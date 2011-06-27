  1. Home
2014 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 powertrains
  • large double cab with traditional rear doors
  • colossal CrewMax cab
  • simplicity of axle ratios makes it easier to configure than other trucks.
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • stiff ride
  • feels larger than rivals around turns
  • usefulness of Entune system diminished by cumbersome setup process.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Toyota Tundra remains a capable workhorse among full-size pickups, but even with this year's updates, it lags behind newer rivals in fuel efficiency and ride comfort.

Vehicle overview

After years of standing pat, Toyota has finally pulled the trigger on a major restyling of the full-size Tundra. It's not the complete overhaul you might expect at this point in the truck's life cycle, though. Toyota has left the Tundra's powertrain and suspension hardware largely unchanged, and that's a potential liability in the light-duty full-size truck class, in which competitors continue to set new benchmarks for fuel economy and ride comfort.

Recently, Edmunds.com gave the 2014 Toyota Tundra an overall "B" rating and we praised the practical interior and updated styling. If you're a fan of traditional truck styling, this truck should be right up your alley. The previously rounded edges have given way to squared-off lines, even around the fenders. The hood sits higher than before, with a larger, brighter grille out front. Should you doubt Toyota's intent to give its full-size pickup a huskier image, you can't miss the large "Tundra" badge stamped into the tailgate.

Inside, last year's deep instrument binnacles have been replaced by a traditional gauge cluster that's far more handsome and readable. What's more, the previously heroic reach to the Tundra's radio and climate knobs has been remedied by a center stack that's now 2.6 inches closer to the driver. Toyota has also added its Entune suite of smartphone-connected services to help bring the Tundra more in line with its competition. Although the ability to stream Internet radio and search for points of interest on Bing are nice features, we would have liked to see the automaker add another USB port or two, as even top trims have only a single port (whereas competitors offer multiple charging ports).

Otherwise, the 2014 Toyota Tundra feels much like last year's truck. The entry-level V6 remains just that, while the midrange 4.6-liter V8 is smooth and capable. The top-of-the-line 5.7-liter V8 is stellar, as good as anything the competition is offering -- except in the fuel economy department. Ride quality is also a bit behind the times, as the Toyota is choppy over bumps. To top it off, the Tundra feels like the big truck it is, whereas newer rivals feel smaller and more maneuverable.

If refinement comes as an afterthought to workhorse duties, the 2014 Toyota Tundra remains a worthy option for a full-size truck. Still, the competition matches its abilities while offering superior fuel economy, road manners and tech features in the cabin. The Ram 1500 is our top pick in this class, especially with its diesel engine option for 2014, and the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado (and its GMC Sierra twin) is another great choice. The Ford F-150 is getting on in years as well, but it remains a solid all-around choice, particularly with its strong yet efficient EcoBoost V6 engine option.

2014 Toyota Tundra models

The 2014 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup offered in three body styles: two-door regular cab, extended four-door double cab and the four-door crew cab called the CrewMax. These body styles are mixed among two wheelbases and three bed lengths -- 5.5-foot short bed, 6.5-foot standard bed and 8.1-foot long bed. Double cabs and CrewMaxes seat five or six, depending on how you equip them.

Added to this matrix are five trim levels: the base Tundra SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition. Not all of these variations are available together, and the availability of some options depends on the region where you live.

Standard equipment on the entry-level SR regular cab models includes 18-inch steel wheels; a matte black lower front bumper, rear bumper and grille surround; tow hooks (four-wheel-drive models); keyless entry; heated mirrors; full power accessories; a windshield wiper de-icer; a damped tailgate; cruise control; air-conditioning; cloth upholstery; a 40/20/40-split bench seat with four-way manual adjustment for the driver's and passenger sections; a tilt-only steering wheel; two 12-volt power outlets; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; a 6.1-inch touchscreen; a rearview camera; and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and USB/auxiliary audio inputs. Options for the base 2014 Tundra include a bed rail system and a Work Truck package with vinyl seats and flooring.

Get the SR Tundra in the double cab body style and you add front and rear map lights, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat (four-way for the passenger) 60/40-split fold-up rear seats and two extra speakers.

The SR5 trim is available in the double cab and CrewMax body styles. Additional standard equipment includes foglights, a chrome grille surround, chrome rear bumper, variable intermittent wipers, a center-console shifter, an upgraded instrument panel, a manual sliding rear window (power sliding in the CrewMax, which also gets an overhead console), a higher-resolution 7-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio and HD radio. The optional SR5 Upgrade package brings front bucket seats with an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front console, a rear under-seat storage tray (double cab only) and an alarm system. The TRD Off-Road package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates and tow hooks (2WD models).

The Limited trim adds 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome heated side mirrors, a more upscale silver billet grille, the bed-rail system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, power front bucket seats (10-way driver, four-way passenger), heated front seats, a power-operated sliding rear window (double cab), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system and the Entune smartphone app suite. The Limited Premium option package provides front and rear parking sensors, one-touch power windows, illuminated entry lighting and a glass-breakage sensor.

The Platinum trim comes only in the CrewMax cab and adds trim-specific 20-inch wheels, more chrome exterior detailing, power-folding outside mirrors that are heated and auto-dimming, a sunroof, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory functions and an upgraded sound system with 12 JBL speakers.

At the top of the 2014 Tundra range is the 1794 Edition (named for the Texas ranch on which a portion of the Tundra assembly plant now stands). Available only as a CrewMax, the 1794 adds unique silver exterior details, saddle-brown leather upholstery with simulated suede trim for the front seats and matching soft-touch materials for the shift console, door trim and instrument panel.

A blind-spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alerts is optional on the Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition models.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Toyota Tundra has updated exterior styling and a revamped interior. The Entune suite of smartphone-connected services is now available in the Tundra, and there's a new, Western-themed top trim level called the 1794 Edition. On the safety front, a rearview camera is now standard across the board, and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts is a new option.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Tundra is offered with a choice of three engines and rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Unlike on the competition, each engine comes with a single rear axle ratio, making it easier to configure a truck that meets your needs.

Rear-wheel-drive SR models come with a 4.0-liter V6 that puts out 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (16 mpg city/20 mpg highway).

Next up is a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 310 hp and 327 lb-ft of torque. It's optional for the 2WD SR double cab and standard for the 4WD SR double cab and all SR5 models. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg combined (15 mpg city/19 mpg highway) on 2WD models; 4WD versions also rate 16 mpg combined but have lower city/highway figures.

A 5.7-liter V8 is the most powerful engine available for the 2014 Tundra. It's standard on 4WD regular cabs and all Limited, Platinum and 1794 trims, and optional on the other models. It generates 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/18 mpg highway) on two-wheel-drive models; 4WD models also rate 15 mpg combined but drop a point on the highway rating. A tow package is standard on all Tundras equipped with the 5.7-liter V8, and towing capacity tops out at 10,400 pounds when properly equipped.

In Edmunds testing, a 1794 Tundra with four-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is one of the quickest times in the segment.

Safety

The 2014 Toyota Tundra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard across the board, while parking sensors are optional on the Limited and standard on the Platinum and 1794 Edition. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts is optional on the Limited, Platinum and 1794 models. During Edmunds' braking test, a 1794 Tundra with 4WD came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is about average for the segment.

Driving

Despite the size of the 2014 Toyota Tundra, nobody's going to feel sold short by the 5.7-liter V8. It may not be a class leader in horsepower anymore, but it remains a champ for towing thanks to its prodigious torque and well-sorted six-speed automatic. Casual users probably will find the 4.6-liter V8's shove adequate for most driving situations short of big-time towing, and it provides better fuel economy -- although neither V8 is a class standout in this department. The entry-level V6 is available only on 2WD regular cabs; if you want a full-size truck with a six-cylinder, the offerings from Ford and Ram are better bets.

The Toyota's light but accurate steering makes it fairly easy to drive on a daily basis, but the Tundra feels bigger and less comfortable than competing trucks. Even with various suspension revisions for 2014, the Tundra still has a stiff ride over bumps and ruts. While cruising, it's not very quiet, either, and that contributes to the very trucklike feel.

Interior

Inside, the Tundra has received a thorough update for 2014. Everything seems at once larger and more legible, and the uncomfortably long reach to the audio and climate dials and buttons on the center console has been shortened by reorienting the dashboard 2.6 inches closer to the driver. The instrument cluster now features two conventional and wonderfully legible dials for the speedometer and tachometer. It's nothing wacky or trendy -- it's just instrumentation that works.

The 2014 Toyota Tundra's interior materials also look and feel higher-quality than in past years, and the leather appointments in the upper trims are particularly appealing. A touchscreen display is now standard across the board, and most models are available with Entune, a suite of smartphone-connected services that includes such features as the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio, real-time traffic and sports and stock information. Getting started with Entune can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use it.

The front seats in every trim are broad and comfortable, but as this is a truck, you shouldn't expect much in the way of lateral support. There's a vast amount of legroom and headroom in the backseat of the CrewMax, which shouldn't surprise considering the enormity of this configuration's footprint. The folding rear seats in double cabs and CrewMax models also provide a good amount of protected storage for valuable items you'd rather not leave in the bed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Tundra.

5(68%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.5
38 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Toyota Tundra Double Cab SR5 4.6L
bigdave5,01/02/2014
This truck is my third Tundra (2003, 2007, & 2014). It is by far the BEST model Tundra thus far. The upgrades to the new model refresh are long overdue. The new Entune system is a welcome addition. It makes it feel like a 21st century vehicle. This time around, Ford and Chevy were strong contenders (sorry, I will never be a Chrysler/Dodge customer). However, the big difference is long-term reliability AND trade-in value. The overall performance, style, and mechanical prowess for the price is unbeatable.
It's a real truck folks!
tlmiller,03/02/2014
Had a 2012 and loved it. Now I have a 2014 and I like it even better. I like my trucks to ride firm and have power to do it all. This delivers on both counts and is the best looking truck on the road. The interior is huge and functional with everything I need within reach. It'll pass anything but a gas pump, but that's what a real truck can do. I drove them all and the others drove heavy and soft to me. I don't need a car ride. If you're looking for a "TRUCK", this is the one for you.
This is what American (Texas built) quality is all about
harddriver1965,05/15/2015
SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Details: 5.7L, CrewMax, TRD Purchased 3/2014 Mileage: 16000 Best way to describe this truck is a 3/4 ton in a 1/2 ton package. It has all the capability of any gas 1/2 ton on the market with the added reliability of Toyota and proud Texans to stand behind it(Built in San Antonio, TX).
Best full-size truck on the market.
btinaz,01/02/2015
SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 5.7 v8 s a great motor. On paper it gets an mpg or two less that Ford & Chevy (forget Ram...it's a Fiat now) but with the cost of a similar setup (crewcab, 4x4 and most powerful motor) the cost of the Tundra was several thousand less than the others so you still end up paying less when calculating all of this in. The truck has great power at any speed-destroys Ford/Chevy in passing. I have about 15k miles on it now and have had zero problems unlike what is reported from Ford, GM & Fiat owners. Test drive this truck before making a decision to purchase the others - you won't be disappointed. And to put a final shine on it the truck is build in TX without the UAW shtank wafting from it. UPDATE 7/3/2017. Three and half years of owning /driving and the only time I have been inconvenienced was a dead battery- have had zero mechanical issues. Still wouldn't trade it for any other full-size UNLESS I was not going to put more than 10k miles per year AND only to go with a top trim level where other makers start to outshine the Tundra. For SR5 4x4 level trim the Tundra is still the smart, reliable purchase.
See all 38 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 Toyota Tundra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.9%

More about the 2014 Toyota Tundra
More About This Model

"So, are you calling this the third-generation Toyota Tundra?" We're asking the nearest marketing guy whilst hiking our thumb in the direction of a spanking-new 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup, specifically a 4x4 CrewMax with the TRD Off-Road package stickers on the bed.

There's a pause, a wry smile and the response: "It's the new Tundra."

"Yeah, but does that make it the third-generation one?"

Another pause. "It's the new Tundra." We can almost hear the "Trademark R" in his voice as he repeats himself.

We're asking because from certain angles, and especially from the point of view of many technical specifications, it's hard to tell if the 2014 edition of Toyota's full-size truck is all-new or not. It's recognizable as a Tundra across the parking lot, but at this distance the differences are hard to pinpoint. All we can say is it looks tougher, more chiseled.

New Suit of Clothes
A closer look reveals the forward edge of the hood has been hiked up some 1.5 inches. Enlarged headlights melt into the fender along a straighter arc. The more-prominent grille has expanded in all directions, and a handsome new modular three-piece front bumper underlines it all.

2014 Toyota Tundra

Chief Engineer Mike Sweers tells us he wanted to counter the impression that the Tundra was too "rounded and bubbly" by going to a more traditional squared-off truck look.

The wheel openings have been flattened on top, looking more like the crown of a mushroom than the perfect arc made by a draftsman's compass. Straight creases above suggest boxed fender flares.

But this new 2014 Toyota Tundra looks most different from behind, where more traditional rectangular taillights flank a new tailgate with a spoiler built into its upper lip. All-American red turn signals replace the previous amber ones. And the word "Tundra" is permanently embossed into the metal.

Interior Overhaul
What isn't different at first glance is the cab and door sheet metal. From the outside at least, the bits in the middle appear unchanged. But that's not true once we open the door and climb aboard.

Right away we're relieved to see the "series of tubes" instrument panel has been replaced with a traditional cluster of gauges that are far more handsome and readable. A 3.5-inch color display sits among them, though the level of information it can reveal isn't as detailed as the competition's recent efforts.

2014 Toyota Tundra

The heroic reach to the Tundra's radio and climate knobs has been remedied by sliding the whole center stack a full 2.6 inches closer to the driver. It's centered now; last year's odd asymmetrical cockpit theme has been scrapped for something far more attractive and functional.

Structurally, the cab has been beefed up in ways that aren't visible, and larger side airbags have been fitted to the front seats, which are just as comfortable and supportive as ever. There's a bit more downward seat travel, and our resident tall guy reports the driving position feels better in the seat's lowermost position.

Ranch Dressing
There are now five grades of the 2014 Toyota Tundra if you include the SR, which almost doesn't count unless you're a contractor looking for a pure work truck.

Most of us will be looking at the SR5, with cloth seats and a standard bench; the Limited, with 20-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, heated leather buckets and navigation; or the Platinum, with more sumptuous pleated leather, ventilated front seats and a JBL premium audio system.

New for this year is the 1794 Edition, Toyota's entry into the cowboy-themed luxury truck market alongside Ford's King Ranch, Ram's Longhorn and Chevrolet's upcoming High Country. The name refers to the founding date of the JLC ranch, a fraction of which was bulldozed to build the San Antonio plant in which all Tundras are made.

2014 Toyota Tundra

Like its competition, the 1794 is only available as a crew cab, the one that 60 percent of Tundra buyers choose anyway. Also like the others, the environment is that of a saddle shop, featuring rawhide and leather accents dyed for that natural look.

All of the new Tundra interiors are a clear step forward, though the carpet comes across as disappointingly thin if we peel back the mats. And we're not sure the rubber-carpet hybrid floor mats of the 1794 Edition are upmarket enough, even if they do have bullet-themed rivets.

Familiar Chassis
Underneath, the 2014 Toyota Tundra's chassis remains largely unchanged. The most significant development is the elimination of the 126.8-inch-wheelbase model and the regular cab/standard bed setup that rode on it.

Few changes have been made to the suspension apart from a bit of shock absorber fine-tuning and other tweaks. The ride is smooth and secure, but the rear suspension still makes itself known when bumps and lumps enter the mix. The effect may well be more subtle than before when it cost the Tundra the win in our last four-way truck comparison test. We won't know for certain until we drive one on our test loop back home.

2014 Toyota Tundra

The steering remains hydraulically assisted. We'd like to say that automatically makes it better than the Big Three's electrically assisted systems, but it's a close-run thing. Truck EPS systems have improved of late (except for the F-150, which has backslid), and the new Tundra's steering, while pleasingly accurate in corners, feels a bit thick in the middle.

New 18-inch Michelin LTX AT2 tires have been rolled out for the popular TRD Off-Road package, replacing last year's BFGoodrich rubber. Heavy overnight rains and the knowledge that someone else will wash this truck allow us to conclude these new shoes provide excellent off-road grip in gooey mud.

Familiar Powertrains
Little has changed under the hood, where the same three engines carry over along with their smooth and well-calibrated six-speed transmissions. None of them has made the switch to direct injection, but they do benefit from independently variable intake and exhaust valve timing.

The entry-level 4.0-liter V6 remains just that. It's available only in the two-wheel-drive work truck. Toyota engineers have not jumped on the fortified V6 bandwagon just yet because they don't think enough customers have bought into the concept.

And so the Tundra's base engine is essentially the 4.6-liter V8, which makes 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque. Introduced in 2010, it's still quite new and is very smooth and capable. Sounds tough when we open it up, too.

The stellar 5.7-liter iForce V8 returns intact with 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque. It's just as powerful and drivable as ever, and there's little reason to expect the 2014 Tundra won't match the 6.9-second 0-60-mph run we recorded in 2009. It comes standard in the Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition.

The big risk associated with standing pat on the powertrain front is fuel economy. The competition has introduced a flurry of new engines and transmissions, and their ratings have surged ahead.

Toyota's 5.7-liter V8 is good for 15 mpg combined. But on a similar EPA combined basis, GM's direct-injected 5.3-liter V8 serves up 19 mpg, Ford's EcoBoost turbo V6 delivers 18 mpg and the Ram 5.7-liter Hemi with its new eight-speed is rated at 17 mpg.

Better Numbers?
Chief Engineer Mike Sweers isn't yet convinced of the long-term durability of these approaches. He also says the Tundra's calibration can deliver in the real world, not just the EPA test dyno. "Under-promise, over-deliver" is how he summarizes it.

Meanwhile, the Big Three play games with axle ratios, usually offering three choices. The lowest serves up the advertised fuel economy while the highest delivers the maximum tow rating. You must choose accordingly when you buy, and it can be tricky to determine the performance of a given truck on the lot.

2014 Toyota Tundra

Toyota avoids this by pairing each engine with a single axle ratio. Any 2014 Tundra equipped with the 4.6-liter V8 can tow between 6,400 and 6,800 pounds depending on cab (double or crew) and drive (4x2 or 4x4) configuration. This year all 5.7-liter Tundras come with the Tow package, so any 4x4 can tow at least 9,500 pounds and any 4x2 can tow 10,000 pounds.

And Toyota is the only manufacturer that uses the SAE J2807 tow rating procedure that all parties created together. This methodology creates a lower-appearing yet more realistic tow rating, but the Big Three have retreated behind their own secret internal procedures in the interest of maximum marketing flexibility.

MSRP TBD
Pricing on the 2014 Toyota Tundra has not yet been announced, even though production starts in August and 2014 Tundras will hit showrooms in September.

The lack of wholesale mechanical changes leads us to believe base prices won't move much, even though a newer generation of the Toyota Entune infotainment system has been rolled into the mix. A 5.7-liter CrewMax SR5 4x4 like ours will probably start at $36,500.

But the price of the 1794 Edition is anyone's guess and all-new options like blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert and an integrated trailer brake controller will likely push the ultimate fully loaded Tundra price higher than ever.

Eventually we find someone who will confirm that the 2014 Toyota Tundra does indeed represent the dawn of the third generation of Toyota's full-size pickup. The revised sheet metal and revamped interior are welcome sights indeed, and the outright performance of the carryover 5.7-liter V8 does not disappoint.

But we wonder how that lack of progress on the fuel economy front (perceived or otherwise) will get shoppers into dealerships. A typical truck generation lasts six or seven years, and that's a long time to wait for the needle to move. Something big has got to drop in the next year or so.

Or at least we hope so.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra CrewMax Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 is priced between $34,998 and$34,998 with odometer readings between 90768 and90768 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 is priced between $21,990 and$32,964 with odometer readings between 56377 and133559 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Limited is priced between $33,795 and$35,750 with odometer readings between 75610 and83335 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum is priced between $29,574 and$29,574 with odometer readings between 127324 and127324 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV is priced between $35,988 and$35,988 with odometer readings between 87192 and87192 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota Tundra SR is priced between $17,900 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 238990 and238990 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2014 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,900 and mileage as low as 56377 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,904.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,458.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tundra lease specials

