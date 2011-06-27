  1. Home
2013 Toyota Tundra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 powertrains
  • capable six-speed automatic
  • large Double Cab with traditional rear doors
  • colossal CrewMax cab
  • one axle ratio fits all.
  • Interior design missteps
  • lively ride
  • feels more cumbersome to drive than competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Toyota Tundra remains a capable workhorse among full-size pickups, but lacks the refinement that newer rivals benefit from.

Vehicle overview

A tundra, by definition, is a treeless zone in the far northern reaches with a subsoil that is permanently frozen. It's doubtful that when Toyota named its full-size pickup truck it had any sort of negative connotation in mind. But the 2013 Toyota Tundra is starting to take on some of its namesake's attributes.

On the surface, the Toyota Tundra has seen some growth throughout the seasons, but underneath it has remained largely unchanged since the current model debuted six years ago: frozen solid, if you will. Meanwhile, the Tundra's competitors from Ford and Ram have evolved and adapted to the shifting automotive landscape.

As a result, the 2013 Toyota Tundra is notably outdated when it comes to refinement. Its interior lacks the modernity that other manufacturers have infused into recent redesigns. Ride quality is also a bit behind the times, with a comparably choppy ride. To top it off, the Tundra feels like the big truck it is, whereas its rivals may feel smaller and more maneuverable behind the wheel.

Fortunately, it's not all frozen and barren wasteland for the 2013 Toyota Tundra. At its core, it delivers the kind of strength and utility that define the full-size pickup category. A variety of body styles and features allow buyers to tailor their purchase to their needs, as does the availability of three engines that range from adequate to brawny.

If refinement comes as an afterthought to workhorse duties, the Toyota Tundra remains a worthy alternative. For overall ability with more pleasant surroundings and manners, however, we'd point shoppers toward the 2013 Ford F-150 and 2013 Ram 1500, both of which received more recent redesigns and updates. Like the Toyota, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (and its GMC Sierra twin) is due for a makeover, but it remains competitive thanks to a well-rounded and capable nature.

2013 Toyota Tundra models

The 2013 Toyota Tundra is a full-size pickup offered in three body styles (two-door Regular Cab, extended four-door Double Cab and four-door crew cab called the CrewMax), plus three different wheelbases and three bed lengths. There are three trim levels: the base Tundra, Limited and Platinum. Not all of these variations are available together, and the availability of some options often depends on the region in which you live.

Standard equipment on entry-level Regular Cab models includes 18-inch steel wheels, chrome bumpers, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a windshield wiper de-icer, a damped tailgate, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split bench seat, a tilt-only steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The entry-level Double Cab adds intermittent windshield wipers, keyless entry, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split fold-up rear seats and two extra speakers. The CrewMax adds a power vertical sliding rear window and a sliding, reclining and fold-flat rear seat.

Moving up to the Limited trim level, which is only offered on Double Cab and CrewMax body styles, gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, a color-keyed front bumper, foglights, a bed rail system with adjustable tie-down cleats, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front bucket seats (10-way driver, four-way passenger), heated front seats, a power-operated sliding rear window (Double Cab), an auto-dimming rearview mirror with built-in back-up camera display, upgraded gauges and trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a JBL premium audio system with a six-CD changer (10 speakers in the Double Cab and 12 speakers in the CrewMax).

The Platinum trim is only available with the CrewMax body and adds 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior treatments, power-folding mirrors that are both heated and auto-dimming, a sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver seat memory functions and a navigation system with a touchscreen interface, voice controls and real-time traffic. A rear-seat entertainment system is available as an option for Platinum and CrewMax Limited models only.

There is also a dizzying array of available option packages, including a Tow package that bundles a heftier axle ratio, a hitch receiver, a transmission Tow/Haul mode, oil and transmission fluid coolers, a heavy-duty battery, upgraded alternator and a seven-pin connector. A Work Truck package strips base Regular and Double Cab models of convenience features like power mirrors, keyless entry and cruise control and substitutes black bumpers, vinyl upholstery and heavy-duty rubber flooring.

Styling-oriented packages include a Chrome Appearance package (base Double Cab models only) and a Sport Appearance package. There are also several off-road-oriented equipment groups. The TRD Off-Road package adds special 18-inch alloy wheels, off-road tires, an off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates and tow hooks (the Regular Cab version also adds many of the convenience niceties found on the other body styles). The TRD Rock Warrior package (base Double Cab and CrewMax only) is similar, but includes 17-inch forged alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, along with a matte black rear bumper and many of the convenience options. Running boards can be added to all but the Regular Cab Tundra.

2013 Highlights

There are no significant changes for the 2013 Toyota Tundra.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Toyota Tundra is offered with a choice of three different engines and rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Rear-wheel-drive Regular and Double Cabs are powered by a 4.0-liter V6 that puts out 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy for this powertrain is 16 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined.

A 4.6-liter V8 that produces 310 hp and 327 lb-ft of torque is standard on CrewMax, four-wheel-drive and long bed models, and available as an option on rear-wheel-drive Regular and Double Cab body styles. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Tundra with the 4.6-liter V8 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for this engine is 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined with two-wheel drive and 14/19/16 mpg with four-wheel drive.

Topping the Tundra's engine lineup is a 5.7-liter V8 standard on Limited and Platinum trim levels and optional on the other models. It produces 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, while a six-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined for two-wheel-drive models and 13/17/15 mpg for four-wheel-drive versions. A four-wheel-drive Tundra CrewMax with this engine went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds in Edmunds testing. Tundras equipped with the 5.7-liter V8 and the optional Tow package can pull trailers up to 10,400 pounds.

Safety

The 2013 Toyota Tundra comes standard with antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and front knee airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a Tundra Double Cab with the 4.6-liter V8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet -- an average distance for a full-size truck.

In government crash tests the Tundra earned an overall score of four stars (out of a possible five), as well as four stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tundra its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

When the Tundra was first introduced, any model that carried an engine other than the 5.7-liter V8 was a letdown. However, the midgrade 310-hp 4.6-liter V8 means playing second fiddle isn't necessarily a bad thing. This engine provides all the muscle most truck buyers need, with better fuel economy to boot. The base V6 is one of the brawnier base engines in the segment, but V8 grunt seems like a must in this class. Now, if getting the most V8 grunt is important, the 5.7 isn't the class leader it once was in terms of horsepower, but it remains a champ for towing thanks to its axle ratio and a well-sorted six-speed automatic.

For daily use, the 2013 Toyota Tundra's light steering makes it very easy to drive, though it feels bigger than competing trucks. We were satisfied with the Tundra's ride quality a few years ago, but the Ford and Ram trucks have been improved to the point that the Tundra's ride now seems stiff-legged by comparison.

Interior

While the interior of the 2013 Toyota Tundra is fine by pickup truck standards and even has a few strong points, the fact that it hasn't been updated in five years makes it seem dated when compared to the more recently redone cabins of its Ford and Ram competitors. The Platinum model gains upscale touches like perforated leather upholstery and heated/ventilated front seats, but the fact remains that designers have done nothing to address more fundamental issues like distantly placed audio controls, low-quality materials and the base model's difficult-to-read gauges.

From a practical standpoint, however, the Tundra scores. Topping the list of thumbs-up inside is the ridiculously roomy rear seat in CrewMax models, which combines gobs of legroom with the comfort of reclining seatbacks. Another plus are the front-hinged rear doors on Double Cab models that make getting in and out of the adult-friendly backseat much easier than the clamshell-style rear doors on some competitors. The folding backseats on Double Cab and CrewMax models also provide a good amount of protected storage for valuable items you'd rather not leave in the bed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Toyota Tundra.

See all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Alignment Issues From Day One
dontbuytoyota,12/08/2013
I was so proud when I was able to purchase this truck new, but the feeling didn't last long. After 100 miles of driving, I started to notice excessive wear on the outside edges of the front tires. Then, I started noticing a pull to the right, and hard pull to the right when braking. I went to the dealer with 300 miles on the truck and was told it was an air pressure issue. The pull continued to get worse, so I had the alignment checked, and it was out bad. The front end was aligned, but is not fixed. Now 5 more alignments have been done, and the front tires replaced at 3,500 miles. I contacted Toyota and was told there was nothing they would do because my truck has the TSS package.
2016 Limited Crewmax from 2013 Rock Warrior
fullbug,05/11/2015
Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
After test driving four (COUNT EM FOUR) Silverados with driveline vibration and one ecoboost F150, I drove a Tundra. What a difference. The interior design isn't the best. The head unit(stereo) is majorly flawed. I replaced it with a Kenwood after it just stopped working with my Android phone. Wind noise at speed is BAD for a $48000 truck. Other than that, the best truck on the road imo. Gas mileage is heavy, but so is my foot, so I don't care. At 55 mph downhill and no ac I can get 21 mpg, but above or below that speed, forget it. A couple more cons: Fuel float on 38 gallon tank shows empty with 6 gallons left. The remote start shuts off when you unlock the door. I cannot figure out why it would do that. I also miss the rear seats sliding and reclining. You have to be a contortionist to reach the jack because the seat won't move. All in all, I wouldn't trade it for anything currently on the market, but I'm stoked for the redesigned Silverado.
Love the 2013 over the 2018 tundra
James Southerland,03/13/2019
Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The seats are much better than the 2018 Tundra. The ride is good. It has several assist handles to get in the truck, none in the 2018 Tundra. The 2013 Tundra has a reputation for reliability for more than 200k miles. If something happened to this 2013 today, I would find another 2012 or 2013 tundra with low mileage. No it does not have all the technology of the new trucks. The new technology with all new trucks is not ver relialbe.
Best Truck on the Street!
txiong71,08/06/2013
Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
7 years later and I still own this truck. No issues, just standard maintenance and weekly washes. 2019 Review: 6 years later with over 100k miles on it and no issues. Just replaced brakes and battery 6 months ago. Test drove a 2019 and my 2013 still drives as good as a new truck, not trading it in anytime soon. 2014 Review: Just recently purchased this truck back in July 2013 and I got to say it's the best vehicle yet! Averaging 17mpgs (still trying to get use to as I use to have a Rav4 and a corolla).
See all 18 reviews of the 2013 Toyota Tundra
Write a review

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Overview

The Used 2013 Toyota Tundra is offered in the following submodels: Tundra Regular Cab, Tundra CrewMax Cab, Tundra Double Cab. Available styles include Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Toyota Tundra?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Toyota Tundra trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra is priced between $22,760 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 59569 and146959 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Limited is priced between $35,000 and$35,000 with odometer readings between 18376 and18376 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Toyota Tundras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Toyota Tundra for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2013 Tundras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,760 and mileage as low as 18376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Toyota Tundra.

Can't find a used 2013 Toyota Tundras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Tundra for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,776.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,545.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Tundra for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,013.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Toyota Tundra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Tundra lease specials

