio Towing Pkg Color-Keyed Running Boards Limited Slip Differential 4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mat Set Daytime Running Lamps Metallic Paint Trd Off-Road Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2004 Toyota Tundra TRD Off Road includes: TRD OFF-ROAD PKG Tires - Front All-Season Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Season DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS Daytime Running Lights JBL 3-IN-1 COMBO RADIO CD Player AM/FM Stereo Cassette CD Changer Premium Sound System COLOR-KEYED RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T 50-STATE EMISSIONS TOWING PKG Tow Hitch *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBET38184S437669
Stock: 4S437669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 140,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
BACKUP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH.. ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT RED SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 3000 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBBT44164S447440
Stock: 4S447440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 206,328 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
BRAND NEW TIRES CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBET341X4S457329
Stock: 457329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 229,338 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
Ltd trim. Heated Seats, Entertainment System, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Bed Liner, COLOR-KEYED RUNNING BOARDS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, MOONROOF, TRD OFF-ROAD PKG. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Premium Sound System Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM rear audio controls, (2) wireless headphones, MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, COLOR-KEYED RUNNING BOARDS, UNDER-THE-RAIL BEDLINER, TRD OFF-ROAD PKG 16" x 7" aluminum wheels w/center caps, P265/70R16 tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, off-road tuned suspension, "TRD Off-Road" graphics. Toyota Ltd with Natural White exterior and LB40 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 4800 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Smaller than other full-size trucks, the Toyota Tundra is more maneuverable in crowded areas. The standard suspension is softly tuned. It makes the Tundra more comfortable for commuting than most peers." -Edmunds.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBET38174S459016
Stock: 4S459016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 139,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500
Tommys Quality Used Cars - Guthrie / Kentucky
This 2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr TUNDRA ACCESS CAB SR5 features a Unspecified 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is GRAY with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, AM/FM, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Extended Cab; Regular Bed; 3/4 Ton - Contact ELVIN OVERSTREET at 931-278-1956 or tommysqualityucleads@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBRT34164S448919
Stock: 4S448919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 268,193 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,793
Toyota of Newport - Newport / Oregon
White 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC At-Home Test Drives, Deliveries, and Paperwork, 4x4, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 16" x 7" Styled Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Recent Arrival!As a premier Oregon Toyota dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. We specialize in affordable vehicles with an excellent selection for you to choose from, including Certified Pre-owned. We provide great service, great prices and a great experience as proven by our excellent customer ratings, Google 3.8 stars, and 4.7 stars on Cargurus.com, Facebook 5.0 and yelp 3.8 stars. We are non-pushy, genuine and honest. Toyota of Newport is a locally owned and operated dealership serving Newport, Waldport, Yachats, San Marine, Lincoln City, Toledo, Florence, Depoe Bay, Logsden, Otter Rock, Seal Rock, Siletz and Gleneden Beach Toyota buyers. Our friendly staff is funny, approachable, and very knowledgeable. We are trained to serve you and we’ll bend over backwards to help you find the right financing and appropriate vehicle that meets your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TBDT44174S458925
Stock: U2421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra
- 5(85%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(1%)
Related Toyota Tundra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota Highlander Reno NV
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Long Island City NY
- Used Toyota Avalon Katy TX
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Salem OR
- Used Toyota Camry Las Vegas NV
- Used Toyota Avalon Santa Rosa CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Akron OH
- Used Toyota Matrix Fontana CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Tundra 2014 Rockford IL
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2016 Santa Monica CA