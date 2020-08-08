Used 2004 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me

2,473 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tundra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    256,370 miles
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,750

    $3,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    267,976 miles
    Fair Deal

    $8,950

    $578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    141,101 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $1,116 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra Limited

    106,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,854

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    198,293 miles

    $9,891

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    180,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,491

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    192,123 miles

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    185,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    138,480 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    122,908 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,164

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    230,554 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    163,512 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,417

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra Limited

    182,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    140,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    206,328 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra Limited in White
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra Limited

    229,338 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    139,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 in White
    used

    2004 Toyota Tundra SR5

    268,193 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,793

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Tundra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,473 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tundra
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Tundra

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tundra

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Tundra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8190 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 190 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
04 Tundrea Double Cab SR5 4X4 - 214K Miles No Problem
grace_524,08/12/2011
I have a 2004 Tundra Double cab SR5 4X4. My truck has 214K miles on it and I've had no problems except small power steering leak but I simply add some power steering fluid every month. Great Truck!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Tundra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Tundra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings