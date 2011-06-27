Vehicle overview

A tundra, by definition, is a treeless zone in the far northern reaches with a subsoil that is permanently frozen. It's doubtful that when Toyota named its full-size pickup truck it had any sort of negative connotation in mind. But the 2013 Toyota Tundra is starting to take on some of its namesake's attributes.

On the surface, the Toyota Tundra has seen some growth throughout the seasons, but underneath it has remained largely unchanged since the current model debuted six years ago: frozen solid, if you will. Meanwhile, the Tundra's competitors from Ford and Ram have evolved and adapted to the shifting automotive landscape.

As a result, the 2013 Toyota Tundra is notably outdated when it comes to refinement. Its interior lacks the modernity that other manufacturers have infused into recent redesigns. Ride quality is also a bit behind the times, with a comparably choppy ride. To top it off, the Tundra feels like the big truck it is, whereas its rivals may feel smaller and more maneuverable behind the wheel.

Fortunately, it's not all frozen and barren wasteland for the 2013 Toyota Tundra. At its core, it delivers the kind of strength and utility that define the full-size pickup category. A variety of body styles and features allow buyers to tailor their purchase to their needs, as does the availability of three engines that range from adequate to brawny.

If refinement comes as an afterthought to workhorse duties, the Toyota Tundra remains a worthy alternative. For overall ability with more pleasant surroundings and manners, however, we'd point shoppers toward the 2013 Ford F-150 and 2013 Ram 1500, both of which received more recent redesigns and updates. Like the Toyota, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (and its GMC Sierra twin) is due for a makeover, but it remains competitive thanks to a well-rounded and capable nature.